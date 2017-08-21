Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Microsoft Outlines the Upgrade Procedures For Xbox One X

Posted by BeauHD from the ready-to-play dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The easiest way to get all your games to the new system, as outlined by Microsoft Vice President Mike Ybarra, will be to just put them on an external USB hard drive and then plug that drive into the new console. "All your games are ready to play" immediately after this external hard drive move, he said, and user-specific settings can also be copied via external hard drive in the same way. If you don't have an external drive handy, "we're going to let you copy games and apps off your home network instead of having to manually move them or redownload them off the Internet," Ybarra said. It's unclear right now if Microsoft will mirror the PS4 Pro and allow this kind of system-to-system transfer using an Ethernet cable plugged directly into both consoles. For those who want to see as many pixels as possible as quickly as possible when they get their Xbox One X, Ybarra says you'll be able to download 4K updates for supported games before the Xbox One X is even available, then use those updates immediately after the system transfer. Microsoft also released a list of 118 current and upcoming games that will be optimized for the Xbox One X via updates, a big increase from the few dozens announced back at E3.

  • There are two x's in Xbox.

  • Anyone else notice that they made it such that it just spells XBOX when you shorten it?

  • Xbox One X (Score:3)

    by bigdavex ( 155746 ) on Monday August 21, 2017 @05:29PM (#55059683)

    What is that, 19 in pig Latin numerals?

  • Why would it be any different than the process from moving from an Xbox One to an Xbox One S? [xbox.com]

    Kind of old news by now how to do this, and already pops up on a new console with instructions on moving from another system...

  • Two Smart Moves (Score:5, Interesting)

    by LeftCoastThinker ( 4697521 ) on Monday August 21, 2017 @06:16PM (#55059933)

    Two smart moves:

    1. Make it easy for your customers to upgrade.

    2. Don't bog down your gaming network as 20M users all try to re-download 5TB worth of games for their new system.

    I own every system since the Atari 2600, but I have been primarily using my PS4 this generation, while I used my 360 primarily last generation. Microsoft made some huge miscalculations with the Xbone and I held off buying it for several years, and since it doesn't have many exclusives, it is mainly a pass through and 360 game player. Hopefully this is more indication of putting the customer first and giving gamers what gamers want first and foremost.

    Sony could learn a thing or two in this regard, as well as backwards comparability so that the customer doesn't feel ripped off buying the same game twice...

