Intel CEO Exits President Trump's Manufacturing Council (axios.com) 76
Ina Fried, writing for Axios: Intel said Monday that CEO Brian Krzanich was leaving President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, the latest executive to distance himself from the president following the weekend's events in Virginia. In a blog post, Krzanich said that the decline in American manufacturing remains a serious issue, but said that "politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base. I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing," Krzanich said in a blog post. "Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base."
Not sure there's anything good to be brought in to a guy that does only what he thinks is right (or profitable to his family).
I'm quite disappointed Tim Cooks is still on that comity. Sure he was noble to put his personal life out of a decision that concerned his employers, although Apple is generally quite outspoken for their support of LGBT, all while WH trashes on them. But still standing besides him with the rest of the insanity that goes on in that administration is, IMO, insane.
The army generals have
It's all over the new. Dont see how you missed that. NYTime resume [nytimes.com] of the most recent ones.
There is no such person on Trump's White House Manufacturing Council. Not even on the White House's page [whitehouse.gov] which still lists the people who have quit the council.
As for who's still on the council... [yahoo.com]
Resigned from council:
Elon Musk, Tesla
Ken Frazier, Merck & Co., Inc.
Kevin Plank, Under Armour
Brian Krzanich, Intel
No longer CEOs (still listed on White House web site):
Klaus Kleinfeld, Arconic
Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company
Mario Longhi, U.S. Steel
Doug Oberhelman, Caterpillar
Currently on council:
Andrew Liveris, The Dow Chemical Company
The Dow Chemical Company said Liveris would remain on the council.
Bill Brown, Harris Corporation
Michael Dell, Dell Technologies
Dell declined to say whether Michael Dell would leave the council.
John Ferriola, Nucor Corporation
Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation
Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson
Greg Hayes, United Technologies Corp.
Marilynn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Corporation
Jeff Immelt, General Electric
GE said its non-executive chair Immelt will remain on the council.
Jim Kamsickas, Dana Inc.
Rich Kyle, The Timken Company
Thea Lee, AFL-CIO
Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company
Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing
Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing
Michael Polk, Newell Brands
Mark Sutton, International Paper
Inge Thulin, 3M
Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO
Wendell Weeks, Corning
a guy that does only what he thinks is right
You're talking about a guy that does only what his handlers want him to. It really couldn't be more obvious... unless, that is, you have an IQ no greater than 115 or so (if so, don't feel bad; at least it isn't lonely there).
Is it purely politics no. But it is a big part, the other part is being associated with the Trump Administration, who is systematically isolating much of Intel's customer base.
Business wise, staying connected with the Trump Administration has a lot of risk, with a small reward if anything.
They got in hoping to influence how business should be done, and make sure policies will protect them. However being connected to such a divisive figure is possibly be connected to a large percentage of your customers
Time to abandon ship (Score:4, Interesting)
Ah yes. I'm guessing the PR hit could no longer be considered worth the private venue to Trump's ear. Good to know that even the 1% are starting recalculate the cost vs profit of Trump.
(Don't get me wrong, I think it is the CEO's responsibility to take every opportunity to increase the company's chances at success, I just think they should stick to legal and "honest" means - and whispering in Trump's ear like Grima worm-tongue seems like neither of those)
The other question is just how much value do these CEOs actually get? The President is so u reliable and so prone to fits of pique that can he be relied upon to listen, or to stick with any commitment?
It really is coming to look like everyone; Congress, the courts, business, are all simply routing around the White House.
Translation: No handouts for Intel (Score:1)
Guess his subsidy proposal got voted down.
No,
But the Neo-Nazi are his strongest supporters. Chanting his name like he is the second coming or something.
They are other groups that will just support him because he decided to run as a Republican
They are other groups that will do whatever their Church tells them to vote for, and the Church will change its ideals to match the party.
However, he is shown to be one of the worst presidents in history. He is fumbling in a government where he has the majority on all levels, yet we are seeing the American
But the Neo-Nazi are his strongest supporters. Chanting his name like he is the second coming or something.
