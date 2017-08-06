Startup Unveils Revolutionary New Rechargeable Alkaline Batteries (nytimes.com) 92
Slashdot reader cdreimer quotes the New York Times: Alkaline batteries can be made far more cheaply and safely than today's lithium-ion batteries, but they are not rechargeable... Ionic Materials could change that equation with an alkaline battery the company said could be recharged hundreds of times. One additional benefit of the company's breakthrough: An alkaline battery would not be as prone to the combustion issues that have plagued lithium-ion batteries in a range of products, most notably some Samsung smartphones. Cheaper and more powerful batteries are also considered by many to be the driver needed to make the cost of renewable energy technologies like wind and solar competitive with the coal, gas and nuclear power that support the national energy grid.
The company "has demonstrated up to 400 recharge cycles for its prototypes," and it's now even investigating aluminum-based alkaline batteries which would also be lighter than lithium-ion batteries. The company is backed by Sun Microsystems co-founder Bill Joy, who also envisions the batteries being used in electric cars.
Great! (Score:5, Funny)
I can't wait to buy some of these rechargeable aluminum-based alkaline batteries in 2037!
"absolutely nothung racist"
thanks for the self-description but we knew this already
Well I could 3D-print one today but I've never heard of polylactide batteries.
In the meantime, you'll just have to limp along using the mundane, old-rechargeable alkaline batteries that have been available for about half a century. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Please take your Perfect Solution fallacy elsewhere.
Smartphones with replaceable batteries and/or higher capacity batteries would be a big thing except that manufacturers keep playing pissing contests to see whose phone is the most anorexic, even after Apple made a phone so thin that it bent in normal use. But no, we can't have a phone twice as thick that we can use all week without a recharge because fashion.
After all, those phones would last a decade of charge/discharge cycles before the battery wouldn't hold sufficient charge. Can't have that, can we?
When? The big chunky ones had poor specs otherwise and/or poor build quality.
CAT phone. Yes that CAT, though I'm sure it's just trading on a brand and is made in China.
$600 bucks, comes with a thermal camera. Cause "you're" always looking for power going to waste, bad solder jobs, hot electric connector boxes etc. I'm guessing as much a fashion statement as hiking boots in the server room. Though I like my boots, comfortable...I digress. On the other hand, it could look through ladies dresses...but anybody can do that with an old digital camera and a bit of exposed film.
No easy
Depends how cheap it is. Suppose it's as cheap as ordinary nonrechargeable alkaline batteries. Then the overall cost is two orders of magnitude less than the cost of powering something with ordinary alkalines.
Re:Only 400 recharge cycles? Slashvertisement (Score:5, Interesting)
Let's say you charge your car once a day.
If the battery costs a fraction and weights half of a lithium-ion battery, that means longer range for your car and taking recycling into account, it could be better in every way especially if the recycling percentage is higher and the leftovers are less damaging to the environment.
What if it can last 4000 charge cycles? I mean we're putting a lot of what ifs in that have no relation to this battery at this point, so why not also wish for a pony, nah better still a unicorn.
OP was right. This article sounds like drummed up marketing by the numbers:
1. Reference outdated technology that has some out of context benefit like cost.
2. Talk about how made a breakthrough with this old technology but don't go into any details.
3. Mention some hot topics like safety, thinking of children, stoppin
Re:Only 400 recharge cycles? Slashvertisement (Score:4, Insightful)
400 cycles might be fine for some vehicles, if the cost is low enough and they are designed to have the packs swapped periodically. For comparison typical vehicle cells are rated for 3000 cycles, basically means that the car will probably wear out before they do, e.g. 900,000 miles in a Tesla Model S or 450,000 in a Nissan Leaf 30. And of course the rated lifetime is to 80% original capacity which in a 150+ mile range car is still more than adequate for many uses.
These alkaline cells seem suited to stationary systems where they can easily be swapped periodically and space is less of an issue.
If it's for stationary systems, wouldn't nickel–iron batteries be better in every way except weight?
They tend to be rather expensive I think.
I would love that to be the case, but nickel-iron are not better in cost either.
..and I haven't seen sealed options, so there are maintenance issues also.
Wouldn't deep cycle lead acid still be the best option? Assuming price was a factor...huge and old fashioned, but cheap. Kind of a pain in the ass to replace, which will be sooner. But when that time comes, you can look at the prices again.
