You Can Trick Self-Driving Cars By Defacing Street Signs (bleepingcomputer.com) 94
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: A team of eight researchers has discovered that by altering street signs, an adversary could confuse self-driving cars and cause their machine-learning systems to misclassify signs and take wrong decisions, potentially putting the lives of passengers in danger. The idea behind this research is that an attacker could (1) print an entirely new poster and overlay it over an existing sign, or (2) attach smaller stickers on a legitimate sign in order to fool the self-driving car into thinking it's looking at another type of street sign. While scenario (1) will trick even human observers and there's little chance of stopping it, scenario (2) looks like an ordinary street sign defacement and will likely affect only self-driving vehicles. Experiments showed that simple stickers posted on top of a Stop sign fooled a self-driving car's machine learning system into misclassifying it as a Speed Limit 45 sign from 67% to 100% of all cases. Similarly, gray graffiti stickers on a Right Turn sign tricked the self-driving car into thinking it was looking at a Stop sign. Researchers say that authorities can fight such potential threats to self-driving car passengers by using an anti-stick material for street signs. In addition, car vendors should also take into account contextual information for their machine learning systems. For example, there's no reason to have a certain sign on certain roads (Stop sign on an interstate highway).
dumb machines (Score:1)
It should be the easiest thing in the world to classify street signs using an *algorithm*. They are a specific size, specific shape, specific color, and have writing on them. More than that, the writing is limited to a set of a few dozen variations. Given so many different ways to identify and cross-check identification, it should be nearly impossible to misclassify.
This just proves their "machine learning" is total shit.
Re: (Score:1)
Since when did machines become women?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: dumb machines (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
TFS makes this point.. Deface a sign enough and it fails inspection as a sign. Now the intersection has no stop sign as far as the computer's concerned.
Things like this are exactly the kind of corner cases their 'AI' will never be able to deal with, at least not with current solutions.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not just street signs. I've seen double decker buses decorated with advertising in the style of street signs and other vehicles:
http://l450v.alamy.com/450v/cb... [alamy.com]
http://www.atmediaoutdoor.com/... [atmediaoutdoor.com]
http://l7.alamy.com/zooms/42e4... [alamy.com]
http://www.edinphoto.org.uk/0_... [edinphoto.org.uk]
Some countries actually hire artists to decorate roads and buildings with optical illusion style art:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tra... [dailymail.co.uk]
Easy (Score:2)
You set up snipers in strategic locations across town to cover every and all traffic sign; and you shoot the fucker who dares get even close to it.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, in other shocking news, removing stop signs and shooting out stop lights can cause accidents!
Re: (Score:2)
But what if the stop light draws first?
Re: (Score:2)
Then you can label the traffic light a gun nut and ignore it.
Re: (Score:2)
But what if the stop light draws first?
George Lucas will make new ones that don't.
Misleading title (Score:2)
A better title would be, "Researchers fool Google's TensorFlow library in laboratory tests".
As it turns out, they did NOT test this against actual self-driving vehicle image recognition, but a generic deep neural network library. This seemed obvious, as there are still no commercially available fully autonomous vehicles, but I skimmed the paper to confirm it.
There was another issue I noticed as well. They resized all their training images down to 32x32 pixels. I admit I'm no expert in neural networks, bu
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Here in Texas, they just shoot the traffic sign and skip the middleman. Because freedom has to be irrigated by the blood of patriotic drivers in self-driving cars. Or something. I don't remember the exact quote, but it's in the Second Amendment or the Bible, I'm pretty sure.
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pini... [pinimg.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Here in Texas, they just shoot the traffic sign and skip the middleman.
Way back in 1982 or so I drove from Tampa to Miami and went across the southern, west to east segment of Highway 75 [wikipedia.org] in Florida -- I think it's known as Alligator Alley [wikipedia.org]. Anyway, the road is basically straight all the way across Florida. Along the way were signs that said "Unlawful to discharge firearms within 1/2 mile of road". The signs had all been shot several times.
You couldn't just post mine, could you? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I pointed it out on yours, but both cover a topic we looked at 5-months ago [slashdot.org].
I'm not sure why bleepingcomputers is posted at all - every single story is submitted by an anonymous user, pretty hard to accept its not someone from the site spamming Slashdot.
Better solution (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Dead Reckoning? Yea, that's a self fulfilling prophecy, dead.... Eventually the error between where you THINK you are and where you ACTUALLY are gets too big, you crash and die.
