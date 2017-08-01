US Nuclear Comeback Stalls As Two Reactors Are Abandoned (theaustralian.com.au) 245
Brad Plumer reports via The New York Times (Warning: may be paywalled; alternate source): In a major blow to the future of nuclear power in the United States, two South Carolina utilities said on Monday that they would abandon two unfinished nuclear reactors in the state, putting an end to a project that was once expected to showcase advanced nuclear technology but has since been plagued by delays and cost overruns. The two reactors, which have cost the utilities roughly $9 billion, remain less than 40 percent built. The cancellation means there are just two new nuclear units being built in the country -- both in Georgia -- while more than a dozen older nuclear plants are being retired in the face of low natural gas prices. Originally scheduled to come online by 2018, the V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina had been plagued by disputes with regulators and numerous construction problems. This year, utility officials estimated that the reactors would not begin generating electricity before 2021 and could cost as much as $25 billion -- more than twice the initial $11.5 billion estimate. The utilities also struggled with an energy landscape that had changed dramatically since the large reactors were proposed in 2007. Demand for electricity has plateaued nationwide as a result of major improvements in energy efficiency, weakening the case for massive new power plants. And a glut of cheap natural gas from the hydraulic fracturing boom has given states a low-cost energy alternative. Facing those pressures, the two owners of the project, South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper, announced they would halt construction rather than saddle customers with additional costs.
"At the beginning of the 1980s, only one of the five WPPSS plants was nearing completion. By this time, nuclear power had been reexamined and was found to not be as clean as was originally thought. Some cities boycotted nuclear power from the plants before the facilities were even up and running. The cost overruns reached the point where more than $24 billion would be required to complete the work, but recouping funds would be a tricky matter because of less-than-promising sales. Construction halted on all but the near-completed second plant; the first plant was once again being redesigned. WPPSS was forced to default on $2.25 billion worth of municipal bonds."
http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/0... [cnn.com]
http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/0... [cnn.com]
Man talk of the wrong link, the first paste tried to take one to facebook Correct link: http://www.investopedia.com/as... [investopedia.com]
There were also many plants built for much less, and on schedule. They have been running reliably for 40 years and have produced more clean power than solar and wind will for a long, long time. Areas of the US with a lot of nuclear have historically also had the lowest rates. Unfortunately for nuclear, natural gas has become too cheap to compete with and there is no value in the market place on the reliability and emission free characteristics of nuclear.
Our failure to build new nuclear come from a lack of commitment. Yes, huge first of a kind projects will have budget and schedule problems. But even the more expensive existing plants have paid for themselves several times over, and many are still running and can run for another 20+ years. Unfortunately the general public has been fed a steady diet of FUD from the O&G industry for so long that they have an army of followers to help spread it. Meanwhile, the average person is completely ignorant of the real risks in comparison to stuff they accept every day.
So, like Germany, we will spend a shitload of money on the partial solution of solar and wind, and our overall CO2 emissions will not be significantly reduced. we will suffer a failure of will, insight, and commitment.
This. And meanwhile China is kicking our ass and build a lot of nuclear;
http://world-nuclear-news.org/... [world-nuclear-news.org]
There is plenty of proof out there that plants can be built on time and on scedule if they are not parsed and strangled.
Not in my experience. Illinois has had some of the largest percent of electrical power as nuclear, but has had above average rates, for residential customers like me, at least.
state-by-state rates [eia.gov]
state-by-state fuel types [nei.org]
It's not unfortunate that natural gas is cheap, since it has also displaced a ton of oil and coal power. That has netted us a major reduction in carbon emissions.
It's unfortunate that it is also displacing nuclear, especially since natural gas prices may rise again but nuclear will remain stable for decades. And yes, agreed about the FUD and the unfortunate result. But still, cheap natural gas is an environmental win.
come on, olkiluoto 3 is neeeaaarly ready. maybe. possibly.
start of construction was 2005. fixed price contract with areva was 3 billion. estimated actual cost somewhere between 8.5 and 9 billion, with it open who pays the bill(Areva doesn't want to pay it and got smacked into pieces already anyways. Siemens was part of the original contract too).
the lesson there is that don't buy construction from the french since their pricing assumes government handouts in both quality control and purely financial manners
No the main problem is EPR. The design was waaay too complicated. The other problem is builders with like no experience in reactor construction making mistakes and not following specifications.
