Hearing Loss of US Diplomats In Cuba Is Blamed On Covert Device (bostonglobe.com) 33

Posted by BeauHD from the acoustic-attack dept.
bsharma shares a report from The Boston Globe: The two-year-old U.S. diplomatic relationship with Cuba was roiled Wednesday by what U.S. officials say was a string of bizarre incidents that left a group of American diplomats in Havana with severe hearing loss attributed to a covert sonic device. In the fall of 2016, a series of U.S. diplomats began suffering unexplained losses of hearing, according to officials with knowledge of the investigation into the case. Several of the diplomats were recent arrivals at the embassy, which reopened in 2015 as part of former President Barack Obama's reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Cuba. Some of the diplomats' symptoms were so severe that they were forced to cancel their tours early and return to the United States, officials said. After months of investigation, U.S. officials concluded that the diplomats had been exposed to an advanced device that operated outside the range of audible sound and had been deployed either inside or outside their residences. It was not immediately clear if the device was a weapon used in a deliberate attack, or had some other purpose.

Hearing Loss of US Diplomats In Cuba Is Blamed On Covert Device

  • Damn that Roadrunner... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @09:06AM (#54990229) Homepage
    Another mishipment by the ACME Corporation.

  • Immunity and protection are the precepts of diplomatic law. Without them there are no diplomatic relations. Time to take our ball and go home.

    • Immunity and protection are the precepts of diplomatic law. Without them there are no diplomatic relations. Time to take our ball and go home.

      Have to say I disagree. Cuba is one of our closest neighbors; it is to both our benefits that we have a positive relationship. Besides, do you honestly believe that we haven't conducted espionage on Cuban diplomats?

      We were listening in on Angela Merkel's telephone calls for chips sake, Spying on the chancellor, the leader of the free world. If we're spying on such an important ally, I'm sure we've been spying on Cuban diplomats. We've been spying on everyone.

      We'd be huge hypocrites to throw a paddy over

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by mOzone ( 1447147 )

        using a focused sound/energy device to make someone deaf is totally the same-thing as listening to voice mails lol

        you realy need to come back to reality

  • probably they had a bad air conditioner fan
  • Cubans are known for their DIY, improvised repairs that has kept together their infrastructure even during decades of economic hardship and an embargo. Could this just be a poorly done local electronic repair job on a power transformer, for example? The locals may well be suffering from the same issue health issues, but given the communist mindset, no one had the courage to complain. I'd wager more on poorly done electronic repair job than cloak and dagger spy tricks.

    • Doesn't the State Department do security scans of our embassies and diplomatic residences for hazards if any kind, intentional or otherwise? Being posted to a location with plague rats would be just as big a problem.

  • What, Cuba may have done something to physically injure US diplomats? Unthinkable! Cuba is a valuable member of the international community, and an important partner of the US. Or at least that's what our last President said.

    And friends don't physically assault other friends' diplomats.