You use "Dead Reckoning" for as short of a distance as possible and use pilotage to correct your position often. That's why, when I fly I always carry a map with the expected course marked on it with check points about every 5-10 min of flying time. Then, as I fly, I verify where I am, update my course on the map as necessary. As
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Your idea is awesome.
On a practical basis however, it sounds like a cluster-fuck. Just think about that for a little while.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not just have a geospatial database of signs that self-driving cars access? Then it won't matter what's on the sign, or if the sign even physically exists. Why is anti-stick coating the solution that "researchers" suggest?
For one thing, there's a need for temporary signs.
And the sign has to physically exist for everything that isn't a self-driving car.
Re: (Score:2)
And the humans driving won't be fooled at all by fake signs put up by trolls (mostly because humans ignore most of the signs anyway).
Re: (Score:2)
And, as a human driver, you always look at every sign that you see every day? You don't ever become blind to the stop sign at the end of the street you live on? Or perhaps you do use an internal database for the vast majority of your travels?
Self-driving cars will synthesize situation awareness from many sources including their previous experiences and the experiences of all the other vehicles on the road contributing to the database.
The physical stop sign won't rule. When it becomes obscured by the bush gr
Re: (Score:1)
That is indeed the solution. Probably every producer will populate and maintain their own database with live data from the cars. The live data could be double-checked by humans and used to notify the road authorities that they need to replace or fix the broken signs.
Even better, when signs are no longer visible or recognizable the car would still know and follow them.
Re: (Score:2)
And how frequently will this database be updated? And how frequently are downloads of the updates required? Have you noticed that work crews generally erect signs during the day? And that drivers are generally required to follow the sign once it is in place? That means that the database must be updated as soon as the workers declare the sign to have been installed and all cars must download the update immediately because more than one crew could exist in a city and cars are everywhere.
Or perhaps the downloa
Re: (Score:2)
So every sign will have to be accurate and up to date with the database, at all times, across the entire country? Further, you'll have two masters now. What should a car do if/when it encounters a conflict? Should it stop and hand back control, use the database and ignore all signs, or use the signs as posted? All options are messy, other than making sure HAL is as good as a human at reading damaged and defaced signs.
Once you ask these dumb things to navigate back roads, or poorly maintained hellscapes
Re: Better solution (Score:2)
reliable braking + teenagers (Score:2)
my 1st thought years ago was pranking cars by jumping out in front of them. Crazy to risk it; however, when it becomes predictably safe...
Next thought was some radio nerds experimenting with broadcasting signals towards cars.
Re: (Score:2)
Roadworks are always putting up crazy signs, traffic cones, and all sorts of obstructions:
http://www.inspirational-quote... [inspiratio...-stuff.com]
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pini... [pinimg.com]
In other other news (Score:2)
You can deface human drivers by tricking street signs.
Re: (Score:2)
But not as easily. That was the claim in the article, anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
You can trick human drivers by defacing street signs
Yea, not always. Try to change the signs on a road that I drive every day and you won't trick me. I'm not likely to even look at the things. Robots? Totally different story. They cannot think or reason and have to be programed to look at ALL signs, defaced, false or not. The guy flying the bird next to the sign isn't going to register as anything but a pedestrian to avoid hitting.
Autonomous vehicles get it right most of the time (Score:2)
But, the edge cases will become increasingly troublesome as they move from prototype into widespread use
Road signs are commonly missing, rotated, shot, stolen or defaced
I love the idea of autonomous vehicles. I wrote autonomous vehicle software for a major auto manufacturer. This shit is hard
Re: (Score:2)
Road signs are commonly missing,
I feel like a missing stop sign is a problem regardless if your brain is squishy or silicon. In fact there is an unmarked 4 way stop near my office. There is a crash there about once every 2-3 months.
Re: (Score:2)
In fact there is an unmarked 4 way stop near my office. There is a crash there about once every 2-3 months.
If it's unmarked, it's not a 4-way stop. No marking means "yield to the right". Too many people have become accustomed to all intersections being marked to remember the basic rules.
Re: (Score:2)
In fact there is an unmarked 4 way stop near my office. There is a crash there about once every 2-3 months.
If it's unmarked, it's not a 4-way stop. No marking means "yield to the right". Too many people have become accustomed to all intersections being marked to remember the basic rules.
It's not just "yield to the right", it's yield to oncoming traffic, yield to the car that gets there first, and then (maybe) yield to the right.
