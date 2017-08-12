Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Data Storage Intel

Intel Unveils One-Petabyte Storage Servers For Data Centers (theinquirer.net) 18

Posted by EditorDavid from the Intel's-insides dept.
Slashdot reader #9,219 Guy Smiley shared this report on a new breed of high-density flash storage. The Inquirer reports: Intel has unveiled a brand new form factor for solid state disc drives (SSDs)... Intel Optane's new "ruler" format will allow up to a petabyte of storage on a single 1U server rack... By using 3D-NAND, the ruler crams in even more data and will provide more stability with less chance of catastrophic failure with data loss. The company has promised that the Ruler will have more bandwidth, input/output operations per second and lower latency than SAS... As part of the announcement, Intel also announced a range of "hard drive replacement" SSDs -- the S4500 and S4600 0 which are said to have the highest density 32-layer 3D NAND on the market, and are specifically aimed at data centres that want to move to solid state simply and if necessary, in stages.

Intel Unveils One-Petabyte Storage Servers For Data Centers More | Reply

Intel Unveils One-Petabyte Storage Servers For Data Centers

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

If a thing's worth having, it's worth cheating for. -- W.C. Fields

Close