Samsung Says It's Working on an Amazon Echo Competitor (cnbc.com) 3
An anonymous reader writes: Samsung is working on a smart speaker that will be launched "soon", the company's mobile chief told CNBC, which will pit it against the likes of Amazon, Apple, and Google, in the hotly-contested space. DJ Koh, the president of Samsung's mobile division, said a smart speaker was on the way. "Maybe soon we will announce it. I am already working on it," Koh told CNBC in an interview ahead of the Note 8 smartphone launch which took place on Wednesday. And it appears the company could be moving fast on the product. "As I mentioned I wanted to provide a fruitful user experience at home with Samsung devices, and I want to be moving quite heavily on it," Koh said.
Competition is good... (Score:2)
Competition is good... as long as they have a standard way of interacting with smart devices.
It's in nobodies best interest if we end up with a bunch of smart devices, some that only work with siri, some that only work with Alexa, some that only work with googly-moogly, and some that only work with Samsung.
Common interface with smart devices would be nice.