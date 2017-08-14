AMD Launches Radeon RX Vega 64 and Vega 56, Taking On GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070 (hothardware.com) 26
MojoKid writes: AMD has finally launched its Radeon RX Vega series of graphics cards today, based on the company's next generation Vega 10 GPU architecture. There are three base card specs announced, though there are four cards total, with a Limited Edition air-cooled card as well. Three of the cards have 64 NGCs (Next Generation Compute Units) with 4096 stream processors, while Radeon RX Vega 56 is comprised of 56 NCGs with 3584 SPs. Base clocks range from roughly 1150 to 1400MHz, with boost clocks from 1470MHz to 1670MHz or so. All cards come with 8GB of HBM2 and sport 484GB/sec of memory bandwidth, except for Vega 56, which has a bit less, at 410GB/s. They are power-hungry as well, ranging from the 345 Watt liquid-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64, to the 295 Watt air-cooled RX Vega 64 and 210 Watt Radeon RX Vega 56. Performance-wise, Radeon RX Vega 64 is neck-and-neck with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080, winning some and losing some, with flashes of strength in DirectX 12-based games and benchmarks. Vega 64 also maintains generally better minimum frame rates versus GTX 1080. Radeon RX Vega 56 is a more credible midrange threat that handily out-performs a GeForce GTX 1070 across the board. In DX12 gaming, Radeon RX Vega 56 stretches its lead over the similarly-priced GTX 1070. Both cards, however, are more power-hungry, louder and run hotter than NVIDIA's high-end GeForce GTX 1080. Radeon RX Vega 64 cards will retail for $499 (Liquid Cooled cards at $699), while Radeon RX Vega 56 drops in at $399. All cards should be available at retail starting today.
"Slashdong"? Rather than trying to post first, take a little more time to push them down a little more effectively, then perhaps you might feel that you brought yourself a little higher.
Even if AMD was twice as good as Intel it doesn't matter for this topic since the one to beat is nVidia.
they don`t need to be -- I went with the 1080TI 4 months ago and it's much faster than even their new V64 watercooled edition..
AMD is doing pretty good if they are only a few months behind NVIDIA in releasing an equivalent. Although the NVIDIA Volta GPUs are supposed to be out early 2018, so if you already spent your lunch money on a 1080 you can skip the AMD stuff and pick up something faster in several months.
3 months and a year. This competes with the 1070 and 1080, not the 1080 Ti.
*quote article *NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080 has been out for over a year now and it may not be long before team green tosses another volley.*endquote*
Well, 1080 Titanium, duh. It's essentially the Titan X Pascal - with ONE less gigabyte, and 8 less ROP's from the 96 the titanium sports, and roughly 500$ cheaper.
And if the new RX Vega 64 just is "on par" with the 1080 that roughly cost the same as the Vega 64, then - they've already lost that race. But hey, great - finally some competition.
Is it reasonable to discuss computing performance without the inclusion of efficiency?
RX Vega 64: 345 Watts (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Template:AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega)
1080 (Titan XP): 250 Watts (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GeForce_10_series)
I have no skin in the game other than competition is necessary in this market and I'd love to see ATI, oops, AMD, perform better than it has recently.
If you're a gamer are you going to care about a few bucks on your electric bill or a difference of 30% in frames per second?
With the way solar is trending... electricity costs are going to be a null factor in the future. The best use for ultra-efficiency is mobile gaming. Inefficient, powerful and cheap is perfect for desktop gaming... which is the point of these big GPUs.
AMD is obviously behind in tech, this round of CPUs and GPUs are the best they can do and to be honest it might be the best move they've
When your gaming card is not used for playing, they are mining (at least I hope so). I have an upper bound of wattage per room I can tolerate (while working / gaming) using free cooling, so that's indeed important (also, don`t underestimate the noise). I could blast the AC, but at some point it`s not worth it anymore. Their new offering doesn't appear to appeal on any front.
Both cards, however, are more power-hungry, louder and run hotter than NVIDIA's high-end GeForce GTX 1080.
I have a GTX 1080 and it runs pretty damn hot already. Whenever I fire up the Oculus Rift, the graphic card's auto fan kicks in and I can feel the many thousands of btu's of heat emanating into my (non-air conditioned) basement.
It doesn't help that my computer has vents on top of the case, so I can just move my hand slightly over to the right from my sitting position and feel the heat.
Not interested.
You can buy one on ebay for $1200