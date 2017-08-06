Startup Unveils Revolutionary New Rechargeable Alkaline Batteries (nytimes.com) 10
Slashdot reader cdreimer quotes the New York Times: Alkaline batteries can be made far more cheaply and safely than today's lithium-ion batteries, but they are not rechargeable... Ionic Materials could change that equation with an alkaline battery the company said could be recharged hundreds of times. One additional benefit of the company's breakthrough: An alkaline battery would not be as prone to the combustion issues that have plagued lithium-ion batteries in a range of products, most notably some Samsung smartphones. Cheaper and more powerful batteries are also considered by many to be the driver needed to make the cost of renewable energy technologies like wind and solar competitive with the coal, gas and nuclear power that support the national energy grid.
The company "has demonstrated up to 400 recharge cycles for its prototypes," and it's now even investigating aluminum-based alkaline batteries which would also be lighter than lithium-ion batteries. The company is backed by Sun Microsystems co-founder Bill Joy, who also envisions the batteries being used in electric cars.
I can't wait to buy some of these rechargeable aluminum-based alkaline batteries in 2037!
Let's say you charge your car once a day.
If the battery costs a fraction and weights half of a lithium-ion battery, that means longer range for your car and taking recycling into account, it could be better in every way especially if the recycling percentage is higher and the leftovers are less damaging to the environment.
400 cycles? That's maybe a year's use for a heavy car driver (which would include some trips where the car is rapid charged during the trip, thus more than 1 per day) or maybe 18 months for a light driver.
I would think for a car or any heavy use application you'd ideally prefer an order of magnitude more charge cycles but might settle for 3-5x more cycles depending on who the car is targeted at and what a new pack costs.
Of course 400 cycles may be a lot if topping off from 50%+ charge doesn't count, and th