They are other groups that will just support him because he decided to run as a Republican
They are other groups that will do whatever their Church tells them to vote for, and the Church will change its ideals to match the party.
Nazi supporters ARE Nazis.
It's not an issue of ownership or genetics or of social status. It's an ideological issue.
They don't have to quack like Nazis (though they do) or goosestep like Nazis (though some clearly do that as well) - simply thinking like a Nazi makes one a Nazi.
Ideology dictates behavior. Not the other way around.
The only thing is that most of them were HIDING their beliefs until now.
Not cause they thought that it's wrong to be a Nazi - but cause they knew that it wasn't popular.
Now, whe
He can't even give a speech to the Boy Scouts without acting like a bloviating halfwit. But fumbling calling out Neo-Nazis? Really? That's got to be the easiest thing a president could do. Wag your finger, say "Shame shame shame!" That's what's expected of you.
I have no ideas whether the rumors are true that Bannon was the one who cautioned against speaking too strongly against the white supremacists, but the rumors that Bannon's time at the White House is coming to an end would certainly mesh well. But it
The internet has spoken. Soon, 43% of this country will be labeled a Neo-Nazi.
Nah, even if you labelled every Trump voter a Neo-Nazi, as unlikely as that is, you'd barely crack 23% of Americans, because only half of eligible voters voted. However, given that there are many Americans who are not eligible voters, we need to refine that number further. There are 323.1 million Americans, but only about 248 eligible voters. Since we know Trump received exactly 62,984,825 votes, we can calculate an upper level of denouncement of approximately 19.5% of Americans based on voting behaviour
I wonder what the percentage is of people who are German Neo-Nazis who prefer Trump and love David Hasselhoff?
It's reaching a point where if this unpopularity is sustained into next year, it's going to really fuck over the midterms for the Republicans. There's a lot of faith been put in General Kelly that he can impose order on the chaos in the White House, and maybe impose some discipline on Trump, but if the incredible, almost unbelievable mishandling of Charlottesville is any indication (seriously, how hard is it to call out white supremacists by name?), then I'd say Kelly has been an utter failure thus far.
Ther
Rule of acquisition #33 (Score:2)
It never hurts to suck up to the boss.
Unless the boss is becoming so toxic that being seen anywhere near him could make you part of the collateral damage when he falls.
And it's not like Trump's doing anything wonderful for Intel. Trump's unorthodox views on trade and immigration pose a threat to Silicon Valley, so what good does it do to sit on some sort of advisory council where none of your advice will be taken? Add in Trump's bizarre inability to call out racists, well, I'd say this is a pretty good example of rats fleeing the ship.
And once again the false equivalency.
Translation (Score:1)
In a blog post, Krzanich said that the decline in American manufacturing remains a serious issue, but said that "politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base. I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing
Translation: "I'm too much of a coward to publicly denounce Nazis and white supremacists by name and Trump's support for them and only am resigning because of pressure from bad publicity to my company that is resulting from my slow exit from this useless advisory body."
"Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base."
What a load of crap. America's manufacturing base is fine and certainly doesn't require rebuilding. America has a HUGE and thriving manufacturing base. By itself it is approximately the size of the GDP of the UK and twice the size of the
In a blog post, Krzanich said that the decline in American manufacturing remains a serious issue, but said that "politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base. I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing
Translation: "I'm too much of a coward to publicly denounce Nazis and white supremacists by name and Trump's support for them and only am resigning because of pressure from bad publicity to my company that is resulting from my slow exit from this useless advisory body."
That's a pretty poor translation because the next line of the press release says:
I think it's closer to "Trump loves praise too much to denounce the violence of his most ardent supporters, so fuck this, we're out."
"Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base."
