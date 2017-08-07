Preview of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Shows Chip Handily Out-Pacing Intel Core i9 (hothardware.com) 32
MojoKid writes: AMD is still days away from the formal launch of their Ryzen Threadripper family of 12 and 16-core processors but OEM system builder Dell and its Alienware gaming PC division had an inside track on first silicon in the channel. The Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition sports a 16-core Ryzen Threadripper 1950X processor that boosts to 4GHz with a base clock of 3.4GHz and an all-core boost at 3.6GHz. From a price standpoint, the 16-core Threadripper chip goes head-to-head with Intel's 10-core Core i9-7900X at a $999 MSRP. In early benchmark runs of the Alienware system, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper is showing as much as a 37% percent performance advantage over the Intel Core i9 Skylake-X chip, in highly threaded general compute workload benchmarks like Cinebench and Blender. In gaming, Threadripper is showing roughly performance parity with the Core i9 chip in some tests, but trailing by as much as 20% in lower resolution 1080p gaming, as is characteristic for many Ryzen CPUs currently, in certain games. Regardless, when you consider the general performance upside with Ryzen Threadripper versus Intel's current fastest desktop chip, along with its more aggressive per-core pricing (12-core Threadripper at $799), AMD's new flagship enthusiast/performance workstation desktop chips are lining up pretty well versus Intel's.
Um if you only look at synthetic benchmarks yes it does win but sadly rest of the results are don't put it so amd chip's way.
Could you revise your post so that we know what "it" refers to with regards to winning? And could you revise your sentence "sadly rest of the results are don't put it so amd chip's way." so that it uses grammar and makes sense? I would like to understand your point.
It's not all that surprising that gaming benchmarks don't scale as well to large numbers of cores. Videogame programming isn't a field in which performance can simply scale nearly linearly based on the number of hardware threads available. That's because the CPU is performing a huge number of very diverse tasks among all it's engine components, and there's a great deal of global coordination that occurs on a central database. It's essentially a heterogeneous workload, and those just don't scale as well.
AMD DECLARED WINNER! (Score:2, Funny)
When setting a mug of coffee on the AMD CPU it will heat it faster than the puny Intel CPU for the same amount of processing!
250 watts on amds side. Intel is much cooler (relatively speaking)
What about power consumption? (Score:2)
Gaming is great and all but my real interest is on the computing power per Watt. This is a tech site and I would think people would want to know if datacenters are about to switch their boxen to AMD in the near future. This actually is something that matters.
Sorry to break it to you but AMD has backdoor of it's own called PSP. I just hope they make it open for scrutiny [slashdot.org] but I wouldn't hold my breath.
Still a power hog (Score:3)
I suppose that is great news for people who are desperate for Intel to suffer some competition, but AMD is doing it at the continued cost of a significantly larger chunk of electricity. The contrast in power consumption is less stark than the Ivy Bridge days - which is when I gave up on AMD - but still significant. It matters less if you're addicted to FPS games that demand cutting edge graphics performance, since GPUs these days can easily consume three time more power than the alleged central processor. I consider myself a gamer, but I WILL NOT burn through the power that a GTX 1080 consumes. Still, even in GPUs AMD/ATI has become and continues to be the loser in terms of work done per Watt. There too, I abandoned AMD because its graphics cards gobble significantly more energy resource than the competition (Nvidia).
There is lengthening history at AMD of ignoring the power envelope or at least sacrificing it for the sake of barely remaining competitive, across the board. If the focus changed from raw performance to work done per unit of energy, the veil would be lifted and their charade exposed.
I consider myself a gamer, but I WILL NOT burn through the power that a GTX 1080 consumes.
So you wouldn't buy a $500 graphics card because it'd cost you $5/year in electricity. Got it.
AMD Threadripper Hackintosh? (Score:2)
Is it possible to build an AMD Threadripper Hackintosh? The performance data looks very good, high performance, low power. Time to rip some threads!!!
Pity you can't run BSD or Linux on it (Score:2)
https://hothardware.com/news/freebsd-programmers-report-ryzen-smt-bug-that-hangs-or-resets-machines
Threadipper has more pci-e then intel at X2 costs (Score:2)
Threadipper at $550 has more pci-e then Intel at X2 the cost.
For $599 you still only get 28 lanes with intel
Even on the desktop not high level you get more as well.
And it still sucks at gaming (Score:1)