Elon Musk Backs Call For A Global Ban On Killer Robots (cnn.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Tesla boss Elon Musk is among a group of 116 founders of robotics and artificial intelligence companies who are calling on the United Nations to ban autonomous weapons. "Lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare. Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend," the experts warn in an open letter released Monday...
"Unlike other potential manifestations of AI, which still remain in the realm of science fiction, autonomous weapons systems are on the cusp of development right now and have a very real potential to cause significant harm to innocent people along with global instability," said Ryan Gariepy, the founder of Clearpath Robotics and the first person to sign the letter. More than a dozen countries -- including the United States, China, Israel, South Korea, Russia and Britain -- are currently developing autonomous weapons systems, according to Human Rights Watch.
Magnus, Robot Fighter (Score:1)
When I saw this post the first thing that popped into my mind was:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
This was one of my favorite comic books back in the 60s
This is completely, absolutely and irrevocably a good idea.
Indeed. It is a great idea. The only drawback is that is is totally unworkable. There is no possible way to detect clandestine projects. Nuclear weapons require vastly more infrastructure, hard to obtain materials, and emit radiation. Yet they have still proliferated, and many secret projects went undetected for years. So how are we going to keep Kim Jong-un from developing software for kill bots?
If it's as efficient as the rest of NKor industry, we should actually encourage them to do it.
the US won't stop using land mines.
The US does not employ landmines anywhere other than the Korean DMZ. They are used there because North Korea also uses them, and removing them would require increases in other capabilities. Any other capabilities could be used offensively, and would be destabilizing, while landmines are purely defensive.
If other countries really feel that these landmines are unjustified, they are welcome to come and defend the DMZ without mines, and the 28,000 American troops in South Korea can come home.
yeah right. (Score:2)
The dystopian future already arrived, some years ago.
And the dystopian future was cemented in the last US election.
When Donald Trump was elected I had an eerie Back to the Future 2 moment - that sense of wrongness of being in an alternate universe that has gone wrong. Like when Biff made himself wealthy by changing the past so he dominated the present.
From Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics to this.
Nope. The 3 Laws were first published in 1942. The British started using proximity fused anti-aircraft artillery, with projectiles that made their own decision of when to detonate, in 1940.
Killer Robots? Never? BWAHAHAH!!! (Score:1)
They'll be made. They'll be deployed. They'll go wrong. They'll be refined and we'll be assured it will never happen again. It will.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
How do you enforce such a ban?
Giant, killer robots.
Sure, there is going to be a period in which drones and robots can kill humans. But then as countermeasures, they will develop anti-robot robots, and before you know it, entire wars will be fought without a single human life lost
Bring in the robot soliders, I say.
