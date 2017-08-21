Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


iPhone 8's 3D Face Scanner Will Work In 'Millionths of a Second' (phonearena.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the don't-blink dept.
According to a report by the Korea Herald, Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 will ditch the fingerprint identification in favor of 3D face recognition, which will work "in the millionths of a second." PhoneArena reports: The Samsung Galaxy series were among the first mainstream devices to feature iris recognition, but the speed and accuracy of the current technology leave a lot to be desired, and maybe that is why current phones ship with an eye scanner AND a fingerprint reader. The iPhone 8, on the other hand, is expected to make a full dive into 3D scanning. Both Samsung and Apple are rumored to have tried to implement a fingerprint scanner under the display glass, but failed as the technology was not sufficiently advanced. The new iPhone will also introduce 3D sensors on both its front and back for Apple's new augmented reality (AR) platform. This latest report also reveals that Apple will not use curved edges for its iPhone 8 screen, but will instead use a flat AMOLED panel. The big benefit of using AMOLED for Apple thus is not the curve, but its thinner profile compared to an LCD screen.

iPhone 8's 3D Face Scanner Will Work In 'Millionths of a Second'

  • ..if I cover up the sensors / lenses.

  • no thanks (Score:3, Insightful)

    by bobmajdakjr ( 2484288 ) on Monday August 21, 2017 @11:34PM (#55061121)
    now police wont even have to physical force you to unlock the phone they can just point it at you gg apple
  • Is that roughly 2 million millionths of a second? Because camera and laser scanner tech can easily take longer than a millisecond, and then you need processing time. There is no meaningful information in the article. I'm assuming it's some kind of beam scan as opposed to stereo camera vision. I find the idea of a constant scan of my face to be reprehensible to the point I use a tiny piece of electrical tape on my current phone as a manual camera cover.

    If I even get one I'll disable the sensor for un
  • Waiting for someone to somehow spin this piece of tech news over the wannabenazisafespace gate. I give it 30 minutes, cause its late.

  • At least Apple is doing something right, curved displays can go to god damned hell.

    So sick of them being forced on Samsung customers (so to speak) release both types or risk alienating customers

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 )

      And thank goodness the AMOLED screen means the device can get thinner - if there's one thing we need, it's a thinner phone.

      I can't tell you how many times I've had my iPhone 6S in my pocket and thought "wow, this phone is just SO heavy and SO thick, I really hope I can drop $1200 on something thinner soon".

  • People will happily give up DNA for their little gadgets, if Apple/Google/Facebook asks.
    • An iPhone just for men. It loads a picture when you press unlock and waits. Wink wink. A "bricked" phone becomes a "Trumped" phone...Ha...eww. He just grabs his by the battery.

  • I'll still use a PIN

  • EARTH TO APPLE (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Release a version with a battery you can easily replace!

  • But it's hard to believe. Apple sold ApplePay to banks and card companies based on the security of their fingerprint scanner. Fingerprints have a hundred year history of being a means of unique biological identification. Facial recognition has a few years of history marked by some successes and some embarrassing failures.

    Are banks and card companies just going to automatically OK a change like that? It's hard to believe.

    Easier to believe they got the in-screen fingerprint scanner to work. Synaptics kee

