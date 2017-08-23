Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note8 With 6.3-inch Infinity Display, Dual Rear Cameras (venturebeat.com) 40
VentureBeat reports: After months of leaks, Samsung today unveiled the Galaxy Note8 in an event in New York City. The company's latest stylus-equipped flagship smartphone is expected to be available for preorder starting tomorrow, August 24. The phone ships "in mid-September" with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but you can expect it will be upgradeable to Android Oreo, which was only officially announced two days ago. The Galaxy Note8 succeeds the Galaxy Note7 (you may think that's obvious, but the Note7 succeeded the Note5). Samsung is likely holding its breath with the Galaxy Note8 given the Galaxy Note7 fiasco due to exploding batteries that led to a product recall. The direct result of this is that the Note8 has a smaller 3300mAh battery, which can be charged either via the USB-C port or wirelessly. Samsung's Galaxy Note8 features a 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED edge display (1440 x 2960 resolution, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 521 pixels per inch) and has minimal top and bottom bezels which the company markets as Infiniti. For those wondering, yes, this is the biggest screen ever on a Note device. The phone is powered by an Exynos 8895 system-on-chip globally and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 in the U.S., 6GB of RAM, and starts at 64GB of internal storage (128GB and 256GB variants also available, all expandable via a microSD slot). The device is also IP68-certified, meaning it is dust and water resistant. The phone weighs 195g and physical dimensions come in at 162.5mm by 74.6mm by 8.5mm. No word on pricing yet. Update: Between $930-$960.
Smaller battery than the S8+ which is very disappointing. I have owned two Note phones, but finally bought an S8+ last week when Best Buy started offering $300 off. Other than the stylus, there doesn't seem to be any reason to go with the Note line of phones anymore. I have never used the stylus but bought past Notes just because they were the biggest. If the Note 8 had a half inch larger screen than the S8+ I would have paid $1500 for it, but with just an extra 0.1" it just isn't worth the price premium.
Perhaps it's a cutting-age incendiary device and the details are restricted by the Korean military.
I'll never buy anything Samsung again - they're actually below Sony on my list. I've had two expensive Samsung products fail on me very early (TV after 3 years, phone after 1), and many of my friends have similar experiences across their product lines (lets not forget about the washing machines with a habit of "rapid unscheduled disassembly").
Next year marks my 30th anniversary with a mobile phone. During that time I have had many - and I have dropped pretty much all of them at one time or another.
However the only one that has broken its screen was my last (and only) bezel-free model. I do not consider this to be a coincidence.
So in future I'll be looking for a nice thick bezel ALL THE WAY AROUND my phone. If that means I don't appear cool and trendy, then that's another bonus, too!
I just super-glue mine into my hand, that way there's no chance of me dropping it!
Maybe get an Otterbox or something similar if you plan on dropping it.
My Nexus 6 running LineageOS got the full August 5th security update on August 11th.
My "gifted" Galaxy S7 is still sitting on the April update.
I will not tolerate my vendor denying these updates to me. I will never run a Samsung phone as a daily driver again.
So it's an S8+ with a second rear camera and a pen?
It also have more RAM. But still, I wonder why it took them 5 more months to release it.
That's how I read it.. As a Note 3 and Note 5 owner.. I yawned through most of the other data and the release videos.. There's a few kinda neat tricks on Note 8 only, but, not worth it for me to jump ship to it.
I see microSD card, check.
I hope for a headphone jack, even with usbC.
But I really wish for a removable/changable battery. After the Note 7 nonsense, how can they not do a removable battery? I'm still in my Note 4, which I can continue using by getting new batteries when they get old, and am still quite happy with it. Make a phone disposable, and I'm much less interested, especially if it tries to dispose of me or my car or house.
... it for anything other than media files. "Move app to SD" in every case moves maybe a few MB of app data to SD and never the muilti-GB app itself. Grrrrrrr
" which can be charged either via the USB-C port or wirelessly"
And we know wireless charging tends to produce a good bit of heat due to inefficiencies even at millimeters of distance, so I recommend not using that method of charging anything other than Ni-MH or Ni-Cd batteries until they get that solid-state lithium battery done.
