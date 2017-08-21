Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


DJI Spark Owners Must Update Firmware By September, Or Their Machines Will Be Bricked (suasnews.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the kill-switch dept.
garymortimer shares a report from sUAS News: News has arrived of a mandatory firmware update from DJI. Owners of DJI's latest and smallest quadcopter must update their firmware by September the 1st or their machines will automatically ground themselves. The Firmware update apparently is to stop in flight shutdowns that have been occurring. So no bad thing to fix, a safety issue. Perhaps questionable is DJI's ability to brick other peoples property if required. The "Kill Switch" option is already causing consternation in user groups.