We used to be able to make nuclear plants (Score:3, Insightful)
You remember back in the day, when they were predicting that nuclear plants would make electricity free? Do you remember why that was? It wasn't because nuclear plants were free, it was because the bombs were supposed to pay for the plants and the electricity was just a bonus.
We used to be able to make nuclear plants, now we can't. Either we forgot how, or something else happened. Place your bets.
Let me rephrase this for you : it used to be cost efficient to generate electricity with nuclear plants, now it isn't.
We used to be able to make stuff, now we can't.
There's nothing out of the ordinary in nuclear power. We have lost the ability to make most things with a reasonable cost.
We do know how to make nuclear plants.. (Score:4)
Actually, no.
What happened is the NIMBYs and 'Green' movement (intentional use of quotes since they are usually clueless knee-jerkers who know sweet F.A about the actual environment) made the whole thing a political football resulting in 300-400% cost increases pushing it to the borderline of economic.
'We' could quite happily produce them for a sensible price - and the Chinese are. All that needs to be done is not intentionally pushing the costs through the roof for no actual gain in safety, efficiency, or production.
Actually, that is a tiny bit unfair, it is also caused by certain corporations who exist on government style cost-plus contracts using regulatory capture, and who cream billions of dollars by making things cost as much as possible.
However, it is clear that exactly ZERO of the problem is the ability to actually produce cheap effective safe nuclear power. In fact what we are doing now is forcing the burning of more fossil fuels, and the lifespan extension of older and less efficient/safe reactors. Congratulations Greenpeace et.al.
Actually, no.
You can tell that this narrative about the Left ruining everything is nonsense by how it only ever applies to things that failed. If they were really that powerful we wouldn't be burning oil in our cars or scrapping Obamacare. And if it really worked the right wing NIMBYs would have blocked every wind farm from ever being built.
The Chinese cancelled most of their new reactors, just finishing the ones they have already started, shortly after Fukushima. Not entirely due to safety concerns either,
You need to read more about it. The Chinese halted new reactor construction for like a year and a half after Fukushima. But they since resumed construction. Also, they basically changed a lot of the power plants that were supposed to use the AP1000 to use their Huanlong One reactor design because they do not want to pay royalties to Westinghouse. But the reactors are still going to get built.
Hippies. (Score:2)
We can't make supersonic transport airplanes. Or Mach 3 reconnaissance planes anymore either. Or make a rocket that can go to the Moon. Life sucks.
We used to use Radium to gauge shoe size, then we realized there were easier and better ways and that was stupid, pointless and costly. Research your shit.
Follow your own advice. Shoe-fitting fluoroscopes were powered by X-ray tubes [wikipedia.org], not radium.
Not really. He is referring to this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
They were called Fluoroscopes, did use X-rays and were dangerous.
Um, yes, and? I'm not contradicting any of that, which is common knowledge, but the GP's ignorant claim that they used radium. They were powered by X-ray tubes, not radium.
Something I wish we had done. Our air would be much cleaner now.
Watch Pandora's Promise (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Watch Pandora's Promise (Score:5, Insightful)
The NRC needs an overhaul. Modern designs are very safe and emit less radioactivity than burning coal. People are needlessly scared. People perceive threat wrong. They fear terrorist attacks and nuclear meltdowns but don't even know that smoking, heart disease and driving are considerably more likely to kill them.
It's a control issue. With second hand smoke banned almost everywhere you're not very likely to die from it unless you're a smoker. And if you are a smoker, the consequences have been explained to you in great detail. Same with heart disease, the leading cause is obesity and it's no secret. People worry about being hit by drunk drivers, not so much their own mistakes. Terrorists and meltdowns are risks we can't easily manage or mitigate, they just exist. And I'm not sure I can fully rationally explain this, but stopping a murderer seems more important than stopping an accident even though they'll both cost a life. Maybe even if it's more than one. Something to do with everyone getting their fair chance at life, if lightning strikes so be it. But to have someone else take it away from you offends me on a whole other level.
We can't manage meltdowns? Wtf? (Score:3)
Meltdowns are almost always a combination of bad reactor design + human error. Both of these can be mitigated.
People seem to conveniently forget that france has generated > 50% of its grid electricity from nuclear for over 50 years without a single major incident.
