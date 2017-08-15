Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'Biggest Data Center' To Be Built in Arctic (bbc.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the for-the-record dept.
A small town in the remote north of the Arctic Circle is set to be home to the world's largest data center. From a report: The firm behind the project, Kolos, says the chilled air and abundant hydropower available locally would help it keep its energy costs down. The area, however, suffers the country's highest rate of sick leave from work, which may be related to its past as a mining community. The US-Norwegian company says it has already raised "several million dollars" for the project from Norwegian private investors. However, it is still working with a US investment bank to secure the remaining necessary funds.

