Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Android Software Hardware

Lenovo Switches To Stock Android For All Future Smartphones (ndtv.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the going-to-basics dept.
Lenovo is canning its Vibe Pure UI Android skin in favor of the stock version of Google's mobile OS for its future smartphones, starting with the upcoming K8 Note, according to an interview from Gadgets 360 with Anuj Sharma, Lenovo India's head of marketing. From a report: Lenovo has confirmed that going forward, it will be abandoning its Vibe Pure UI Android customisation which ran on top of its recent Android smartphones in almost all markets. "What we have done in last 11 months is we looked at what we had in terms of software perspective. We have been close to the consumers and we saw what they were asking for. There was a certain trend and we have now decided to cut the Vibe Pure UI off from our phones. So you will now get the stock Android which consumers have been asking for," Sharma told Gadgets 360.

Lenovo Switches To Stock Android For All Future Smartphones More | Reply

Lenovo Switches To Stock Android For All Future Smartphones

Comments Filter:

  • Customizations can be downloaded separately.

    Any of their phones have removable batteries?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )

      Customizations can be downloaded separately.

      Any of their phones have removable batteries?

      All phones have removable batteries, they just vary on the effort required to remove them.

    • My Lenovo has a removable battery and two sim sockets. I use it for travel in Asia. The UI is horribly messed up though. They are right to dump their stupid bloatware.

  • Why let a product die? Put your "Vibe Pure" on Github, and let F-Droid package it for you.

  • Stock LineageOS (Score:3)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @11:05AM (#54940403)

    I'd be glad if they switched to LineageOS or even became a patron to this Android fork.

    Pure Android (even version 8.0) is still very limited.

  • This is one of Lenovo's smarter moves (Score:3)

    by ITRambo ( 1467509 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @11:08AM (#54940427)
    It's about time. I wish all smartphones stopped adding bloat, but made their UI options available for download for anyone that preferred them.
  • I've never understood the time and resource investment made into duplicate functionality. If it was an improvement over stock it could be understandable, but most of the time it seems at best the no compelling change, just different, and often worse. Does less in some important way, or looks/functions amature like. I already have a firewall. I already have a calendar, email app, photo manager, diaper, whatever. These companies spend millions over time reinventing the wheel. People just download the gmail ap
  • If feedback from their customers says they want a stock UI, then it's just good business sense to give your customers what they want. Also, they should offer their own UI, IF THE CUSTOMER wants to install it. I wish more vendors would do this, but, bloat is what they want to "enhance your user experience" ie: piss you off.

  • Samsung's is slightly better at least but all the options are rearranged, renamed, or even missing altogether. LG phones even have annoying default apps that wake your phone screen to notify you, no way to disable, draining the battery all day and causing inadvertent button presses when in your bag or pocket.

    I switch to Lineage on my devices but others are afraid it will screw up their carrier access or are worried of voiding warranty, I feel bad about what they have to put up with. Guess I'll be pointing t

  • They will still fill the phone with crapware.

Slashdot Top Deals

Air pollution is really making us pay through the nose.

Close