Re: Only 400 recharge cycles? Slashvertisement (Score:2)
If the battery is lighter
If the battery costs half as much
If it's more recyclable
If if if if
competition (Score:2)
Is this a joke? (Score:2, Interesting)
Rechargeable alkaline batteries aren't something new, if anything battery manufacturers have tried to make the chemistry and cells _less_ rechargeable over the years to earn more. I read an article in the 90's that described charging alkaline batteries then (using cells not intended to be recharged) and also told the history of the batteries and charging with examples from the technical evolution that didn't significantly increase capacity but made the cells much harder to recharge. Can't remember where I r
Were these just available in Canada? I was buying these years ago but the company disappeared. I loved them because they were 1.5v rather than 1.2 volts.
https://www.amazon.ca/Pure-Ene... [amazon.ca]
Rechargeable alkaline batteries aren't something new, if anything battery manufacturers have tried to make the chemistry and cells _less_ rechargeable over the years to earn more. I read an article in the 90's that described charging alkaline batteries then (using cells not intended to be recharged) and also told the history of the batteries and charging with examples from the technical evolution that didn't significantly increase capacity but made the cells much harder to recharge. Can't remember where I read it sadly.
With that said I'll applaud all _real_ improvements in batteries no matter their chemistry.
I can remember buying plenty of recharge-able alkaline batteries in the late 1980's and early 1990's. They did kind of get flakier and less reliable (newer batteries bought, that is) over time. At the time, why an established product became less reliable over time really pissed me off.
I learned that you had to go to the trouble of completely discharging them before a recharge. That was a pain in the ass. Oh, but they came out with a recharger that first drained the batteries completely before recharge t
Until "The Greatest Generation" – the Baby Boomers – cough-up to reair the damage that they have knowingly wrought on the earth's environment (earth, water, and sky), I will keep on keeping-on like they did.
The "Greatest Generation"--the ones who won WWII--were the parents of the Baby Boomers. Environmental concerns were secondary to defeating fascism.
If you wanted to be remembered as part of a great generation, you'd emulate them and do what needs to be done regardless of the cost, instead of contributing to a death spiral of apathy.
Recharge cycles off by an order of magnitude? (Score:2)
400 cycles? That's maybe a year's use for a heavy car driver (which would include some trips where the car is rapid charged during the trip, thus more than 1 per day) or maybe 18 months for a light driver.
I would think for a car or any heavy use application you'd ideally prefer an order of magnitude more charge cycles but might settle for 3-5x more cycles depending on who the car is targeted at and what a new pack costs.
Of course 400 cycles may be a lot if topping off from 50%+ charge doesn't count, and th
Re: Recharge cycles off by an order of magnitude? (Score:1)
LiFePO can be made crap cheat and easily last 1000 cycles
Re: (Score:3)
LiFePO is expensive and has terrible energy density.
Re: (Score:3)
Also, Li-ion batteries are great for infrequently used equipment. My old cordless drill with NiMH cells either had to be left on the charger (which craps out the batteries eventually) or left unplugged which meant the batteries would be em
I've been happy with Eneloop NiMH (Score:3)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
... Following the acquisition of Sanyo by Panasonic, a fourth generation was introduced in April 2013. The number of charges per cell was increased from 1800 to 2100 cycles for both AA (BK-3MCC) and AAA (BK-4MCC) m
"Eneloop cells lose their charge much more slowly than the 0.5â"4% per day lost by older-technology NiMH batteries, retaining about 85% of their charge for a year after charging.[2] This allows them to be sold precharged and ready for use, unlike older types.
So true, once I went to a lithium-based drill I've never looked back. The nominal capacity isn't even a concern, just the fact that the damn thing is at the ready when I need it maybe once per month.
I will say lithium carries some safety concern regarding fires. So if alkaline were a safer option and had the standby capacity that would be great.
Re: (Score:1)
That doesn't sense.
You are proposing 100,000 to 120,000 miles per year.
At that rate, you are burning out every other system in the car as well.
40 cycles a year is more realistc for the average 13,000 miles driven by most.
Obligatory (Score:2)
<Doc Brown>1300 gigawatts?!</Doc Brown>
Startup Unveils Revolutionary New Vapourware (Score:1)
Startup unveils revolutionary new vapourware, needs more money....
Yeah, came here to say that. Lithium is the ideal element for batteries--look at the periodic table.
Lithium is an alkali (Score:2)
In fact, it's the most alkaline.
Aluminium has a density of 2.7kg/l, Lithium is 0.53kg/l.
I'm no battery scientist, but my impression is that Li generally provides one electron in the basic reaction, whereas Al provides three electrons, making each aluminum atom three times as effective as each lithium atom.
Not new (Score:5, Insightful)
How is this news??? Rechargeable alkaline batteries have been available for over 45 years.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Perhaps they have improved how many times it can be recharged, but the summary makes it sound like the feat is the concept.
Came here to say this... somehow they just never captured market appeal - something about reduced capacity AND increased cost vs standard batteries was a big thing.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
I've been around long enough to have seen a variety of options here:
NiCd rechargeable cells (AA, C, 9-volt, etc.), then NiMH, then alkaline [semi]-rechargeable cells.
