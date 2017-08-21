Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Elon Musk Backs Call For A Global Ban On Killer Robots (cnn.com) 24

Posted by EditorDavid from the terminating-Terminators dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Tesla boss Elon Musk is among a group of 116 founders of robotics and artificial intelligence companies who are calling on the United Nations to ban autonomous weapons. "Lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare. Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend," the experts warn in an open letter released Monday...

"Unlike other potential manifestations of AI, which still remain in the realm of science fiction, autonomous weapons systems are on the cusp of development right now and have a very real potential to cause significant harm to innocent people along with global instability," said Ryan Gariepy, the founder of Clearpath Robotics and the first person to sign the letter. More than a dozen countries -- including the United States, China, Israel, South Korea, Russia and Britain -- are currently developing autonomous weapons systems, according to Human Rights Watch.

  • When I saw this post the first thing that popped into my mind was:

              https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    This was one of my favorite comic books back in the 60s

  • good luck with that one, These already pretty well exist in current military lineups, none of the major powers are going to agree to this. Also the current weapons that do the most harm to innocents are the ones WITHOUT any sort of AI, cluster bombs, fuel air bombs, guns etc, a good AI I think would likely improve the situation.
  • Does anyone seriously think this isn't going to happen? Even after they sleep-off whatever they're on?

    They'll be made. They'll be deployed. They'll go wrong. They'll be refined and we'll be assured it will never happen again. It will.

    Lather, rinse, repeat.

  • Sure, there is going to be a period in which drones and robots can kill humans. But then as countermeasures, they will develop anti-robot robots, and before you know it, entire wars will be fought without a single human life lost

    Bring in the robot soliders, I say.

  • Kim Jong-il: (in English) Hans Blix? Oh, no!
    Hans Blix: Let me look around, so I can ease the UN's collective mind.
    Kim Jong-il: (in English) Hans, you're breaking my balls here, Hans. You're breaking my balls!
    Hans Blix: I'm sorry, but the UN must be firm with you. Let me see your whole palace, or else...
    Kim Jong-il: (in English) Or else what?
    Hans Blix: Or else we will be very, very angry with you. And we will write you a letter, telling you how angry we are.

