AMD Ryzen Threadripper Launched: Performance Benchmarks Vs Intel Skylake-X

Reader MojoKid writes: AMD continues its attack on the desktop CPU market versus Intel today, with the official launch of the company's Ryzen Threadripper processors. Threadripper is AMD's high-end, many-core desktop processor, that leverages the same Zen microarchitecture that debuted with Ryzen 7. The top-end Ryzen Threadripper 1950X is a multi-chip module featuring 16 processor cores (two discrete die), with support for 32 threads. The base frequency for the 1950X is 3.4GHz, with all-core boost clocks of up to 3.7GHz. Four of the cores will regularly boost up to 4GHz, however, and power and temperature permitting, those four cores will reach 4.2GHz when XFR kicks in. The 12-core Threadripper 1920X has very similar clocks and its boost and XFR frequencies are exactly the same. The Threadripper 1920X's base-clock, however, is 100MHz higher than its big brother, at 3.5GHz. In a litany of benchmarks with multi-threaded workloads, Threadripper 1950X and 1920X high core-counts, in addition to strong SMT scaling, result in the best multi-threaded scores seen from any single CPU to date. Threadripper also offers massive amounts of memory bandwidth and more IO than other Intel processors. Though absolute power consumption is somewhat high, Threadrippers are significantly more efficient than AMD's previous-generation processors. In lightly-threaded workloads, Threadripper trails Intel's latest Skylake-X CPUs, however, which translates to lower performance in applications and games that can't leverage all of Threadripper's additional compute resources. Threadripper 1950X and 1920X processors are available starting today at $999 and $799, respectively. On a per-core basis, they're less expensive than Intel Skylake-X and very competitively priced.
Let's just say this thing is going to put out some serious heat at 180 watts TDP. You will need a big and loud fan. And any money you save on the cost of the CPU, you will pay to the electric company. And you will have to hope that you do not use the CPU for long, because the longer you use it, the more this space heater will cost you over an Intel CPU.
TDP is calculated differently by both companies, it's essentially a worthless metric when comparing between manufacturers because it doesn't give you any real information. Wait for the power consumption tests.
It would cost me $13.03 (CDN) to run it 24/7 for 30 days at full load that's at $.10/kwh. I think at that point whatever I'm doing is either worth the money or its making me some serious money dripping all those threads.
What matters is the idle power consumption. Desktop CPUs are idle over 99% of the time.
Spoiler: It's not great [hothardware.com]
AMD strongly recommend liquid cooling for this CPU.
The Intel i9 is hotter and the wattage difference is more like 25 watts. No you won't save $1000 in electrical costs.
Keep in mind these are HUUUGGE 12 core dies. If you care about wattage then the Ryzen series which uses less watts than the i7 maybe more in your budget as these are workstation oriented processors and not desktop.
The i9 sucks too with lots of heat and watts compared to the desktop oriented coutnerparts. Keep in mind these are new generation CPUs and not the crappy bulldozer architecture that
Those watered down consumer boxes need content, and cpus like this are used to create that content. The people who do this certainly care about performance.
It is pretty safe under heavy workload. Ryzen only crashed when creating many many many processes were created each second and the only workload which does that is a c/c++ compiler.
And that bug have been fixed.
more PCI-E Lanes off the chipset needs better link (Score:2)
more PCI-E Lanes off the chipset needs an better link and not just pci-e 3 x4 to pci-e 4 x4.
The next socket may be 2019-2020 when pci-e 4 hit's. But can they boost the link speed in the same socket with zen2?
Warning to those who would use Treadripper where life or saftey is involved: DON'T.
You're not going to be using an Intel in those situations either. You're going to be using an embedded CPU that meets ISO26262/IEC61508
It's a tech news site. Alternative offerings to Intel CPUs are big news. I think most of the announcements and releases are done now though.
server / workstation ver in the works? MB with ecc (Score:2)
server / workstation ver in the works? MB's that will run them with ecc.
Or an server / workstation desktop socket system?
amd needs to have a server system for the users that don't need the full EPYC but still want to have server class hardware. They systems in the $1000-$1200 range (the server case + PSU can be $100-$300 of that price) Or just towers at $800-$1000 with an server board (IPMI) and maybe have the X16 (CPU) slot cut into X8 X8 + X4 or even X4 X4 X4 X4 X4. So storage (HBA / Raid card / pci-e) an
Not today, AMD (Score:2)
I've been burned too many times by AMD's claims of performance with CPUs and GPUs only to find that my games actually run better on Intel.
The money saved is never worth it, to me. I always end up wishing I had Intel.
RAID support and Intel's VROC scam (Score:2)
It looks like AMD will have some sort of RAID support in the X299 chipset, but at launch, they don't have bootable RAID-0 support for NVMe drives.
Intel promises this on the X299 motherboards, but hobbles it with the DMI interface for motherboard-mounted M.2 slots, and the need for an expensive "VROC Upgrade Key" (i.e. DRM nonsense) just to run non-Intel parts in a bootable RAID-0 array... oh, and the "Key" isn't actually available yet, at any price.
VROC was the last nail driving me away from their platforms
X399 is hobbled by cpu's with only 16 or 24 pci-e (Score:2)
X399 is hobbled by cpu's with only 16 or 24 pci-e on the cpu so they stack a lot of stuff on the DMI bus.
AMD has USB on die and at all levels more cpu pci-e and all cups on each socket have full pci-e lanes.