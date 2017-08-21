DJI Spark Owners Must Update Firmware By September, Or Their Machines Will Be Bricked (suasnews.com) 8
garymortimer shares a report from sUAS News: News has arrived of a mandatory firmware update from DJI. Owners of DJI's latest and smallest quadcopter must update their firmware by September the 1st or their machines will automatically ground themselves. The Firmware update apparently is to stop in flight shutdowns that have been occurring. So no bad thing to fix, a safety issue. Perhaps questionable is DJI's ability to brick other peoples property if required. The "Kill Switch" option is already causing consternation in user groups.
Good reason to kill that contract.
What is the alternative? The DJI drones are a generation ahead of anything else on the market
... and with an 85-90% market share, they have enough revenue to extend their lead.
Disclaimer: I have a DJI Mavic Pro. It is very nice.
Regardless of implementation, this is a fine testament to the advantages of products that spend their entire lives phoning home to the vendor; but some implementations are even worse than others.
Where are the FOSS firmwares for these things, from the likes of which routers have benefited for many years?
