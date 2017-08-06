Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power Businesses Science

Startup Unveils Revolutionary New Rechargeable Alkaline Batteries (nytimes.com) 92

Posted by EditorDavid from the battery-up dept.
Slashdot reader cdreimer quotes the New York Times: Alkaline batteries can be made far more cheaply and safely than today's lithium-ion batteries, but they are not rechargeable... Ionic Materials could change that equation with an alkaline battery the company said could be recharged hundreds of times. One additional benefit of the company's breakthrough: An alkaline battery would not be as prone to the combustion issues that have plagued lithium-ion batteries in a range of products, most notably some Samsung smartphones. Cheaper and more powerful batteries are also considered by many to be the driver needed to make the cost of renewable energy technologies like wind and solar competitive with the coal, gas and nuclear power that support the national energy grid.
The company "has demonstrated up to 400 recharge cycles for its prototypes," and it's now even investigating aluminum-based alkaline batteries which would also be lighter than lithium-ion batteries. The company is backed by Sun Microsystems co-founder Bill Joy, who also envisions the batteries being used in electric cars.

Startup Unveils Revolutionary New Rechargeable Alkaline Batteries More | Reply

Startup Unveils Revolutionary New Rechargeable Alkaline Batteries

Comments Filter:

  • Great! (Score:5, Funny)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Sunday August 06, 2017 @07:05AM (#54949799)

    I can't wait to buy some of these rechargeable aluminum-based alkaline batteries in 2037!

  • Going to be tough to beat the price and performance of Panasonic's Eneloop's. But if they can, all the better for them and us.

  • Is this a joke? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Rechargeable alkaline batteries aren't something new, if anything battery manufacturers have tried to make the chemistry and cells _less_ rechargeable over the years to earn more. I read an article in the 90's that described charging alkaline batteries then (using cells not intended to be recharged) and also told the history of the batteries and charging with examples from the technical evolution that didn't significantly increase capacity but made the cells much harder to recharge. Can't remember where I r

    • Were these just available in Canada? I was buying these years ago but the company disappeared. I loved them because they were 1.5v rather than 1.2 volts.

      https://www.amazon.ca/Pure-Ene... [amazon.ca]

    • Rechargeable alkaline batteries aren't something new, if anything battery manufacturers have tried to make the chemistry and cells _less_ rechargeable over the years to earn more. I read an article in the 90's that described charging alkaline batteries then (using cells not intended to be recharged) and also told the history of the batteries and charging with examples from the technical evolution that didn't significantly increase capacity but made the cells much harder to recharge. Can't remember where I read it sadly.

      With that said I'll applaud all _real_ improvements in batteries no matter their chemistry.

      I can remember buying plenty of recharge-able alkaline batteries in the late 1980's and early 1990's. They did kind of get flakier and less reliable (newer batteries bought, that is) over time. At the time, why an established product became less reliable over time really pissed me off.

      I learned that you had to go to the trouble of completely discharging them before a recharge. That was a pain in the ass. Oh, but they came out with a recharger that first drained the batteries completely before recharge t

      • Until "The Greatest Generation" – the Baby Boomers – cough-up to reair the damage that they have knowingly wrought on the earth's environment (earth, water, and sky), I will keep on keeping-on like they did.

        The "Greatest Generation"--the ones who won WWII--were the parents of the Baby Boomers. Environmental concerns were secondary to defeating fascism.

        If you wanted to be remembered as part of a great generation, you'd emulate them and do what needs to be done regardless of the cost, instead of contributing to a death spiral of apathy.

  • 400 cycles? That's maybe a year's use for a heavy car driver (which would include some trips where the car is rapid charged during the trip, thus more than 1 per day) or maybe 18 months for a light driver.

    I would think for a car or any heavy use application you'd ideally prefer an order of magnitude more charge cycles but might settle for 3-5x more cycles depending on who the car is targeted at and what a new pack costs.

    Of course 400 cycles may be a lot if topping off from 50%+ charge doesn't count, and th

    • LiFePO can be made crap cheat and easily last 1000 cycles

    • If the battery is cheap enough (and somewhat recycable), replacing the car pack every 2 years or so might be acceptable. Unfortunately the article is a bit low on details; they mention that the battery is lighter, but no hard details on power density per kg or per m3.

