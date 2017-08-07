Android 8.0's 'Streaming OS Updates' Will Work Even If Your Phone Is Full (arstechnica.com) 11
Regardless of whether or not your phone is full of pictures, or videos, or apps, you will still be able to download and install an OS update with Android 8.0. According to the latest source.android.com documentation, Google has cooked up a scheme to make sure that an "insufficient space" error will never stop an update again. Ars Technica reports: Where the heck can Google store the update if your phone is full, though? If you remember in Android 7.0, Google introduced a new feature called "Seamless Updates." This setup introduced a dual system partition scheme -- a "System A" and "System B" partition. The idea is that, when it comes time to install an update, you can normally use your phone on the online "System A" partition while an update is being applied to the offline "System B" partition in the background. Rather than the many minutes of downtime that would normally occur from an update, all that was needed to apply the update was a quick reboot. At that point, the device would just switch from partition A to the newly updated partition B. When you get that "out of space" error message during an update, you're only "out of space" on the user storage partition, which is just being used as a temporary download spot before the update is applied to the system partition. Starting with Android 8.0, the A/B system partition setup is being upgraded with a "streaming updates" feature. Update data will arrive from the Internet directly to the offline system partition, written block by block, in a ready-to-boot state. Instead of needing ~1GB of free space, Google will be bypassing user storage almost entirely, needing only ~100KB worth of free space for some metadata. Ars Technica goes on to note that the feature will be backported to Google Play Services, and will be enabled on "Android 7.0 and later" devices with a dual system partition setup.
Awesome! (Score:2, Insightful)
Users get the latest apps, streamlined to remove any useful features, and also make it even easier for Google to plumb your juicy data and strengthen their behavior modification algorithms!
A win for everyone!
Re: (Score:1)
At least it's not Apple.
Re: (Score:2)
Are they like liberal tears? Are the Russians really big on crying or something?
Re: (Score:2)
Huh? Instead of downloading a 1GB temp file that'll be freed after installing the update, it'll be written directly to the destination. It has nothing to do with features or versions or whatever... but hey, you could always sell your soul to Apple, not sure who else is left.
Re: (Score:2)
but hey, you could always sell your soul to Apple, not sure who else is left.
In the long run, is there really any difference between two super-powerful mega-corps?
Re: (Score:2)
Streaming update not from Google (Score:1)
If Google would update or even cross date our phones with Google Android, I would pay for it. Instead we get Google Android plus phone maker driver layer, plus phone maker crapware, plus carrier crapware.
If I could just go back to 2015 Cyanogen...
Reclaimable? (Score:2)
I like to use community ROMs and wouldn't want to do an OTA.