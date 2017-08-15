Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


We're Not Walking Away From Continuum, Says HP (theregister.co.uk) 11

Posted by msmash from the not-yet,-at-least dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: While Windows roadmaps purportedly leaked to a blog last week appear to have a big hole in them where mobile should be, HP Inc tells us it has been assured by Redmond there are no plans to drop Continuum. HP is the sole major mobile vendor committed to the Windows Mobile Edition of Windows 10 and bet big on Continuum, the multimode "use-your-phone-as-a-PC" feature on which some of HP's ambitions rest. El Reg was impressed by HP's plans to build an ecosystem around the multi-mode capabilities of the HP Elite x3 phone, which doubles up as a PC replacement. (Or tries to.) Launching in over 50 markets, the ecosystem includes a streaming apps service HP Workplace to fill in the app gap, and even a "lap dock." HP pitched it at field workers and verticals. The only thing letting Inc-ers down was the quality of the software from Microsoft. Spring came and went without the expected improvements to Continuum. Unauthorised briefings last week suggest the Windows Mobile branch of Windows 10 is now an orphan.

  • With Itanium, HP also was the last OEM committed to it.

  • Phone-as-PC is the future of personal computing, and Software-as-Service is the future for Microsoft. Microsoft shouldn't care if you are using Windows/Android/Mac/iOS/Linux/WhateverOS so long as you are using their subscription Office Software to reach their Exchange Servers. The longer they try to fight Android and iOS the more time they give competing systems the opportunity to entrench themselves.