Re: (Score:3)
Meltdowns are almost always a combination of bad reactor design + human error. Both of these can be mitigated.
In theory yes, but in practice there are budgets and profitability to think about. Part of the reason why nuclear is now so expensive is because we realized that those "bordering on impossible" scenarios are actually not that unlikely and need to be addressed.
People seem to conveniently forget that france has generated > 50% of its grid electricity from nuclear for over 50 years without a single major incident.
Yes, it was a great welfare programme for the energy companies. The French electorate has got fed up giving them money though, which is why they are struggling to raise the funds to build plants in other countries like Hinkley C, and having to rely on
Yes, it was a great welfare programme for the energy companies. The French electorate has got fed up giving them money though, which is why they are struggling to raise the funds to build plants in other countries like Hinkley C, and having to rely on Chinese investment.
No. The French electorate are a bunch of dumbasses. France has the cheapest electricity of any industrial nation in Europe. They're going to wreck one of the few competitive advantages their economy has with their dumb push into wind and nat
People worry about being hit by drunk drivers, not so much their own mistakes....
And this mentality is exactly why I fear being killed by a distracted driver far more than any drunk driver. Every idiot behind the wheel holds a capability to become distracted, and a lot of them abuse it, particularly the younger generation of drivers who are addicted to social media.
Terrorists and meltdowns are risks we can't easily manage or mitigate, they just exist.
Terrorism is caused by many things, and can be defined many ways. A nuclear meltdown is caused by one thing, and an entire growing industry of power alternatives exist that fully mitigate the risk of a meltdown by essential
A nuclear meltdown is caused by one thing, and an entire growing industry of power alternatives exist that fully mitigate the risk of a meltdown by essentially removing the risk altogether. Let's not try and compare these two risks as equal; they are clearly not.
While it's true wind and solar don't have meltdown risks like nuclear plants, they are not risk-free. It's just the risks are more distributed. Solar requires rare earth mining which involves lots of heavy equipment and dangerous work environments. Wind turbine construction has killed workers from falls and other actions associated with working in and around heavy machinery. I think that's more in line with the risks the OP was referring to.
A distributed risk essentially dissolves into the background noise that is the risk of being a human on this planet.
A heavy equipment operator stands a far greater chance being killed in their personal vehicle driving to a "dangerous" work environment, and sadly suicide is what often kills humans in high places, not accidents.
I worry about my own mistakes. Lots of folks do. But lots of folks have so much on their plate it's all they can do to make it through another day.
Except that burning coal does not emit radioactivity.
If at all (depending on the source of the coal), the ash can contain trace amounts of uranium and/or thorium. And that ash still can be (and is) used as building material or safely be deposited.
If flyash is that radioactive, why isn't it mined for nuclear fuel?
Re: (Score:2)
Because it mainly contains materials unsuited to fission power (such as radon or undesirable isotopes of uranium/thorium) and in low quantities. In the article the GP linked to it says that the exposure to the general public from coal flyash is 10 times more radioactive than from a similar generating capacity nuclear power plant, but also is much less than the background radiation you would get anyway by being alive on earth.
Modern designs are very safe and emit less radioactivity than burning coal.
Correct. The primary environmental issue isn't with the safety of the reactor. That's pretty well under control and unless someone severely screws up (which also happens), a modern reactor is reasonable safe. The real issue is with the nuclear waste for which we have still no proper solution. The best solution with can think of is to dig somewhere deep in a rock, dump it in there, poor concrete over it and pray for the best.
We have no clue at all what will geologically happen in 100,000 years. We can predic
Nuclear meltdowns remove all life from an area and poisons it for many years. The weather then helpfully carries it elsewhere to kill more life. The idea that it's clean and safe is only the case if you pretend that it doesn't produce highly toxic waste and that accidents aren't highly damaging.
Re: (Score:2)
Neither you nor GP provide references for your assertions, nor specifics or provisos...
Hmmm. They mention Westinghouse, but very late... (Score:5, Insightful)
And they took Toshiba down with them (Score:2)
Something like $10B in loses.
The prime factor in this decision, the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, isn't mentioned in the article until you get halfway through. I guess factors such as these don't really fit the narrative of "nuclear bad".
No, but it does fit the narrative of 'nuclear unprofitable and uneconomic, even with government backed insurance and no paying for cleanup at end of life'.
