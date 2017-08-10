Consumers Reports Pulls Microsoft Laptop Recommendation (go.com) 14
The breakage rate for Microsoft's Surface devices is significantly worse than for other manufacturers' laptops and tablets, Consumer Reports said, adding that it was removing its "recommended" designation for Surface products. From a report: The consumer advocacy group said Thursday that it can no longer recommend Microsoft laptops or tablets because of poor reliability compared to other brands. Microsoft said the findings don't accurately reflect Surface owners' "true experiences." The consumer group says Microsoft machines have performed well in laboratory testing. But a subscriber survey found start-up and freezing problems. The devices losing their "recommended" status are the Surface Laptop (128GB and 256GB versions) and Surface Book (128GB and 512GB versions).
Well if the NFL can't stand them why should we? (Score:3)
One of the first reports I remember reading about the Surface was just how much the NFL hates them. There is many videos of team members loosing their cool and hurling the things across the field.
But hey, let's all be honest. Microsoft's hardware has NEVER been good. Be it laptops, tablets, or media players. This is just one more example of this trend.
Well fair enough. I never hard one of those, although I did have a Microsoft Sidewinder once, and it did work well for a while before finally dying.
But even then, it says a lot that only their most basic hardware seems to work instead of their flagship products.
Well... no. MS actually made pretty good mice. For a while the joke was even that MS must've bought their hardware division because it worked way too well to be an internal product.
Actually the Zune as well as keyboards and mice were always great.
Supposedly the issue for the NFL are mostly due to issues with wireless in the stadiums
I agree (Score:2)
It does not adequately reflect owners' experience and is by no means what the owners of the devices would say. But CR refused to include expletives and obscenities in its report.