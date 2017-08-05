MegaBots Is Finally Going To Take On Japan In the World's First Giant Robot Duel (qz.com) 1
A company called MegaBots released a video two years ago challenging a Japanese collective to a giant robot fight. About a week later, the Japanese group, Suidobashi Heavy Industry, agreed. Now, according to MegaBots co-founderes, Matt Oehrlein and Gui Cavalcanti, the battle is set to take place in September. Quartz reports: The battle would have happened a bit sooner, but apparently there have been "logistical issues at the originally-chosen venue," according to a release shared with Quartz by MegaBots. Unfortunately for fans hoping to see the battle in action -- presumably including those who backed the Kickstarter project to the tune of $550,000 to bring this robot to life -- the event will be closed to the public and recorded, for fears over the teams' ability to keep spectators safe. (One of the earliest conversations MegaBots had with Suidobashi was trying to figure out how the human pilots inside the robots would themselves "figure out how to not die.") Fans will be able to watch the fight on MegaBots' Facebook and YouTube sites, but it's not clear whether the fight will be live.
Safety (Score:1)
I honestly can't see this fight being all that great as both robots require local pilots, two of them at least on the American robot. I'm no lawyer but suspect due to safety measures, this will be a very dull dual.
These two bots should be controlled remotely, much like BattleBots. Now that should be a sight to see.