Uber Knowingly Leased Unsafe Cars To Drivers, Says Report (usatoday.com) 6
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Uber knowingly rented recalled Honda sports utility vehicles to its drivers in Singapore, where at least one of which caught fire. USA Today reports: The paper reported Uber's Singapore office bought more than 1,000 Honda Vezel sports utility vehicles to rent to its drivers there. The cars contained a faulty electrical part that could catch on fire and Honda had recalled in Japan and elsewhere. There had been at least six reports of fires in the Vezel. In a statement Uber said that as soon as it learned of a Honda Vezel catching fire, it took swift action to fix the problem, coordinating with Singapore's Land Transport Authority as well as technical experts. However it acknowledged that it could have done more. The company said it has since introduced robust protocols and hired three dedicated experts in Singapore to ensure that it is fully responsive to safety recalls.
Unless you obsessively hate Uber (Score:2)
This is a nothing story. Cars have recalls all the time. You go to the dealer and they get fixed. What's the difference if Uber leased a car expecting drivers to go get it fixed?
If you're an obsessed Uber-hater, then "OMG!!!! This is 1 million smoking guns at once!!!". Give the hate a rest. No one wants to hear about your ridiculous obsessions or conspiracy theories or WTF ever.
Re: (Score:2)
In the race to the bottom, many will die and those who do the racing do not care, not one iota, if fact it gets them off to see others die as a result of their decisions and getting away with it. No conspiracy, just psychopaths at work, doing what they normally do, more for me and fuck everyone else.