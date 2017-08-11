Hearing Loss of US Diplomats In Cuba Is Blamed On Covert Device (bostonglobe.com) 38
bsharma shares a report from The Boston Globe: The two-year-old U.S. diplomatic relationship with Cuba was roiled Wednesday by what U.S. officials say was a string of bizarre incidents that left a group of American diplomats in Havana with severe hearing loss attributed to a covert sonic device. In the fall of 2016, a series of U.S. diplomats began suffering unexplained losses of hearing, according to officials with knowledge of the investigation into the case. Several of the diplomats were recent arrivals at the embassy, which reopened in 2015 as part of former President Barack Obama's reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Cuba. Some of the diplomats' symptoms were so severe that they were forced to cancel their tours early and return to the United States, officials said. After months of investigation, U.S. officials concluded that the diplomats had been exposed to an advanced device that operated outside the range of audible sound and had been deployed either inside or outside their residences. It was not immediately clear if the device was a weapon used in a deliberate attack, or had some other purpose.
Yes, because "odumba" could have predicted something that would happen two years after relations with Cuba were re-opened and they would be using a "sonic device" the likes of which are unproven to exist. If Obama was actually that powerful, you really should be afraid of him like you're pretending to be.
The US government has has sonic weapons since the 60's. Obama was a terrorist infiltrator, no other reason every single policy he implemented would be made to harm the US, even the libtards get things right on occasion if only by chance.
LOL, where do you guys get this stuff?
If the commies are harming our diplomats, why did Odumba normalize relations with them? As usual, Odumba had no clue about foreign policy. Castro may be dead, but the antics haven't changed. I expect the Democrats to attack me for asking this, but the question needs an answer.
Yeah, you seem like you're up for a reasoned, civil debate...
Well, that's done then (Score:2)
Immunity and protection are the precepts of diplomatic law. Without them there are no diplomatic relations. Time to take our ball and go home.
Have to say I disagree. Cuba is one of our closest neighbors; it is to both our benefits that we have a positive relationship. Besides, do you honestly believe that we haven't conducted espionage on Cuban diplomats?
We were listening in on Angela Merkel's telephone calls for chips sake, Spying on the chancellor, the leader of the free world. If we're spying on such an important ally, I'm sure we've been spying on Cuban diplomats. We've been spying on everyone.
We'd be huge hypocrites to throw a paddy over
using a focused sound/energy device to make someone deaf is totally the same-thing as listening to voice mails lol
you realy need to come back to reality
Because listening in on telephone calls is exactly the same as damaging people's hearing, right?
Everyone spies on everyone. Everyone does not cause physical harm to other diplomats.
We might want to determine who was behind the attack first, rather than simply assuming it was the Cuban government. For one thing, I can't imagine what motive the Cuban government would have for attacking American diplomats at a time when Cuba is trying to normalize relations with the USA. (I can imagine other parties wanting to sabotage that relationship, though)
"They sent us some Kanye West cd's, let's pay them back in kind"...?
Poorly maintained local electronics? (Score:3)
Doesn't the State Department do security scans of our embassies and diplomatic residences for hazards if any kind, intentional or otherwise? Being posted to a location with plague rats would be just as big a problem.
What, Cuba may have done something to physically injure US diplomats? Unthinkable! Cuba is a valuable member of the international community, and an important partner of the US. Or at least that's what our last President said.
And friends don't physically assault other friends' diplomats.
Doubtful it was the Cubans (Score:2)
I think it is very doubtful it was the Cuban government. They want money from the USA, in the form of tourism, the ability for people in the USA to send money back home to family in Cuba, etc. Obama already set all that in motion and gave it to them for free (IE without any worthwhile conditions or concessions from the Cuban government). The Castros should be tickled pink with the state of things - they still have full control, yet are now getting some respect and official acknowledgement from the superp