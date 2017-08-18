iOS 11 Has a Feature To Temporarily Disable Touch ID (cultofmac.com) 19
A new feature baked into iOS 11 lets you quickly disable Touch ID, which could come in handy if you're ever in a situation where someone (a cop) might force you to unlock your device. Cult of Mac reports: To temporarily disable Touch ID, you simply press the power button quickly five times. This presents you with the "Emergency SOS" option, which you can swipe to call the emergency services. It also prevents your iPhone from being unlocked without the passcode. Until now, there were other ways to temporarily disable Touch ID, but they weren't quick and simply. You either had to restart your iPhone, let it sit idle for a few days until Touch ID was temporarily disabled by itself, or scan the wrong finger several times. The police, or any government agency, cannot force you to hand over your iPhone's passcode. However, they can force you to unlock your device with your fingerprint. That doesn't work if your fingerprint scanner has been disabled.
"Baked into" (Score:2)
Please stop using this idiotic supposedly "cool" terminology, this isn't a cooking site or a hipster hangout. Just say "included with" FFS.
"Baked into" implies it's non-removable and non-optional. "Included with" implies it's optional. The terms are discrete and worth using.
Perhaps it should only be used for talking about hardware. Clearly it would be fitting in that context. You go inform the Internet. I'll wait here.
Imagine a birthday cake. You might make it with eggs, and sugar, and flour, a bit of oil and such. These ingredients all get BAKED IN and cannot be removed no matter how hard you try, you'll have to make a new cake from scratch to change their presence.
On top of the cake you put some candles. These candles are INCLUDED WITH the cake and can be removed at your leisure. Same with the frosting, you can scrape that off if you're careful, so it's included, not baked in..
Ain't it grand that with the 8, all someone will have to do is shove the phone in your face.
... if there's a secret button combo that reactivates Touch ID if it's been deactivated in this manner, but a combo that Apple only provides to law enforcement and other Government organizations.
If you're going to add a backdoor why not have one that just unlocks the phone without having to involve its original owner. That is, a backdoor that can be used without creating a witness who now knows about it!
