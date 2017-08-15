'Biggest Data Center' To Be Built in Arctic (bbc.com) 8
A small town in the remote north of the Arctic Circle is set to be home to the world's largest data center. From a report: The firm behind the project, Kolos, says the chilled air and abundant hydropower available locally would help it keep its energy costs down. The area, however, suffers the country's highest rate of sick leave from work, which may be related to its past as a mining community. The US-Norwegian company says it has already raised "several million dollars" for the project from Norwegian private investors. However, it is still working with a US investment bank to secure the remaining necessary funds.
What happens to the data center when the ice melts?
They will just install stilts
Stick around, Mr. Bond. Things are really starting to...cook
How do they handle winter power generation? (Score:2)
I would imagine the waters being all frozen in winter.
How do they handle this?
