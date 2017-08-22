Bricklaying Robots and Exoskeletons Are the Future of the Construction Industry (vice.com) 22
David Silverberg reports via Motherboard: One of the most staid and digitally conservative industries is on the verge of a robotic makeover. The global construction space isn't known for ushering new tech into their workforce, but a painful labour shortage, calls for increased worker safety and more low-cost housing, and the need to catch up to other tech-savvy sectors is giving upstarts in robotics and exoskeletons their big moment. The construction industry isn't immune to this phenomenon, but robots and humans may increasingly work hand-in-hand in industrial sectors, according to Brian Turmail, senior executive director of public affairs at the Associated General Contractors of America. This is especially true when the construction industry en masse uses exoskeleton vests, which aim to assist workers with heavy loads and thus reduce their risk of injury.
The Hadrian X is a bricklaying robot courtesy Australia's Fastbrick Robotics, which uses its 30-meter metal arm to lay bricks at a rate of 1,000 bricks per hour, compared to a human worker's average of 1,000 a day. Due for release in late 2017, Hadrian X can read a 3D CAD model of the house and then it follows those instructions precisely, working day and night. New York-based Construction Robotics has also developed its take on a bricklaying robot. SAM can lay 3,000 bricks a day, and the company said it's about time this industry got a whiff of the change almost every other market has been seeing.
"a painful labour shortage"?! Bollocks! (Score:1)
There's no shortage of workers. There are lots of people around who'd be willing to do this work. It's a shortage of employers willing to pay the wage required to properly compensate people for doing the work. Pay a proper wage and this "labor shortage" will disappear immediately.
Actually, there is a surplus of workers who believe their labour is worth more than it really is. That's the real problem and it is being rectified.
Quit picking on the CEO's.
affordable housing for Millenials (yeah, right) (Score:2)
Who am I kidding, this will just allow speculators to throw up more buildings to be snapped up by Chinese investors and sit empty.
I can see lawyers salivating at the prospect... (Score:2)
This looks incomplete to me (Score:2)
The video in the article shows a rather large device laying bricks according to plan. Fine.. but bricks alone are more or less useless without mortar. And in most cases (at least in my region) bricks are a facing on wood frame construction over a poured concrete basement. This robot doesn't look like it can work on anything but an empty slab of concrete, limiting it to small industrial unit builds.
Seismic activity is increasing for reasons both man-made and natural. Just what we need, more brick facades!
Robots will need a third hand (Score:2)
Might need some upgrades (Score:2)
That's a pretty cool robot but I have to wonder how useful it is to stack bricks without mortar or rebar. Most civilized building codes (or for that matter sane buyers) would not let you occupy a structure that is not reinforced. Particularly in earthquake prone regions.
Maybe that's part of the job that humans are still supposed to do. It is a step in the right direction.
It's a matter of time... (Score:2)
Brick layers should worry.
These machines do not get tired;
they do not ask for over time;
they do not need "days-off';
they do not engage in office "politics";
They will work exactly as programmed.
Those are some of the benefits. I am sure there are more. Question is: What will present brick layers do?
>What will present brick layers do?
Bricklayers (the highly skilled ones) will simply work smaller jobs or oversee the robots while the lesser bricklayers will be looking for other work.
The transition will take the better part of a generation anyway, so mostly it will be attrition that takes care of the labour problem. I don't see these robots decimating the industry in less than a couple of decades.
The state of denial (Score:2)
I've noticed a lot of people are pretty sure the job they do is unlikely to be replaced by a machine.
A costly mistake... (Score:2)
There's no point in having a robot move bricks a human can move. Human sized bricks are human sized, because humans suck for moving something bigger.
Show me a robot that just places an entire wall in one go.
There's no point in having a robot move bricks a human can move.
Dude, it's all about the money. While humans can do what you suggest, robots need no overtime or days off or politics.
In fact, They work better than human beings who will [sometimes] strike over pay.