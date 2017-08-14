Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck Hardware Technology

Andy Rubin's Essential Is Now Valued at Over a Billion Dollars Without Shipping a Single Phone (theverge.com)

Posted by msmash from the unicorn dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Essential, the new phone startup from Android founder Andy Rubin, is now a unicorn, according to reports from over the weekend. If you're not up to date on the parlance of Silicon Valley, a unicorn is a company that's valued at over $1 billion dollars, which is no small feat in today's market. This title is even more impressive, given that Essential has yet to ship a single device to consumers. According to a report, Foxconn's FIH Mobile filing for a $3 million investment in Essential for around 0.25 percent of the fledgling phone company revealed Essential's new unicorn status with a valuation of around $1.2 billion.

Andy Rubin's Essential Is Now Valued at Over a Billion Dollars Without Shipping a Single Phone More | Reply

Andy Rubin's Essential Is Now Valued at Over a Billion Dollars Without Shipping a Single Phone

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"America is a stronger nation for the ACLU's uncompromising effort." -- President John F. Kennedy

Close