People Are Using Recycled Laptop Batteries To Power Their Homes (vice.com) 72
New submitter gooddogsgotoheaven writes: DIY Powerwall builders from around the world are harvesting old laptop batteries and turning them into powerful batteries capable of supplying energy to their entire homes. "It's the future. It's clean, simple, efficient and powerful," Jehu Garcia, one of the most popular powerwall builders, told me. He and people like him are deciding for themselves what the future of alternative energy will look like, instead of waiting for technology companies to shape it for them. "The end result is being able to rely on something I not only built myself but understand the ins and outs of to power some or all of my electricity in my home. That is inspiring," Joe Williams, another powerwall builder, told me.
Jesus. Nope, nope, nope. Dying in a fire isn't my preferred way to go.
I have had more than double the number of batteries for my laptops than I have had laptops.
Battery lifetimes seem to be about a third of the computer.
Where are they getting perfectly good batteries that are "recycled"?
If these people were doing that, fine. They are not. They put these battery packs right in their homes.
They are amateurs with no idea of risk management or statistics and often only passing EE skills.
And the coming wave of cars to tinker with that have THREE batteries. In different places.For different purposes.
Great fun. Next, sourcing new dash screens in 14 years
That's why you don't work on your car in your living room.
Fires bad, mmmm'kay?
Fire burns and stuff.
That was also my first thought, before I read TFA. Searching on 'safe' in it I find these quotes, and it's not all the hits:
Just asking...
I think there's a huge stash of "almost new" Samsung Galaxy Note 7 batteries that aren't being used now.
Those would probably be perfectly fine for use in a static enclosure.
The problem that caused the fires was related to those battery packs being overflexed due to their size and the limited rigidity of the note 7 case for those size batteries was it not?
I have a mental image of a house down the street exploding after a minor earthquake. The neighbors are all loafing around the sidewalk looking at the debris. "A-yep. Samsung batteries. Shouldna used 'em."
I've got a few crates of them stored away for winter. It's gonna slash my heating bill by 70%!
If you can get past the smell.
I work in IT - I got used to bad smells long ago.
Just surround them with thermoelectric generating materials and you'd do fine... Hell, you'll probably get a credit back from the local utility company.
High drain 26650's [gearbest.com] are the real schnizzle at about 5 bucks each.
They are very power efficient, and also very dangerous:
- Overcharge it too much: boom
- Drain it completely, and then try to charge: boom
- Puncture: boom
- Overheat: boom
- Make your own battery with cells you found around, and not use a good controller: boom, boom, boom
Of course it is possible to use lots of cheap batteries, with a very good controller system. This is what Tesla does for its current cars. However the system needs to monitor each cell and pack, and have safety precautions to disconnect them if them become faulty.
Basically, do not try this at home.
Basically, do not try this at home.
So, I can still power my home with it, right?
Yes you could but it's like giving a 4yr old the controls to a 20 ton front end loader in your backyard. I'd rather a trained professional operate something capable of demolishing my home in minutes but to each their own.
- Overcharge - Good charging apparatus.
- Drain it completely - Good charging apparatus and battery management, as noted in the article.
- Puncture - Stop puncturing your powerwall cells, please, just as you don't twist off the natural gas connectors to see want's inside. Darwinian problem.
- Overheat - battery management, and a thermostat
- Make your own battery with cells you found around, and not use a good controller - yeah, doing it right is pretty much a Darwinian problem.
- Drain it completely, and then try to charge: boom
Great, now that Slashdot knows this, "Da Terrorists" knows it as well.
And the USA government will know it, and WILL ban laptops on flights.
The main problem with using used cells from old laptop batteries is that they're not all the same age and therefore you have no way of judging what their true capacity or overall health is. If you were linking up the actual packs they're in, and using the built-on microcontroller-based charge-discharge controller to manage each pack, then it would be reasona
Of course it is possible to use lots of cheap batteries, with a very good controller system. This is what Tesla does for its current cars. However the system needs to monitor each cell and pack, and have safety precautions to disconnect them if them become faulty.
