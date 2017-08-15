Intel CEO Exits President Trump's Manufacturing Council

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Posted by msmash from the out-and-about dept.
Ina Fried, writing for Axios: Intel said Monday that CEO Brian Krzanich was leaving President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, the latest executive to distance himself from the president following the weekend's events in Virginia. In a blog post, Krzanich said that the decline in American manufacturing remains a serious issue, but said that "politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base. I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing," Krzanich said in a blog post. "Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base."

  • Time to abandon ship (Score:4, Interesting)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @10:48AM (#55017001)

    Ah yes. I'm guessing the PR hit could no longer be considered worth the private venue to Trump's ear. Good to know that even the 1% are starting recalculate the cost vs profit of Trump.

    (Don't get me wrong, I think it is the CEO's responsibility to take every opportunity to increase the company's chances at success, I just think they should stick to legal and "honest" means - and whispering in Trump's ear like Grima worm-tongue seems like neither of those)

    • The other question is just how much value do these CEOs actually get? The President is so u reliable and so prone to fits of pique that can he be relied upon to listen, or to stick with any commitment?

      It really is coming to look like everyone; Congress, the courts, business, are all simply routing around the White House.

      • I think originally they thought they were going to get value out of it, but now they are like rats running out of a sinking ship.

  • Translation: No handouts for Intel (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Guess his subsidy proposal got voted down.

  • It never hurts to suck up to the boss.

    • Unless the boss is becoming so toxic that being seen anywhere near him could make you part of the collateral damage when he falls.

      And it's not like Trump's doing anything wonderful for Intel. Trump's unorthodox views on trade and immigration pose a threat to Silicon Valley, so what good does it do to sit on some sort of advisory council where none of your advice will be taken? Add in Trump's bizarre inability to call out racists, well, I'd say this is a pretty good example of rats fleeing the ship.

  • In a blog post, Krzanich said that the decline in American manufacturing remains a serious issue, but said that "politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base. I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing

    Translation: "I'm too much of a coward to publicly denounce Nazis and white supremacists by name and Trump's support for them and only am resigning because of pressure from bad publicity to my company that is resulting from my slow exit from this useless advisory body."

    "Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base."

    What a load of crap. America's manufacturing base is fine and certainly doesn't require rebuilding. America has a HUGE and thriving manufacturing base. By itself it is approximately the size of the GDP of the UK and twice the size of the

    • In a blog post, Krzanich said that the decline in American manufacturing remains a serious issue, but said that "politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base. I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing

      Translation: "I'm too much of a coward to publicly denounce Nazis and white supremacists by name and Trump's support for them and only am resigning because of pressure from bad publicity to my company that is resulting from my slow exit from this useless advisory body."

      That's a pretty poor translation because the next line of the press release says:

      "I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence."

      I think it's closer to "Trump loves praise too much to denounce the violence of his most ardent supporters, so fuck this, we're out."

      "Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base."

      What a load of crap. America's manufacturing base is fine and certainly doesn't require rebuilding. America has a HUGE and thriving manufacturing base. By itself it is approximately the size of the GDP of the UK and twice the size of the GDP of Russia. It could be improved but Trump isn't going to be the guy to lead that charge and anyone who didn't realize that in the first 100 days of his administration is an idiot. Improving manufacturing in the US will require careful planning, good policy, and sensible strategy. We aren't going to get any of those as long as Trump sits in the oval office.

      I think you're saying the same thing as Krzanich, he just took longer to re

  • Is someone's gold-plated brick outhouse on fire?

  • Surprising (Score:4, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @11:01AM (#55017119)

    You'd think if anyone could understand something that overheats on a regular basis, it'd be Intel.

  • ...that "politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base..." The president has been doing what he can on the executive side on things like trade, vocational training, et al. The politics & political agendas that have been doing the sidelining have been things like the obsession w/ Russia, daily protests against the president, the fake news media (now including FNC) slamming him for everything he does. Trump is not the one who has been i

    • ...that "politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base..." The president has been doing what he can on the executive side on things like trade, vocational training, et al. The politics & political agendas that have been doing the sidelining have been things like the obsession w/ Russia, daily protests against the president, the fake news media (now including FNC) slamming him for everything he does. Trump is not the one who has been ignoring the issues involved w/ bringing manufacturing back into the country

      What a load of bull shit. Trump could be working on things that matter regardless of the circus, but he's not and the only person to blame for that is Trump himself. We know Trump has spent over a 5th of his time in office at his personal golf courses. If he can spend time on that, and doesn't have time to work on a plan for manufacturing jobs, then we can clearly see where his priorities are.

      Those guys who leave b'cos Trump failed to explicitly mention 'White Supremacists', as opposed to the implicit inclusion of them in his remarks, are precisely the people who allow their own politics & political agendas to sideline the missions for which they were on that council in the first place.

      Trump has no problem specifically denouncing just about anyone else, so why does he have such a soft spot for the

  • ... how exactly does this make any sense? (Score:3)

    by Noishkel ( 3464121 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @11:05AM (#55017151)

    A bunch of degenerate a-holes from both extremes of US political spectrum (ANTIFA and the Alt-Right) get in a fight after the Mayor of Charlottesville orders a STAND DOWN of the police... so there for Donald Trump is evil and everyone must distance himself from him. Because obvious reasons, of course?

    Am I getting this right, comrades? Because that's what it seems to be.

    • Source about the stand down of the Charlottesville PD.

      http://www.zerohedge.com/news/... [zerohedge.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      No

  • politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base

    It appears he is doing exactly what he decries - letting petty sectarian political grandstanding take priority over economic issues.

    Or alternatively: maybe he has no interest whatsoever in rebuilding America's manufacturing base, and is using this as a convenient excuse to shirk his civic duty.

  • I suspect this is PR (Score:4, Interesting)

    by blind biker ( 1066130 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @11:05AM (#55017159) Journal

    More exactly, virtue signaling on a corporate level. I'm sure it'll work, too.