Some states (like Arizona) treat an uncontrolled intersection as a 4 way stop, which is the only sensible thing to do.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not just "yield to the right", it's yield to oncoming traffic
No, it's not. Oncoming traffic won't cross your path unless they turn left, in which case they have you on their right, and must yield.
yield to the car that gets there first
At least imprecise. If a car has entered the intersection and cannot reasonably be expected to stop before entering your projected path, you have to yield to it, but for a different reason - you're not allowed to cause an accident by intent or negligence. But that doesn't mean the other driver hasn't broken the rules by not yielding to you.
Some states (like Arizona) treat an uncontrolled intersection as a 4 way stop, which is the only sensible thing to do.
Many countries have mainly unmar
Re: (Score:2)
Road signs are commonly missing, rotated, shot, stolen or defaced
Or, like around here, just plain wrong because it costs money to change them and the government doesn't have the cash.
Just put toy cars in the road (Score:1)
Make a circle of them and the self-driving car stops moving.
If you time it right, you can do it right in front of an oncoming truck.
Re: (Score:1)
note these are the ones with tiny flags on top. It's the motion of the flags that increases their avoidance value. They're cheap, you can get tiny remote controlled ones anywhere.
Emergency vehicles (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That switch is a pulsing light that triggers the traffic signal to change the cycle in the same manner as a pedestrian push button or in ground sensor loop might. It just forces the priority of the change so that the normal green-to-yellow-to-red change starts now instead of a bit later. They are not exactly difficult to fake out. Putting them on every car on the road would be a terrible idea, or not. As long as I am in my manual operated vehicle, having one of those would be quite enjoyable at times. "Hey
Re: (Score:2)
If you honk with the right timing, the car will even send bitcoins to your wallet.
Re: (Score:2)
Once we've eliminated idiot human drivers, cars will no longer need to pull over for emergency vehicles, unless it's a single-lane road. They will simply talk to each other and coordinate priority access. They will be able to clear a space in real-time, like a bubble surrounding the emergency vehicle.
In the meantime, if emergency vehicles aren't already transmitting some kind of signal that can be picked up by autonomous vehicles, that would make me worried. They certainly shouldn't be relying on visual
Re: (Score:2)
Works on human drivers too. I guess that means humans aren't ready to be driving yet.
Growing pains (Score:1)
Self-driving cars will only be reading signs during a transitional period. Google can easily generate, and probably has generated, a database of street sign locations extracted from StreetView data.
There will be services that track all signs along with GPS coordinates and which are updated by planning authorities.
Eventually self-driving vehicles will only rely on visual input for corroboration on permanent signage and to identify temporary signage. As with everything else in the self-driving world this will
Re: (Score:2)
There will be services that track all signs along with GPS coordinates and which are updated by planning authorities.
All well and fine, but it's the unplanned authorities that is a worry. Like when road crews have to use ad-hoc stop signs, or police have to make a detour around an accident or flooding.
Re: (Score:2)
How frequently does StreetView get updated?
Re: (Score:2)
My parents built their house and moved in over five years ago. Streetview shows a backhoe in the front yard getting ready to dig the foundation.
Re: Growing pains (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully soon all signage will be eliminated entirely, forcing vehicles to rely on standardised digital data provided by local authorities. There will simply be no reason for any driving-related signs to exist. They are unreliable and expensive to maintain. Only signs for pedestrians and bikers should remain in designated areas.
There's always an exception to the rule (Score:5, Interesting)
"...there's no reason to have a certain sign on certain roads (Stop sign on an interstate highway)."
What about here? [goo.gl] (Cross Island Parkway, New York USA, Exit 31)
Stop signs often do appear on highway entry ramps, especially where they are short. This is true in construction areas, as well as on some older entrance ramps around New York City.
Technically this is a 50 MPH (~80 km/h) Parkway and not an Interstate, but rather than randomly searching the area this was the first that came to mind.
Octagon? (Score:2)
What horrifically terrible machine learning algorithm sees a red octagon and thinks it's a black and white rectangular speed limit sign? How is the visual machine learning matrix so bad that a triangular yellow sign would be registered as a stop sign?
Do they not train the machine learning algorithms with color images? Considering you can rely on 1-2 seconds of latency for a sign there is no reason to use the same sort of low latency machine learning algorithms used for pedestrian identification or road lin
SNOW (Score:1)
Snow accumulates on street signs. Add 30 mph wind that's common here in the upper Midwest and these automated systems are a failure before they leave the garage
Re: (Score:2)
I got to think that keeping a sign ice free when it's -20F is going to be some kind of expensive...