The first reactors were always going to be more expensive and take longer to build. The supply chain needs to be primed.
It's a new design. Even if a lot of the design risk was retired with the AP600 prototype that prototype wasn't full scale.
This is by design. The left has seized this approach above all others to kill nuclear power plants.
They have networks of friendly lawyers who file bogus suits before amenable judges. They have friendly regulators that change the rules midstream. The effect is delay, delay, delay. And that means cost, cost, cost. While tthe constru
The same left that hasn't gotten a single policy past since Medicare/Medicaid since the 60's? Tthat couldn't get a Public Option through congress much less single payer? You're a complete idiot if you think the left has any power.
This is under the same government that DGAF about mass poisonings in leaded drinking water or DuPond runoff, that exports fracking to the world, and lets BP go on incompetently drilling of the coast after trying their best to run the Gulf of Mexico?
Nuclear power is expensive (Score:5, Insightful)
Meanwhile in Russia... (Score:5, Insightful)
Oh, but it's not all. Russia has the world's only power-generating fast-neutron reactor (BN-800) and is preparing to build the second generation (BN-1200) of this reactor type. All the while pursuing the revolutionary project of lead-cooled reactor (i.e. reactor cooled with molten lead as coolant) that will allow to achieve almost 100% closed loop within the territory of a power plant, including fuel reprocessing.
Yep, US is way behind in nuclear technology, and it's entirely self-inflicted.
Meanwhile, Russia is building 7 reactors right now: https://www.iaea.org/PRIS/Worl... [iaea.org] , and is collaborating with China. Russian nuclear export agency is also building reactors in Bangladesh and Thailand.
Maybe because Russia doesn't care that nuclear power isn't cheap, isn't clean and isn't safe (see the parent). For a dictator such as Putin, however, it is important to be able to brag about building numerous nuclear reactors. But millions of solar panels (either thermal or photo voltaic) on private homes are not so sexy, even if they are cheaper, cleaner and safer.
Yep, US is way behind in nuclear technology, and it's entirely self-inflicted.
Nuclear is the past, get over it.
will have two reactors for the total power output of 2.4GWe
So those nuclear reactors each produce 1.21 Jigawatts? Great Scott!
you can masturbate on your solar panels as much as you can
That would reduce their efficiency.
Re: (Score:2)
There's nothing inherently different about nuclear power - it's just that the US has lost necessary technologies and experience to build power plants, so this leads to predictable
Leningrad 2 was already delayed twice actually... and the russian commission in 2015 basically acknowledegd nuclear power incurs regularly in construction delay and increased costs, often one leading to the other.
On top of that, it's not only the US: France nuclear power industry is in pretty bad shape too with huge debt, underfunded decommissioning plans and new constructions incurring huge delays and budget overruns.
Actually, of the 55 nuclear power plants under constuctions in the World, 35 are behind
Meanwhile, behind the facade of an innocent looking bookstore...
Russia builds the SATAN-2 missile which can obliterate France or Texas. Priorities... Mobile reactors sure are popular even if we haven't gotten the landings just right.
Let's ditch nuclear and switch to modern coal burning like Germany
It would be foolish to ditch existingnuclear plants if they can be operated at an acceptable level of safety.
Just as it is foolish to build new nuclear plants, as they are economically not profitable anymore (without even talking about safety/risks).
Re: (Score:3)
Russia has the world's only power-generating fast-neutron reactor (BN-800) and is preparing to build the second generation (BN-1200) of this reactor type.
From Wikipedia:
"In 2015, after several minor delays, problems at the recently completed BN-800 indicated a redesign was needed. Construction of the BN-1200 was put on "indefinite hold",[1] and Rosenergoatom has stated that no decision to continue will be made before 2019."
That's why people aren't rushing to build these things. They are wonderful until someone notices that some unforeseen design flaw needs to be rectified, or some unforeseen stupidity mode comes to light, and suddenly it's delayed for a deca
Re: (Score:3)
No, but it makes people think twice when the project could cost billions more than expected or be cancelled entirely.
Soviet construction quality was bad already [mywebs.su], current Russian construction quality is even worse [pikabu.ru]. I wouldn't bet on a speedy completion.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Nuclear power is expensive (Score:4, Insightful)
Actually, it certainly is SAFE and CLEAN - but you're right that it's not cheap. Not until you take into account the cost of the CO2 emitted by LNG-burning plants which are what you get if you don't choose nuclear. Then suddenly they look real cheap.
