US Nuclear Comeback Stalls As Two Reactors Are Abandoned (theaustralian.com.au) 13
Brad Plumer reports via The New York Times (Warning: may be paywalled; alternate source): In a major blow to the future of nuclear power in the United States, two South Carolina utilities said on Monday that they would abandon two unfinished nuclear reactors in the state, putting an end to a project that was once expected to showcase advanced nuclear technology but has since been plagued by delays and cost overruns. The two reactors, which have cost the utilities roughly $9 billion, remain less than 40 percent built. The cancellation means there are just two new nuclear units being built in the country -- both in Georgia -- while more than a dozen older nuclear plants are being retired in the face of low natural gas prices. Originally scheduled to come online by 2018, the V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina had been plagued by disputes with regulators and numerous construction problems. This year, utility officials estimated that the reactors would not begin generating electricity before 2021 and could cost as much as $25 billion -- more than twice the initial $11.5 billion estimate. The utilities also struggled with an energy landscape that had changed dramatically since the large reactors were proposed in 2007. Demand for electricity has plateaued nationwide as a result of major improvements in energy efficiency, weakening the case for massive new power plants. And a glut of cheap natural gas from the hydraulic fracturing boom has given states a low-cost energy alternative. Facing those pressures, the two owners of the project, South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper, announced they would halt construction rather than saddle customers with additional costs.
Lost 2 out of three here as well - 1980 (Score:2)
"At the beginning of the 1980s, only one of the five WPPSS plants was nearing completion. By this time, nuclear power had been reexamined and was found to not be as clean as was originally thought. Some cities boycotted nuclear power from the plants before the facilities were even up and running. The cost overruns reached the point where more than $24 billion would be required to complete the work, but recouping funds would be a tricky matter because of less-than-promising sales
Re: (Score:2)
http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/0... [cnn.com]
Man talk of the wrong link, the first paste tried to take one to facebook Correct link: http://www.investopedia.com/as... [investopedia.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Forget words, you can't even read numbers!
Why would anybody want to pay double for lighting just to use this technology?
You may not be able to comprehend numbers or use cases, but perhaps if you studied some Home Economics even you could learn how to compare prices and make basic purchasing decisions.
so soon? (Score:2)
come on, olkiluoto 3 is neeeaaarly ready. maybe. possibly.
start of construction was 2005. fixed price contract with areva was 3 billion. estimated actual cost somewhere between 8.5 and 9 billion, with it open who pays the bill(Areva doesn't want to pay it and got smacked into pieces already anyways. Siemens was part of the original contract too).
the lesson there is that don't buy construction from the french since their pricing assumes government handouts in both quality control and purely financial manners
We used to be able to make nuclear plants (Score:2)