      Also, Li-ion batteries are great for infrequently used equipment. My old cordless drill with NiMH cells either had to be left on the charger (which craps out the batteries eventually) or left unplugged which meant the batteries would be em

      • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
        "Eneloop cells lose their charge much more slowly than the 0.5â"4% per day lost by older-technology NiMH batteries, retaining about 85% of their charge for a year after charging.[2] This allows them to be sold precharged and ready for use, unlike older types. ... Following the acquisition of Sanyo by Panasonic, a fourth generation was introduced in April 2013. The number of charges per cell was increased from 1800 to 2100 cycles for both AA (BK-3MCC) and AAA (BK-4MCC) m

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Euler ( 31942 )

        So true, once I went to a lithium-based drill I've never looked back. The nominal capacity isn't even a concern, just the fact that the damn thing is at the ready when I need it maybe once per month.

        I will say lithium carries some safety concern regarding fires. So if alkaline were a safer option and had the standby capacity that would be great.

    • That doesn't sense.

      You are proposing 100,000 to 120,000 miles per year.

      At that rate, you are burning out every other system in the car as well.

      40 cycles a year is more realistc for the average 13,000 miles driven by most.

  • Global lithium-ion battery demand from electric vehicles is projected to grow from 21 gigawatt-hours in 2016 to 1,300 gigawatt-hours in 2030, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

    <Doc Brown>1300 gigawatts?!</Doc Brown>

  • Startup unveils revolutionary new vapourware, needs more money....

  • Not new (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Sunday August 06, 2017 @07:54AM (#54949887)

    How is this news??? Rechargeable alkaline batteries have been available for over 45 years.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Perhaps they have improved how many times it can be recharged, but the summary makes it sound like the feat is the concept.

    • Came here to say this... somehow they just never captured market appeal - something about reduced capacity AND increased cost vs standard batteries was a big thing.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by BarbaraHudson ( 3785311 )
        They were a big thing for a while, and then devices became energy misers. An LED flashlight lasts a lot longer on a conventional carbon-zinc cell than it used to, hence the need to replace batteries far less often. Same thing with smoke detectors - the original ones required a 12v dc wired power supply, but now the batteries can last for years before it starts to beep that it's time to change the battery. Other devices, such as walkie-talkies, which used to eat 8 batteries at a shot, have become obsolete.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Euler ( 31942 )

        I've been around long enough to have seen a variety of options here:
        NiCd rechargeable cells (AA, C, 9-volt, etc.), then NiMH, then alkaline [semi]-rechargeable cells.
        They all basically suck for some combinations of these reasons compared to disposable alkalines:
        - inferior cell voltage
        - inferior capacity
        - Cost of the cells
        - Cost of the charger
        - Time spent replacing cells more often (remove the battery cover, etc.), taking them to the

        • +1 insightful

          >"Its amazing rechargeable cells had any market at all when you look at the total cost and convenience. "

          Like you, I have messed with them all. The ONLY system that is worth it has been the Sanyo Eneloop cells (I think now owned by Panasonic) combined with a smart charger like the LaCrosse BC-700 or BC-1000

          https://www.amazon.com/Crosse-... [amazon.com]

          THOSE batteries actually last significantly LONGER than Alkaline, they are more reliable than Alkaline, they charge tons of times, and they hold their ch

    • that could charge both disposable alkalines a few times and rechargeable alkalines many times.

      Used it for a few years but found that getting a dozen of two charges from off-the-shelf batteries wasn't worth it and trying to track down the ones with more charge cycles was inconvenient, not to mention that they behaved more like NiCd cells in many ways (didn't like deep discharges, had a sort of memory effect, etc.)

      But they were out there.

    • I remember my dad buying an alkaline battery recharger from radio shack in about 1975.

  • How is this news? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by thsths ( 31372 ) on Sunday August 06, 2017 @08:08AM (#54949917)

    Rechargeable alkaline batteries are pretty well established. You can even by them in a shop:

    https://www.maplin.co.uk/p/map... [maplin.co.uk]

    In fact all alkaline batteries are rechargeable at least a few times, although it may not be entirely safe to do so.

