Regardless of whether or not your phone is full of pictures, or videos, or apps, you will still be able to download and install an OS update with Android 8.0 . According to the latest source.android.com documentation , Google has cooked up a scheme to make sure that an "insufficient space" error will never stop an update again. Ars Technica reports:Ars Technica goes on to note that the feature will be backported to Google Play Services, and will be enabled on "Android 7.0 and later" devices with a dual system partition setup.