But no-one is taking that into account...
Natural gas is killing both coal and nuclear.
Re: (Score:2)
Where is Blindseer when you need him to debunk that article?
Not Gonna Happen... (Score:2)
Nuclear energy is really only good for one thing.
I think the Russkies once had a plan to power turbines with hydrogen bombs or something like that.
I can't remember anything like that. But there were proposals to use hydrogen bombs to do large excavations for hydro power plants and the like. I think those ended up being done with conventional explosives instead. For the US equivalent read on Operation Plowshare [wikipedia.org], and Project PACER [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Why would anybody want to pay double for lighting just to use this technology?
You may not be able to comprehend numbers or use cases, but perhaps if you studied some Home Economics even you could learn how to compare prices and make basic purchasing decisions.
People are more than willing to pay more for energy sources that don't produce CO2. Where have you been for the last decade?
You mean the rich progressive hypocrites who pretend to care about the little guy? I'm all for weaning off fossil fuels but the economics have to work too.
Re: (Score:3)
Then why not invest in MSR setups?
They're smaller, denser and far less complicated to set up than solid fuel reactors. Therefore, cheaper in the long run.
They don't require vast quantities of water because they don't use water to cool the reactor or run the turbine.
They can burn existing nuclear waste and they can burn existing mine tailings that had to be stored because they're high in thorium.
They can even be built in such a way that an entire reactor, dump tank and turbine header can be built as a singl
Does nuclear power produce less pollution? The fact that you have to bury the waste underground in thick concrete suggests that's not the case.
You came from the soil, is there anything wrong with putting you back?
Local concentrations often matter.
Yeah it's bad, but it's not worse than gold mining.
Re: Boom (Score:5, Interesting)
People are more than willing to pay more for energy sources that don't produce CO2.
1. Many people are NOT willing to pay more, hence the election of our current president.
2. The people that are willing to pay more don't have to, since wind is already cost-competitive with FF and solar will be soon.
"Standardized" nukes like the AP1000 were supposed to lower construction costs and reduce maintenance. But so far they have NOT lowered costs, and appear to be worse in every way. There is no path forward for nukes in America, but to go with a complete redesign, and no one wants to pay the NRE for that.
My prediction: Hinkley Point will also be cancelled before it goes live.
Here is an alternative link [nytimes.com] since TFA is paywalled (at least for me).
I've been following the AP1000 project for quite a long time. The delays are due to several reasons. The projects started later than planned. Also the design was done before Fukushima. In China, where the first units are being constructed, there was a moratorium and construction stopped for like one year and a half to reevaluate the design taking into account what happened at Fukushima and changes were made to the design in the middle of construction which caused further delays. In the USA what also happene
I'll give you one example of issues that happened in the US. Some of the metal alloys in the original specification weren't being manufactured anymore. So newer alloys had to be qualified, tested, and certified, this impact the schedule by months.
It's a new construction so of course there are delays.
I'll give you one example of issues that happened in the US.
Why was none of this foreseeable? Why wasn't it in the original quoted price? With nuclear you get massive overruns to double or triple the original cost, you get decades of delay, but you also get lots of GREAT excuses that somehow make it all okay, and won't happen next time
....
For one thing, if projects take years and years, specialty alloys that were once available from manufacturer A may have been discontinued because the market was too small to justify keeping certain production processes running.
And by the time the project actually goes ahead, years and years after the original quote was requested, you find out that instead of buying alloy A off the shelf for the quoted price, you now need to pay a manufacturer to a) design an alterative alloy b) implement the production proc
Some of the metal alloys in the original specification weren't being manufactured anymore. So newer alloys had to be qualified, tested, and certified,
So, why not just make the specified alloy again instead of coming up with a whole new one?
But once the reactors enter operation they'll pay for themselves in just a couple of years.
This is the most ridiculous sentence I have read so far today. Do you have the foggiest notion of how much these reactors cost and the value of their annual production? "A couple of years"???
Now that's a bit of a strange thing to write. Not even the salesfolk trying to get governments and power utilities to build these things make claims that wild.
There's nothing wrong with something with an expected life of three decades or more taking quite a few years to show a return so there is no need for such wild claims.