    There are two problems with these batteries: they deteriorate faster than other rechargeable batteries, and the energy density is lower than the current Li-Ion batteries.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fnj ( 64210 )

      In fact all alkaline batteries are rechargeable

      Bullshit. Alkalines can sometimes be "rejuvenated" to some limited extent. It's not the same thing.

      • You can get 10-20 charge cycles with disposable alkalines using an alkaline battery recharger. They were pretty popular for a while in the '90s and even advertised heavily on TV as a way to save costs.

  • prototypes of a rechargeable alkaline battery that can be made using continuous manufacturing processes similar to the making of plastic wrap... has demonstrated up to 400 recharge cycles for its prototypes.

    Unless they're outright lying, it sounds as though they've done enough actual development on this that it may turn into a viable technology. Yes, pie-in-the-sky battery announcements are commonplace, but the tone of this one sounds slightly different to me.

  • Call me skeptical (Score:3)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Sunday August 06, 2017 @09:52AM (#54950085)
    Energy density.

    That we could make rechargeable Alkaline batteries is pretty obvious when we already have them.

    But if these are supposed to compete with Li-Po batteries in energy density they will run into the same issues that the Li-Po batteries have.

    So at best, its a wash regarding batteries for our toys. Where this technology just might be really useful is in the energy storage and leveling schemes for solar and wind power. There a rechargeable battery of less energy density might just be the ticket, because extreme small size will not be an issue. Add a few more batteries to the farm. And if they are cheaper, great.

    That way we can free up the demand on the not so common minerals that go into the really high energy density batteries we use now.

    • I think the stuff about replacing Li-ion in laptops and phones was fluff added by the reporter to try to make this sound more important than it really is. Rechargeable alkalines would compete against NiMH batteries which still dominate the AA and AAA rechargeable battery market.

      NiMH batteries have a nominal voltage of about 1.2 V (1.35 V fully charged), versus 1.5 V for alkaline. NiMH drops to about 1.2 V when half-discharged, about the time alkalines are hitting 1.35 V. Most electronics give a low bat

  • Just what we need. Alkaleaks now with increased chances of ruining equipment.

  • What about super-capacitors? (Score:3)

    by Vegan Cyclist ( 1650427 ) on Sunday August 06, 2017 @10:47AM (#54950265) Homepage

    I thought super-capacitors was where it's at? Smaller, lighter, and very quick to charge...?

    Agree that rechargeable alkaline have been available for a very long time, I had a few sets, but they did tend to fail very quickly.

    • If you knew physics, you would not even consider super capacitors . Sadly, most retards don't (know physics).

      • I may not know physics, but at least I can learn...maybe you can take a queue with your own (lack of) decent social skills.

  • Cheaper and more powerful batteries are also considered by many to be the driver needed to make the cost of renewable energy technologies like wind and solar competitive with the coal, gas and nuclear power that support the national energy grid.

    If you have a battery that is cheap and with limited recharge cycles then would it not be better suited to handling daily shifts in load following than minute by minute, or even hour by hour, shifts in wind and sun?

    Sure, the daily cycles of the sun are known, hence "daily" but there are clouds that make this more difficult. Also assume a gigawatt solar farm compared to a gigawatt coal or nuclear plant. I hear people talk about how much cheaper it is getting to build a solar farm than coal or nuclear but w

  • So they are using aluminum instead of zinc. Zinc forms sub-oxides quite easily, but aluminum is strongly ionic, and just turns to Al2O3. (Look up the ionization energies.)

    Reducing the zinc (recharging the battery) is a well-developed rechargeable battery technology. Reducing Al2O3 is, well, very energy intensive. The typical process is the Hall–Héroult process (with thanks to Born & Haber), which as I recall involves very high temperatures. So what is their trick?

    If their trick is in the

  • Once upon a time, we would expect fact checking, follow up questions etc. The difference between first and second tier news organizations was the former would do background research and the latter would breathlessly repeat Marketing sound bytes. Now that the NYtimes behaves more like the latter ... Just who are the first tier journalists?

Slashdot Top Deals

Kiss your keyboard goodbye!

Close