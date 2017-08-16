Amazon Will Pay Developers With the Most Engaging Alexa Skills

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Amazon today announced a new program to bring revenue to developers of Alexa skills based on how much engagement their voice app is able to generate among users of Alexa-enabled devices. From a report: Amazon appears to be the first of the major tech companies with AI assistants and third-party integrations -- like Google, Samsung, Apple, and Microsoft -- with a program to compensate developers based on engagement created by their voice app. Metrics used to measure engagement of an Alexa skill include minutes of usage, new customers, customer ratings, and return visitors, an Amazon spokesperson told VentureBeat. Developers of Alexa skills in the U.S., U.K., and Germany are eligible to join. Developers with a skill active in all three countries will receive separate payments based on engagement in each country.

  • Turn Alexa into a phone sex voice bot... (Score:3)

    by cayenne8 ( 626475 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @12:46PM (#55026409) Homepage Journal
    I would predict that if you could get Alexa to give a good phone sex experience, they'd have the winner developer there.

    Depending on how good the app was, the length of time of engagement might be short, but I"m guessing that would be made up by increased repeat business.

    • The engagement would only be short with a bad developer. The loop should go: "oh I want you to.." *pause* "please wait while updating user profile for your new level of interaction" *pause* "sorry about that. Oh you are so strong..."

  • Alexa Skill Store is Shit and So is Amazon (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I submitted a skill. They strung me along for about 4 months asking for pointless tweaks while changing the acceptable encryption schemes, etc. At the end of all that they finally said "Some skills will never be accepted" and ended it there. No way to follow up.

    Quick check of the dev forums and there are plenty of similar tales. The reason why? Whatever the skill was eventually became part of core functionality, or another large company released something identical shortly thereafter. My particular skill wo

  • I'm calling it now. A sex chat program or something like it will actually win, but will be disqualified from the competition.

  • I don't like voice interfaces. (Score:3)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @12:50PM (#55026453)

    The voice interface, while looks good in science fiction as it is an easy way to push the plot along. However these devices such as Alexa, are often getting in my way of instant data. As someone who keep my phone silent and my PC on mute I find getting info from a keyboard, or with gestures on a good interface, is much better to get info. Plus other people don't have to hear me ask silly questions or bore listing to the answers.

  • This is great news for anybody who uses these voice-based devices. The app ecosystem on these devices has been an absolute sewer, because only apps with a monetization strategy get published. There is a tonne of room for some very cool little applications that use voice inside the home for quick information requests and the like. But as is, nobody is going to build those apps because they cost money to run. Not very much money, but you still need to host a service somewhere. The worst case scenario for
  • I hate voice assistants with a passion, but unlike touchscreen desktops I do think they have a real chance of becoming useful and popular. We have enough sci-fi with talking computers that I think people already have a feel for the times where they might be more useful than a display based system. Except for Google assistant. Try calling that thing up with a sore throat, it's some beautiful negative reinforcement I tell you. That glottal abortion "OK Google" will be left unnamed in the dumpster it was born

  • Figure out a decent way to have Alexa keep track of all those things you can't find when you want them. "Alexa, I am putting my ... in the closet, third shelf."