Re: SNOW (Score:2)
Thanks - I needed the laugh. But in case you're serious, Google "ice storm" and prepare to be amazed as to what a little frozen water will stick to.
Re: (Score:2)
You got that right... Black Ice is NOT much fun to drive on and very hard to see... I've driven on it in the past and lived to tell the tale. It was no fun waiting for the car to slow down from 55MPH without using the brakes, hoping it stayed on the two lane road...
I don't think automation would deal kindly with that....
Sign of the times (Score:2)
For example, there's no reason to have a certain sign on certain roads (Stop sign on an interstate highway).
Except when you do, like when there's construction or accidents, and a guy stands there with a stop sign.
What about weather? (Score:1)
I nearly ran through a stop sign last winter...
...because it was covered with blowing snow. The octagonal shape was barely visible, but it definitely wasn't red. At night it may have been altogether different.
If we can't get signs with stickers right, then what chance do we have against snow?
Re: (Score:2)
I nearly ran through a stop sign last winter...
...because it was covered with blowing snow.
I got stopped by the police once, and asked whether I hadn't seen the speed limit sign. I told him that I hadn't seen the sign at all, because it was hidden behind a tree...
Re: (Score:2)
Google and Tesla are headquarted in Silicon Valley. What is this thing you call snow? Those people that live where that stuff is just need to move to a climate more appropriate to the use of electric, self-driving cars. It isn't like progress requires massive changes in the way we live.
Future Revealed (Score:2)
I can see it now: a company puts up a billboard with a red octagon containing their brand of motor oil, and the car gets thirsty.
It has begun!
There can be stop signs on freeways (Score:5, Interesting)
For example, there's no reason to have a certain sign on certain roads (Stop sign on an interstate highway).
Except during road construction when a signman holds up a "stop" sign and the self-driving car says "You're not fooling me! There are no stop signs on freeways, and even your 15mph speed limit sign is fake, my database says the speed limit here is 75mph. See ya!"
And they will the do that 55 on I-294 when all oth (Score:2)
And they will the do that 55 on I-294 when all others are doing 75+.
Re: (Score:2)
In these situations, obviously the workers would need to be using a transmitter to broadcast updated road speed information in a standardised format to all vehicles. Isn't this just common sense?
Re: (Score:2)
In these situations, obviously the workers would need to be using a transmitter to broadcast updated road speed information in a standardised format to all vehicles. Isn't this just common sense?
If you're going to standardize every construction site in america and give them transmitters that every car listens to, why not just put long distance RFID tags on every street sign and avoid the need to use faulty image recognition in the first place? Just because humans need to use vision to read signs doesn't mean cars should.
They could even be cryptographically signed with the sign's meaning and location/direction to prevent a prankster from moving a 70mph freeway speed limit sign to a residential stre
You can trick humans by defacing street signs... (Score:3)
You can trick humans by defacing street signs... So... What else is new? This is a "no-duh!"
Re: (Score:2)
It's a LOT harder to trick a human than it is to trick a computer.
Car says," I'm lost." (Score:3)
Instead of a car making horrific errors in judgment, why not have it safely pull over and say, "I'm lost, please ask for directions."
Better yet, set it up so the female voice pulls over and asks for help and the male voice just keeps going until it thinks it reached the destination.
Re: (Score:2)
Better yet, just remove the damn computer and let the human drive it himself.
Huh (Score:2)
Should be map info with signs (Score:3)
In addition, the feds should come up with a SINGULAR approach on how to put up secured temporary local notifications.
Perhaps a digital form of NOTAMs.
Why are they reading signs in the first place? (Score:2)
Why are self-driving cars reading signs in the first place? Seriously, don't we have all of this information available digitally? It makes no sense for them to even be attempting to read the signs. If the car needs to travel into an area where we don't have digital information available, it should require manual control. This is just silly.
Do you REALLY want to play whack-a-mole? (Score:2)
Researchers say that authorities can fight such potential threats to self-driving car passengers by using an anti-stick material for street signs
Spend tons of money covering signs with sticker-proof material and you are again defeated by spray paint and stencils. Or by magnetic graffiti! This is not the most efficient way of thinking to remedy this problem.
Easy to F with humans too (Score:1)
Have a very attractive lady(s) walk on the side of the road. I guarantee there will eventually be a smashup. Most men are suckers that way. I've had multiple close calls due to such "distractions". Plus, it's not illegal to arrange such, unlike sign tampering.
Hmmm, let's see if bot-cars are distracted by R2D2 in lingerie.