Yet they still catch fire and the same batteries used in vehicles are being used in power walls installed in homes.
- Overcharge it too much: boom
- Drain it completely, and then try to charge: boom
- Puncture: boom
- Overheat: boom
- Make your own battery with cells you found around, and not use a good controller: boom, boom, boom
Do all of these with lithium iron phosphate and worse case your battery turns into a paper weight.
The problem in my view isn't cheap batteries and controllers as much as the industries love affair with inherently dangerous chemistries and hoping for the best.
Most people do not understand risk and risk management as done in professional engineering. These people all have no formal EE training and some apparently have no formal training at all. Hence they probably feel pretty smart for "showing the professionals how it is done" and are completely unaware and would not understand anyways why the actual experts go to all that trouble needed to make this safe. They will find out by repeating the history they are unaware of.
"dimensioned to melt"
Functional equivalent: fuses. Problem solved.
IIRC every parallel element in a Li pack should be monitored and individually controlled, correct?
so I can have 100 cells in 10 strings of 10 and would need 10 controllers* to monitor said pack.
Then the parallel pack itself can be treated somewhat simply as a larger battery equivalent (e.g. if each of the hypothetical strings is 1Ah then I can treat the pack as a single 10Ah battery). The danger comes into play when cells are in parallel without protection, as then the stronger cell can actually damage the
Unless these people built a cinderblock bunker roofed with a galvanized steel roof (i.e. no wood in the structure at all) and a steel fire rated door that is completely removed from their main residence, the first time one of these Lithium batteries fails thermally, their entire "wall" will likely go up and burn down their house. If they have each battery in a ceramic, isolated cubby outside their house, they are marginally better, but this is definitely not a good way to go about powering your house or li
I was going to say aren't the deep cycle batteries used more often for this? of course you get over 100Ah and they start getting expensive.
When I reached out to the laptop manufacturers, both Dell and HP discouraged hobbyists from reusing their batteries. "Dell laptop batteries are designed to be used within Dell-branded products only and we do not recommend or endorse any other use," a spokesperson from Dell told Motherboard in an email.
And they shouldn't. Companies can't dance this legal knife's edge, endorsing alternate battery usage, on the hope that DIYers* know what they are doing and the pinky promise that they or their families won't sue if they get hurt by fucking around with batteries.
*Some DIYers are very competent and understand engineering for safety, and may in fact be engineers. Some DIYers are very enthusiastic idiots.
Seems like they could sign a waiver and take care of that part. I think another worry, and possibly a bigger one, may be finding a bunch of them improperly disposed of and getting blamed for it. Hard to sign that away in a waiver because the cells are not traceable.
OR
The energy companies will lobby to REQUIRE that federal law prohibits re-using the cells from internally sealed battery packs as "They just aren't safe!". They'll cite public battery fires and MSDS listing the "Volatile internal chemicals!" in the batteries that are safely contained UNLESS OPENED.
These power walls are f
Where are they getting these used laptop batteries that still have life in them?
My experience has been that a typical laptop battery will last about 2 years. 3 if you're will to work in small spurts before hunting down a power outlet. Most are run till the batteries are useless, and then spend a while as a makeshift desktop by constantly being connected to the charger. In a couple cases, the laptop was still useful enough to spring for a replacement battery.
I just don't see where enough recycle-able batteries will come from for this "movement" to ever be anything other than an oddity. With the tedium of:
- connecting hundreds of cells that you've already determined are not new, if not at the end of their usable life
-purchasing or building your own controllers with failsafe features
-replacing cells as they begin dying off
I would think it would make most people opt for buying one of Tesla's products.
My bet would be that most packs fail in one bad cell, leaving several good cells remaining.
My real question is, where are you getting laptop batteries with cylindrical cells? I thought they were all pouch over the last decade or so due to the thin craze.
But I don't see why anyone would want to do this for themselves. What they save in money they must surely lose in time and house / injury claims if their house goes up in smoke.
one bad cell in the pack can render the entire pack useless.
TFA says they test each cell through a discharge/charge cycle, my guess being that they cull the horrible ones, and bin sort the rest.