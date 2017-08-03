WikiLeaks Reveals CIA Tool For Hacking Webcams, Microphones (thestack.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Stack: WikiLeaks has released a new set of documents in the CIA Vault 7 leak, outlining the "Dumbo" hacking tool which allows control of webcams and microphones. The release explains that the tool is capable of completely suspending processes on webcams and corrupting video recordings. Dumbo's is tasked specifically with gaining and exploiting physical access to target computers used in CIA field operations, the release notes. According to WikiLeaks, the tool allows for the identification, control and manipulation of monitoring and detection systems, such as webcams and microphones, running the Microsoft Windows operating system. The technology first identifies all installed devices, whether they are connected locally, wirelessly, or across wired networks. Once Dumbo has detected all of these devices, it identifies all the related processes, which may include recording, monitoring or detection of video, audio and network streams. These operations can then be suspended by the operator. "By deleting or manipulating recordings the operator is aided in creating fake or destroying actual evidence of the intrusion operation," the release added. Dumbo does require direct access to the target computer and is run from a USB stick. The release states that it supports 32bit Windows XP, Windows Vista, and newer versions of Windows operating system. However, 64bit Windows XP and Windows versions prior to XP are not supported.
Wikileaks has no info on Trump's treason? (Score:3, Interesting)
Interesting that Wikileaks is publicizing CIA documents while leaving their master Vladimir Putin, and his puppet Donald Trump unscathed.
What - the FSB doesn't hack webcams?
And of course, Wikileaks and Donald Trump are the only ones pretending that their puppet master Vladimir Putin didn't meddle in the US election.
Ok - fine I'm shocked that the American spy agency has hacking capabilities... I mean, how else would we know that our "President" committed treason, aside from observing his complete subservience to Vladimir Putin and Russia's interests.
Yeah, I mean like signing the Russia sanctions bill while opposing it, and making clear that he doesn't intend to enforce it.
Trump only criticized the congress in his signing statement, not Russia who attack our country.
Donald Trump is committing treason on a public and vast scale every day.
They're not a hacking org (Score:2)
> Interesting that Wikileaks is publicizing CIA documents while leaving their master Vladimir Putin, and his puppet Donald Trump unscathed.
Wikileaks isn't a hacker organization, they can only leak things which people send to them which they can verify. Have you sent them any FSB docs lately?
You sure about that? Ever occur to you that maybe all this Trump Russia gate BS was all started to deflect from all the BS going on in "The Deep State" (AKA, The Swamp). Hillary would have played ball, but not Trump. THAT is what's going to fuck him, he went after the swamp. Bad bad move!
Here's what the investigation is going be about, grinding him down in the mid-term election and prevent a 2nd term. In addition, he has no GOP support in congress and effectively a lame duck president. Both Republicans and
Blaming "The Deep State" for catching Donald Trump blatantly committing treason is just pathetic. He sold America out to Russia, and he got caught. That's Trump's fault.
Our security agencies are just doing their job protecting us from Russia's attacks on our country. It is not their fault that Donald Trump colludes with Russia's attacks on our country.
It is not the job of the US government to ignore Donald Trump's obvious crimes and treasonous actions.
Computers are insecure (Score:3)
Distraction efforts (Score:3)
Mueller put together a grand jury for the ongoing Russia investigations. Later that same day, Wikileaks releases more dirt on the CIA.
Honestly, how can anyone NOT at least suspect Wikileaks from being under Russia control at this point?
=Smidge=
Such an indignity! (Score:2)
it supports 32bit Windows XP, Windows Vista, and newer versions of Windows operating system. However, 64bit Windows XP and Windows versions prior to XP are not supported.
We wrote all those lame webcam drivers but nooOOOOoo, not even the CIA will support Linux! >:(
