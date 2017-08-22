Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Power Technology

People Are Using Recycled Laptop Batteries To Power Their Homes (vice.com) 72

Posted by msmash from the diy dept.
New submitter gooddogsgotoheaven writes: DIY Powerwall builders from around the world are harvesting old laptop batteries and turning them into powerful batteries capable of supplying energy to their entire homes. "It's the future. It's clean, simple, efficient and powerful," Jehu Garcia, one of the most popular powerwall builders, told me. He and people like him are deciding for themselves what the future of alternative energy will look like, instead of waiting for technology companies to shape it for them. "The end result is being able to rely on something I not only built myself but understand the ins and outs of to power some or all of my electricity in my home. That is inspiring," Joe Williams, another powerwall builder, told me.

  • IDTS (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @12:41PM (#55063875)

    Jesus. Nope, nope, nope. Dying in a fire isn't my preferred way to go.

  • Not that I know about electricity (Score:4, Insightful)

    by keith_nt4 ( 612247 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @12:45PM (#55063905) Homepage Journal
    But this seems to be a really, really bad idea. Just on the face of it.
    • Nothing wrong technically if you know what you are doing, but I question the value return on all the effort and cost including the lifetime and maintenance requirements considering you are starting with used batteries many of which are already in the late aging phase. It seems to lean more toward enthusiast and hobby value than it does practical value. And that's OK.

  • Other sources of cheap batteries (Score:5, Funny)

    by Andrew Lindh ( 137790 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @12:49PM (#55063923)

    I think there's a huge stash of "almost new" Samsung Galaxy Note 7 batteries that aren't being used now.

    • I think there's a huge stash of "almost new" Samsung Galaxy Note 7 batteries that aren't being used now.

      I've got a few crates of them stored away for winter. It's gonna slash my heating bill by 70%!

    • They'll look particularly nice around the holidays. Just install them in your fireplace and gather the family around. Chestnuts roasting on the Galaxy Note 7 open fire...

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Be sure to store unused Samsung batteries in fire-proof and explosion-proof storage bags [amzn.to].

    • I think there's a huge stash of "almost new" Samsung Galaxy Note 7 batteries that aren't being used now.

      Just surround them with thermoelectric generating materials and you'd do fine... Hell, you'll probably get a credit back from the local utility company.

  • Lithium batteries are not to be taken lightly (Score:5, Informative)

    by stikves ( 127823 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @12:58PM (#55063991) Homepage

    They are very power efficient, and also very dangerous:

    - Overcharge it too much: boom
    - Drain it completely, and then try to charge: boom
    - Puncture: boom
    - Overheat: boom
    - Make your own battery with cells you found around, and not use a good controller: boom, boom, boom

    Of course it is possible to use lots of cheap batteries, with a very good controller system. This is what Tesla does for its current cars. However the system needs to monitor each cell and pack, and have safety precautions to disconnect them if them become faulty.

    Basically, do not try this at home.

    • - Overcharge - Good charging apparatus.
      - Drain it completely - Good charging apparatus and battery management, as noted in the article.
      - Puncture - Stop puncturing your powerwall cells, please, just as you don't twist off the natural gas connectors to see want's inside. Darwinian problem.
      - Overheat - battery management, and a thermostat
      - Make your own battery with cells you found around, and not use a good controller - yeah, doing it right is pretty much a Darwinian problem.

    • - Drain it completely, and then try to charge: boom

      Great, now that Slashdot knows this, "Da Terrorists" knows it as well.

      And the USA government will know it, and WILL ban laptops on flights.

    • You've got it pretty much covered; Li+ cells are finicky at best, you do anything to make them upset and they get very violent with you very quickly.

      The main problem with using used cells from old laptop batteries is that they're not all the same age and therefore you have no way of judging what their true capacity or overall health is. If you were linking up the actual packs they're in, and using the built-on microcontroller-based charge-discharge controller to manage each pack, then it would be reasona

    • Of course it is possible to use lots of cheap batteries, with a very good controller system. This is what Tesla does for its current cars. However the system needs to monitor each cell and pack, and have safety precautions to disconnect them if them become faulty.

      Yet they still catch fire and the same batteries used in vehicles are being used in power walls installed in homes.

