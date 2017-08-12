Intel Unveils One-Petabyte Storage Servers For Data Centers (theinquirer.net) 18
Slashdot reader #9,219 Guy Smiley shared this report on a new breed of high-density flash storage. The Inquirer reports: Intel has unveiled a brand new form factor for solid state disc drives (SSDs)... Intel Optane's new "ruler" format will allow up to a petabyte of storage on a single 1U server rack... By using 3D-NAND, the ruler crams in even more data and will provide more stability with less chance of catastrophic failure with data loss. The company has promised that the Ruler will have more bandwidth, input/output operations per second and lower latency than SAS... As part of the announcement, Intel also announced a range of "hard drive replacement" SSDs -- the S4500 and S4600 0 which are said to have the highest density 32-layer 3D NAND on the market, and are specifically aimed at data centres that want to move to solid state simply and if necessary, in stages.
Layers? (Score:2)
What do you mean? Like the T-800 or onions/parfaits?
will they use SAS/SATA or pci-e or some intel only (Score:3)
will they use SAS/SATA or pci-e or some intel only thing??
But I may need to get an AMD EPYC system to get the PCI-e lanes to make the most of it unless you can get 4 cpus into an 1U box.
Re: Old Hat (Score:2)
No. This is in 1U of rack space. That's incredible density.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I shudder to think of the cost of a PB of flash RAM...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
For most datacenter storage purposes, the spinning platters are not a bottleneck. The new product is cool and will be very useful in a few specific applications, but it is not going to change much for datacenters. The flash SSD will also save power as well as space, but not enough to justify 10x the upfront cost. Maybe next generation.
Competition? (Score:2)
So is Intel also selling the raw components? In the past, they've been a neutral vendor. With this move, they could be making a huge jump into the storage industry, competing directly with HPE, Hitachi, and DellEMC.