They all basically suck for some combinations of these reasons compared to disposable alkalines:
- inferior cell voltage
- inferior capacity
- Cost of the cells
- Cost of the charger
- Time spent replacing cells more often (remove the battery cover, etc.), taking them to the
+1 insightful
>"Its amazing rechargeable cells had any market at all when you look at the total cost and convenience. "
Like you, I have messed with them all. The ONLY system that is worth it has been the Sanyo Eneloop cells (I think now owned by Panasonic) combined with a smart charger like the LaCrosse BC-700 or BC-1000
https://www.amazon.com/Crosse-... [amazon.com]
THOSE batteries actually last significantly LONGER than Alkaline, they are more reliable than Alkaline, they charge tons of times, and they hold their ch
Yup. Had an alkaline charger in the '90s (Score:2)
that could charge both disposable alkalines a few times and rechargeable alkalines many times.
Used it for a few years but found that getting a dozen of two charges from off-the-shelf batteries wasn't worth it and trying to track down the ones with more charge cycles was inconvenient, not to mention that they behaved more like NiCd cells in many ways (didn't like deep discharges, had a sort of memory effect, etc.)
But they were out there.
How is this news? (Score:4, Insightful)
Rechargeable alkaline batteries are pretty well established. You can even by them in a shop:
https://www.maplin.co.uk/p/map... [maplin.co.uk]
In fact all alkaline batteries are rechargeable at least a few times, although it may not be entirely safe to do so.
There are two problems with these batteries: they deteriorate faster than other rechargeable batteries, and the energy density is lower than the current Li-Ion batteries.
Bullshit. Alkalines can sometimes be "rejuvenated" to some limited extent. It's not the same thing.
Re: (Score:2)
You can get 10-20 charge cycles with disposable alkalines using an alkaline battery recharger. They were pretty popular for a while in the '90s and even advertised heavily on TV as a way to save costs.
Maybe not just hype? (Score:2)
prototypes of a rechargeable alkaline battery that can be made using continuous manufacturing processes similar to the making of plastic wrap... has demonstrated up to 400 recharge cycles for its prototypes.
Unless they're outright lying, it sounds as though they've done enough actual development on this that it may turn into a viable technology. Yes, pie-in-the-sky battery announcements are commonplace, but the tone of this one sounds slightly different to me.
Call me skeptical (Score:3)
That we could make rechargeable Alkaline batteries is pretty obvious when we already have them.
But if these are supposed to compete with Li-Po batteries in energy density they will run into the same issues that the Li-Po batteries have.
So at best, its a wash regarding batteries for our toys. Where this technology just might be really useful is in the energy storage and leveling schemes for solar and wind power. There a rechargeable battery of less energy density might just be the ticket, because extreme small size will not be an issue. Add a few more batteries to the farm. And if they are cheaper, great.
That way we can free up the demand on the not so common minerals that go into the really high energy density batteries we use now.
NiMH batteries have a nominal voltage of about 1.2 V (1.35 V fully charged), versus 1.5 V for alkaline. NiMH drops to about 1.2 V when half-discharged, about the time alkalines are hitting 1.35 V. Most electronics give a low bat
AlkaLEAKs (Score:2)
Just what we need. Alkaleaks now with increased chances of ruining equipment.
What about super-capacitors? (Score:3)
I thought super-capacitors was where it's at? Smaller, lighter, and very quick to charge...?
Agree that rechargeable alkaline have been available for a very long time, I had a few sets, but they did tend to fail very quickly.
I may not know physics, but at least I can learn...maybe you can take a queue with your own (lack of) decent social skills.
Good news for coal! (Score:2)
Cheaper and more powerful batteries are also considered by many to be the driver needed to make the cost of renewable energy technologies like wind and solar competitive with the coal, gas and nuclear power that support the national energy grid.
If you have a battery that is cheap and with limited recharge cycles then would it not be better suited to handling daily shifts in load following than minute by minute, or even hour by hour, shifts in wind and sun?
Sure, the daily cycles of the sun are known, hence "daily" but there are clouds that make this more difficult. Also assume a gigawatt solar farm compared to a gigawatt coal or nuclear plant. I hear people talk about how much cheaper it is getting to build a solar farm than coal or nuclear but w
Special Sauce... (Score:2)
So they are using aluminum instead of zinc. Zinc forms sub-oxides quite easily, but aluminum is strongly ionic, and just turns to Al2O3. (Look up the ionization energies.)
Reducing the zinc (recharging the battery) is a well-developed rechargeable battery technology. Reducing Al2O3 is, well, very energy intensive. The typical process is the Hall–Héroult process (with thanks to Born & Haber), which as I recall involves very high temperatures. So what is their trick?
If their trick is in the
New Journalism? (Score:2)
Once upon a time, we would expect fact checking, follow up questions etc. The difference between first and second tier news organizations was the former would do background research and the latter would breathlessly repeat Marketing sound bytes. Now that the NYtimes behaves more like the latter
... Just who are the first tier journalists?