All you are achieving by making such a claim is the impression that either you are holding all
I was thinking in energy terms. In terms of cost of construction sure it takes a lot longer. It uses so much goddamn concrete and steel and takes so long to build the money payback time is similar to hydropower dam like 18 years.
Playing devils advocate here - the first one has only just gone live in China (or is about to) despite them being a 1970s style design so those reduced costs are not expected for a while until the rough edges of the design are sorted out. It was only the utterly clueless nuke fanboys (of which there are a few on this site) who claimed that cost savings would be showing up already.
Whatever people think about
You seem to have forgotten that batteries exist.
RBMK != current reactor technology
Just because building nukes on a faultline is a bad idea doesn't mean nukes are a bad idea.
I'm so glad that we abandoned air travel after early deadly crashes [wikipedia.org] showed how unsafe the technology was (really? people flying in heavier than air vehicles - absurd and obviously stupid).
I'm sure some people who continued to dream of air transport claimed that the technology would only get better and safer. Perhaps some even made absurd claims such as "In less than one hundred years, we may see more than a five year span where no one died in a crash of a United States-certificated scheduled airline operating anywhere in the world" which, of course, would have been an absurd prediction [forbes.com]. Fortunately, we largely ignored such idiots.
To follow the analogy, today we have the added issue of many people preferring cheap sustainable clean safe beautiful air balloons.
And some people questioning this saying, but how will you move 2 million passengers a year in air balloons?
And other people saying, we'll make efficiency savings, so it isn't a problem.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, but 2,000 square miles is a tiny percentage of the planet Earth.
And, that is the hard lesson learned by the Japanese and the world -- own up immediately so the world (the US and western Europe to lessor degree) can deploy resources (generators, cables, helicopters, et al) can within an hour initiate deployment of resources. rather than being too proud to ask for help.
If asked immediately, the world could have helped, and possibly prevented meltdown, but the Japanese for cultural reason et al waited to
A thin slice of your spinal column is but a tiny percentage of your body - by your logic it'd be fine to remove it.
Man.. the excuses.. nuclear is always coulda shoulda woulda..
Considering how many lives were saved having nuclear power over the alternatives at the time (oil, coal), it could be a very reasonable tradeoff.
Deaths from Energy Accidents (Score:4, Interesting)
You can check the number of deaths from energy accidents: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Below are some entries, in deaths per PWh:
Coal (China): 170,000
Coal (US): 10,000
Oil: 36,000
Natural Gas: 4,000
Solar: 440
Wind: 150
Hydro (non-US): 1,400
Hydro (US): 5
Nuclear(non-US): 90
Nuclear(US): 0.01
And since fluctuating wind cannot be a baseload power source,
Any power source can be a baseload power source, provided you pair it with enough storage capacity to smooth out the fluctuations.
(Whether supplying sufficient storage capacity is practical using today's technology is a separate argument, but there's nothing fundamental preventing it, only the usual engineering problems, which are in the process of being solved)
Sure, let's add to the list of hopeful assumptions:
...
2. Magic batteries will be developed, holding utility-scale amounts of power. This might involve Trump annexing Bolivia, but if it benefits wind, Greenpeace will be okay with that.
3. We will never run out of natural gas.
And that's what's unfair. One lot are happy to invoke magic in the service of their favourite technology, but not allow it for other technologies.
So nuclear is always the real world nitty gritty pessimistic accident prone can never work nor be safe, whilst alternative energies are assessed by the optimistic future looking wizards and magicians who can deliver the utopia vision.
And meanwhile people have to get up in the morning and go to work, so they are going to be burning something, which will be natural gas.
Re: (Score:2)
That can be provided with any power plant, it does not matter if it is varying, or not.
Because you have load following plants to balance any variation out, regardless if demand or supply.
whoever was paid the money so far in wages and the construction companies that skimmed that money prior to having paid said wages.
also whoever was providing the cement etc.
if the workforce wasn't imported then local whoevers got the money, really.
New QB and only second year coach... they will need it.
None the less... Go Big Red!
Yes, just like it's not too difficult to convert a motorbike into a steam locomotive.
Come on guys - at least THINK before posting.
Yep. Westinghouse took over the construction company which was hiding massive losses. Then Toshiba took over Westinghouse.