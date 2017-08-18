Hyundai To Build a 300-Mile-Per-Charge Electric Car (reuters.com) 20
On Thursday, Hyundai Motor said it will launch a long-range electric vehicle with a driving range of 500 km (311 miles) per charge after 2021. The company is reportedly planning 31 eco-friendly models by 2020, up from a previously flagged 28. Reuters reports: The South Korean automaker is planning to launch an electric sedan under its high-end Genesis brand in 2021 with a range of 500 km (310 miles) per charge. It will also introduce an electric version of its Kona small sport utility vehicle (SUV) with a range of 390 km in the first half of next year. The automaker and affiliate Kia Motors Corp, which together rank fifth in global vehicle sales, also said they were adding three plug-in vehicles to their plans for eco-friendly cars, bringing the total to 31 models by 2020. Underscoring Hyundai's electric shift, those plans include eight battery-powered and two fuel-cell vehicles -- a contrast to its 2014 announcement for 22 models, of which only two were slated to be battery-powered. Hyundai also confirmed a Reuters report that it is developing its first dedicated electric vehicle platform, which will allow the company to produce multiple models with longer driving ranges.
After 2021 (Score:2)
Yeah, everyone is promising to do a lot of stuff someday.
Re: After 2021 (Score:1)
After half the distance maybe you should take a bit of a break anyway.
Re: (Score:1)
yes, working fusion plants, true artificial intelligence, mars colony, quantum computers with thousands of qubits, electric cars with 300+ mile range, aging reversed, and Half Life 3
all real soon now.
Re: (Score:2)
yes, the sun and main sequence stars do fusion, but Valve developers not and can not do half life 3.
Re: Get back to me when you can charge it in 3 min (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: Get back to me when you can charge it in 3 min (Score:1)
For all shorter trips the fill up time will be close to zero.
Why after 2021. (Score:3)
They are relying on the recent advancement in lithium battery technology (that enables solid state storage at a higher density) to reduce the cost of batteries for their cars since they will be able to get that same range with fewer batteries. I would expect to see Tesla putting out cars with double what Hyundai is quoting on their base models long before 2021.