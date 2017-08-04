Lenovo Switches To Stock Android For All Future Smartphones (ndtv.com) 20
Lenovo is canning its Vibe Pure UI Android skin in favor of the stock version of Google's mobile OS for its future smartphones, starting with the upcoming K8 Note, according to an interview from Gadgets 360 with Anuj Sharma, Lenovo India's head of marketing. From a report: Lenovo has confirmed that going forward, it will be abandoning its Vibe Pure UI Android customisation which ran on top of its recent Android smartphones in almost all markets. "What we have done in last 11 months is we looked at what we had in terms of software perspective. We have been close to the consumers and we saw what they were asking for. There was a certain trend and we have now decided to cut the Vibe Pure UI off from our phones. So you will now get the stock Android which consumers have been asking for," Sharma told Gadgets 360.
I actually think this is one area where they listened to their customers AND were able to cut costs. Why did they spend money to alter the interface a la Samsung and wind up with an non-updatable mess. Samsung does it to fuck the customer into upgrades.
Lenovo sees profits in Android shrinking, cuts costs.
Maybe, but many of us who use android hate the customizations done by handset manufacturers. It's why so many people went to the trouble of installing 3rd party operating systems. I can't adequately explain my disdain for the bixby virus that I've got on my Galaxy S8+. I guess that's my bad for not doing research before buying an upgrade this year.
Honestly I had no idea lenovo made cell phones. Now that I know they're making them with stock android they will definitely be on my list to check out befor
Customizations can be downloaded separately.
Any of their phones have removable batteries?
All phones have removable batteries, they just vary on the effort required to remove them.
My Lenovo has a removable battery and two sim sockets. I use it for travel in Asia. The UI is horribly messed up though. They are right to dump their stupid bloatware.
Why let a product die? Put your "Vibe Pure" on Github, and let F-Droid package it for you.
I'd be glad if they switched to LineageOS or even became a patron to this Android fork.
Pure Android (even version 8.0) is still very limited.
Samsung's is slightly better at least but all the options are rearranged, renamed, or even missing altogether. LG phones even have annoying default apps that wake your phone screen to notify you, no way to disable, draining the battery all day and causing inadvertent button presses when in your bag or pocket.
I switch to Lineage on my devices but others are afraid it will screw up their carrier access or are worried of voiding warranty, I feel bad about what they have to put up with. Guess I'll be pointing t