      - Overcharge it too much: boom
      - Drain it completely, and then try to charge: boom
      - Puncture: boom
      - Overheat: boom
      - Make your own battery with cells you found around, and not use a good controller: boom, boom, boom

      Do all of these with lithium iron phosphate and worse case your battery turns into a paper weight.

      The problem in my view isn't cheap batteries and controllers as much as the industries love affair with inherently dangerous chemistries and hoping for the best.

  • Sounds good on the surface but (Score:5, Insightful)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @01:01PM (#55064029)
    The problem with using laptop batteries is not the batteries, the tesla uses them. The problem is the smart battery circuitry needed to monitor currents and voltages, balance cells, thermally monitor strings (or ideally individual cells), gas gauge, and safely disconnect problem cells from the system. The major advancement in the tesla is the amazing cooling/heating system and the ability to rewire itself to stop using problem cells. Simply wiring up a bank of unmonitored cells is a disaster waiting to happen. The vast majority of home hobbiests lack the knowledge and wherewithal to implement proper battery safety. The packs in the stock photos, if lithium cells, are a disaster in the making. Disclaimer: have designed smart battery circuits for lithium batteries used in actual products.

    • IIRC every parallel element in a Li pack should be monitored and individually controlled, correct?

      so I can have 100 cells in 10 strings of 10 and would need 10 controllers* to monitor said pack.

      Then the parallel pack itself can be treated somewhat simply as a larger battery equivalent (e.g. if each of the hypothetical strings is 1Ah then I can treat the pack as a single 10Ah battery). The danger comes into play when cells are in parallel without protection, as then the stronger cell can actually damage the

  • Unless these people built a cinderblock bunker roofed with a galvanized steel roof (i.e. no wood in the structure at all) and a steel fire rated door that is completely removed from their main residence, the first time one of these Lithium batteries fails thermally, their entire "wall" will likely go up and burn down their house. If they have each battery in a ceramic, isolated cubby outside their house, they are marginally better, but this is definitely not a good way to go about powering your house or li

    • I was going to say aren't the deep cycle batteries used more often for this? of course you get over 100Ah and they start getting expensive.

  • ...eventually. Either the NIMBY people will get all concerned that "Something might go wrong!" "What if it catches on fire?!" "There's no way that can be environmental or legal!"

    OR

    The energy companies will lobby to REQUIRE that federal law prohibits re-using the cells from internally sealed battery packs as "They just aren't safe!". They'll cite public battery fires and MSDS listing the "Volatile internal chemicals!" in the batteries that are safely contained UNLESS OPENED.

    These power walls are f

  • WTF!?! (Score:3)

    by Shotgun ( 30919 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @01:30PM (#55064299)

    Where are they getting these used laptop batteries that still have life in them?

    My experience has been that a typical laptop battery will last about 2 years. 3 if you're will to work in small spurts before hunting down a power outlet. Most are run till the batteries are useless, and then spend a while as a makeshift desktop by constantly being connected to the charger. In a couple cases, the laptop was still useful enough to spring for a replacement battery.

    I just don't see where enough recycle-able batteries will come from for this "movement" to ever be anything other than an oddity. With the tedium of:
    - connecting hundreds of cells that you've already determined are not new, if not at the end of their usable life
    -purchasing or building your own controllers with failsafe features
    -replacing cells as they begin dying off

    I would think it would make most people opt for buying one of Tesla's products.

      by skids ( 119237 )

      My bet would be that most packs fail in one bad cell, leaving several good cells remaining.

      My real question is, where are you getting laptop batteries with cylindrical cells? I thought they were all pouch over the last decade or so due to the thin craze.

    • From what I understand the batteries that power electronics aren't dead per-se, but just outside the spec necessary to power the original device as intended. If you understand the characteristics of the battery I would expect you could still build around that to get something useful.

      by DrXym ( 126579 )
      Battery storage didn't start with Tesla and I'm sure other solutions in a similar form factor will appear from other major manufacturers. Building banks of batteries into safe, reliable storage is obviously something that can be highly automated and the cost is only going to come over time.

      But I don't see why anyone would want to do this for themselves. What they save in money they must surely lose in time and house / injury claims if their house goes up in smoke.

    • one bad cell in the pack can render the entire pack useless.
      TFA says they test each cell through a discharge/charge cycle, my guess being that they cull the horrible ones, and bin sort the rest.