What a load of crap. America's manufacturing base is fine and certainly doesn't require rebuilding. America has a HUGE and thriving manufacturing base. By itself it is approximately the size of the GDP of the UK and twice the size of the GDP of Russia. It could be improved but Trump isn't going to be the guy to lead that charge and anyone who didn't realize that in the first 100 days of his administration is an idiot. Improving manufacturing in the US will require careful planning, good policy, and sensible strategy. We aren't going to get any of those as long as Trump sits in the oval office.
I think you're saying the same thing as Krzanich, he just took longer to re
Smoke? What smoke? (Score:2)
[...] Obama and the Democrats REFUSED TO NEGOTIATE A BUDGET for the past 8 years [...]
I guess you don't remember the budget that the Senate Democrats passed in 2013.
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/03/24/us/politics/senate-passes-3-7-trillion-budget-its-first-in-4-years.html [nytimes.com]
Surprising (Score:4, Funny)
You'd think if anyone could understand something that overheats on a regular basis, it'd be Intel.
Whose fault is it... (Score:2)
...that "politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base..." The president has been doing what he can on the executive side on things like trade, vocational training, et al. The politics & political agendas that have been doing the sidelining have been things like the obsession w/ Russia, daily protests against the president, the fake news media (now including FNC) slamming him for everything he does. Trump is not the one who has been i
...that "politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base..." The president has been doing what he can on the executive side on things like trade, vocational training, et al. The politics & political agendas that have been doing the sidelining have been things like the obsession w/ Russia, daily protests against the president, the fake news media (now including FNC) slamming him for everything he does. Trump is not the one who has been ignoring the issues involved w/ bringing manufacturing back into the country
What a load of bull shit. Trump could be working on things that matter regardless of the circus, but he's not and the only person to blame for that is Trump himself. We know Trump has spent over a 5th of his time in office at his personal golf courses. If he can spend time on that, and doesn't have time to work on a plan for manufacturing jobs, then we can clearly see where his priorities are.
Those guys who leave b'cos Trump failed to explicitly mention 'White Supremacists', as opposed to the implicit inclusion of them in his remarks, are precisely the people who allow their own politics & political agendas to sideline the missions for which they were on that council in the first place.
Trump has no problem specifically denouncing just about anyone else, so why does he have such a soft spot for the
... how exactly does this make any sense? (Score:3)
A bunch of degenerate a-holes from both extremes of US political spectrum (ANTIFA and the Alt-Right) get in a fight after the Mayor of Charlottesville orders a STAND DOWN of the police... so there for Donald Trump is evil and everyone must distance himself from him. Because obvious reasons, of course?
Am I getting this right, comrades? Because that's what it seems to be.
Source about the stand down of the Charlottesville PD.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/... [zerohedge.com]
No
No. All of it.
That's the most childish statement I've read in days on this website. So we're not going to just start RIOTS every-time the DUELS ELECTED PRESIDENT does something you don't like.
Yeah welcome to why the right have been stockpiling firearms to the point we have 660 million of them. Nut job left wing agitators that will never be satisfied and are eager to start riots.
Well that's a sentiment. Too bad you can't write policy with that level of 6th grade logic.
I tell you what son. You can autistally shrek about this crap all day. But at the end of the day we have to have some level of policy. If all you can do is scream about who is and is not authoritarian enough than you deserve to find out what real authoritarianism looks like.
Yeah, no kidding. The left in the Bay Area have been starting riots for about a year and a half now. Nothing good came out of it. They didn't get positiveness media coverage for it. And in fact some of the leaders ended up being arrested anyway, including the ring leader of BAMN, one of the bigger know groups of rioters. Nothing changed, other than the insurance rates for the people that had to deal with aftermath.
Sorry lefties, you don't get a pass because you THINK the other person is worse. Just li
politics (Score:2)
politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base
It appears he is doing exactly what he decries - letting petty sectarian political grandstanding take priority over economic issues.
Or alternatively: maybe he has no interest whatsoever in rebuilding America's manufacturing base, and is using this as a convenient excuse to shirk his civic duty.
I suspect this is PR (Score:4, Interesting)
More exactly, virtue signaling on a corporate level. I'm sure it'll work, too.