Intel Releases Final Core i9 Specs and Release Dates -- And Threadripper Is Faster (Sometimes) (pcworld.com) 30
On Monday, Intel took the wraps of final details of its Core i9 microprocessors. From a report: Remember that Intel's Core X-series family (also called the Core i9) was announced with several key omissions: namely the clock speeds of the 12-core Core i9-7920X and above, as well as the thermal design power, or TDP. On Monday, Intel filled those in. The 12-core Core i9-7920X launches Aug. 28 while the 14-, 16-, and 18-core Core i9 chips ship on Sept. 25. Perhaps most important, though, is that we now know how fast Intel's Core i9s will run. When Intel inadvertently revealed that its 12-core Core i9-7920X was 2.9-GHz -- slower than the comparable AMD Threadripper -- a subset of the internet had a small freakout. We now know that that will be true for the remaining Core i9s as well, but with a big caveat. Here are the remaining speeds and feeds for the high-end Core i9 chips:
Core i9-7980XE (18 cores, 36 threads): 2.6GHz; Boost, 4.2GHz to 4.4 GHz.
Core i9-7960X (16 cores, 32 threads): 2.8GHz; Boost, 4.2GHz to 4.4 GHz.
Core i9-7940X 14 cores, 28 threads: 3.1GHz; Boost: 4.3GHz to 4.4GHz.
Core i9-7920X (12 cores, 24 threads): 2.9-GHz; Boost: 4.3-GHz to 4.4GHz.
Note that the boost speeds refer to both Intel's Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 and 3.0. [...] Essentially, both Intel and AMD can claim the title of fastest processor. Threadripper's base clock speeds are faster, but Intel's boost speeds climb higher than Threadripper can. It's also important to note that while Threadripper consumes 180 watts, even the fastest Core i9 chips Intel has announced have a lower TDP of 165 watts.
Core i9-7980XE (18 cores, 36 threads): 2.6GHz; Boost, 4.2GHz to 4.4 GHz.
Core i9-7960X (16 cores, 32 threads): 2.8GHz; Boost, 4.2GHz to 4.4 GHz.
Core i9-7940X 14 cores, 28 threads: 3.1GHz; Boost: 4.3GHz to 4.4GHz.
Core i9-7920X (12 cores, 24 threads): 2.9-GHz; Boost: 4.3-GHz to 4.4GHz.
Note that the boost speeds refer to both Intel's Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 and 3.0. [...] Essentially, both Intel and AMD can claim the title of fastest processor. Threadripper's base clock speeds are faster, but Intel's boost speeds climb higher than Threadripper can. It's also important to note that while Threadripper consumes 180 watts, even the fastest Core i9 chips Intel has announced have a lower TDP of 165 watts.
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on longevity in the market.
Back in the Netburst days, you marvelled at how Intel did so poorly despite 'looking' like it should be faster.
From Conroe to about Bulldozer, things were about the same.
The bulldozer screwed up AMD in the same way that Netburst screwed up Intel for a while. Meanwhile Intel progressed well.
Now with Zen, at least on desktop it's back to mostly neck and neck. In high end server, it's a mixed bag, Epyc having more memory channels means better capacity, but individual memory
The Megahertz Myth is alive and well (Score:3)
... on slashdot no less. How about some real workload comparisons?
Re: (Score:1)
Software is the real bottleneck (Score:1)
We're talking about CPUs with 24 or more threads of execution here. The bottleneck isn't hardware, it's the software. Most software just doesn't support that high degree of threading. That's why we need to start using programming languages built around concurrency, like Rust and Erlang. Rust is a great example. Look at the innovation we're seeing from Mozilla with their new Servo web browser engine. It is being designed from the ground up using Rust so that it can make full use of CPUs with many simultaneou
Re: (Score:1)
Stop trying to make Rust happen.
TRUE @ an application level, but... apk (Score:1)
See subject - The OS process scheduler itself can use the extra cores for BIG overall gains ala e.g. in Windows:
Increase cpu core count @ hardware level
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Session Manager\Executive]
"AdditionalCriticalWorkerThreads"=dword:00000008
"AdditionalDelayedWorkerThreads"=dword:00000008
* I.E. - How much extra cores will help BEYOND today's CPUs for the OPERATING SYSTEM itself (in Critical Worker Threads) in juggling threads in itself
Re: (Score:2)
The internets are stupid. Intel have been way below their Pentium 4 clock frequencies ever since they proved it was a terrible optimization goal.
Re: (Score:2)
that's probably because, to first order, MHz does often roughly correspond to real processing power.
(or at least it does in my comparisons for scientific floating point number crunching for a variety of systems)
Re: (Score:1)
In real workloads, the 16-core Threadripper (16 cores, 3.4GHz) @ $1000 destroys the 10-core i9 (also $1000)
The problem for Intel is it also destroys the the 12-core i9 ($1200) and 14-core i9 ($1400). In all likelihood it's going to match the 16-core i9 ($1700) and lose overall (by a small margin) to the 18-core i9, which is $2000.
The fact that PCWorld haven't explictly mentioned price, or even implicitly mentioned TR's 64 PCIe lanes and the other benefits (a stable socket, cheaper boards, lower power draw t
Re: (Score:3)
Intel can't help themselves can they? (Score:4, Insightful)
That market segmentation is like a parasite to their thinking. They can't do anything without chopping the product line into as small as bites as they're able.
Re: (Score:2)
I will freely admit that sticking it to the man is on the list of considerations for me. Only as long as price/performance makes sense, though.
Intel's TDP lies (Score:1)
"It's also important to note that while Threadripper consumes 180 watts, even the fastest Core i9 chips Intel has announced have a lower TDP of 165 watts."
The actual power draw of even the 10-core i9 is >200W. Intel are deceiving us yet again.
Threadripper Is half the cost with more pci-e lane (Score:4, Informative)
Threadripper Is half the cost with more pci-e lanes.
On Intel it's about $1000 min to get 48 pci-e lanes. AMD $550 for there 64 pci-e lane one.
Core i9 is just too dam hot (Score:3, Interesting)
Is this really an upgrade? (Score:2)