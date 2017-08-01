Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


US Nuclear Comeback Stalls As Two Reactors Are Abandoned

Posted by BeauHD
Brad Plumer reports via The New York Times (Warning: may be paywalled; alternate source): In a major blow to the future of nuclear power in the United States, two South Carolina utilities said on Monday that they would abandon two unfinished nuclear reactors in the state, putting an end to a project that was once expected to showcase advanced nuclear technology but has since been plagued by delays and cost overruns. The two reactors, which have cost the utilities roughly $9 billion, remain less than 40 percent built. The cancellation means there are just two new nuclear units being built in the country -- both in Georgia -- while more than a dozen older nuclear plants are being retired in the face of low natural gas prices. Originally scheduled to come online by 2018, the V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina had been plagued by disputes with regulators and numerous construction problems. This year, utility officials estimated that the reactors would not begin generating electricity before 2021 and could cost as much as $25 billion -- more than twice the initial $11.5 billion estimate. The utilities also struggled with an energy landscape that had changed dramatically since the large reactors were proposed in 2007. Demand for electricity has plateaued nationwide as a result of major improvements in energy efficiency, weakening the case for massive new power plants. And a glut of cheap natural gas from the hydraulic fracturing boom has given states a low-cost energy alternative. Facing those pressures, the two owners of the project, South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper, announced they would halt construction rather than saddle customers with additional costs.

  Lost 2 out of three here as well - 1980

    by Trax3001BBS ( 2368736 ) on Tuesday August 01, 2017 @11:39PM (#54923471)

            "At the beginning of the 1980s, only one of the five WPPSS plants was nearing completion. By this time, nuclear power had been reexamined and was found to not be as clean as was originally thought. Some cities boycotted nuclear power from the plants before the facilities were even up and running. The cost overruns reached the point where more than $24 billion would be required to complete the work, but recouping funds would be a tricky matter because of less-than-promising sales. Construction halted on all but the near-completed second plant; the first plant was once again being redesigned. WPPSS was forced to default on $2.25 billion worth of municipal bonds."

    Re:Lost 2 out of three here as well - 1980

      by Trax3001BBS ( 2368736 ) on Tuesday August 01, 2017 @11:40PM (#54923473)

      Man talk of the wrong link, the first paste tried to take one to facebook Correct link: http://www.investopedia.com/as... [investopedia.com]

    Re:Lost 2 out of three here as well - 1980

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @07:31AM (#54924525)

      There were also many plants built for much less, and on schedule. They have been running reliably for 40 years and have produced more clean power than solar and wind will for a long, long time. Areas of the US with a lot of nuclear have historically also had the lowest rates. Unfortunately for nuclear, natural gas has become too cheap to compete with and there is no value in the market place on the reliability and emission free characteristics of nuclear.

      Our failure to build new nuclear come from a lack of commitment. Yes, huge first of a kind projects will have budget and schedule problems. But even the more expensive existing plants have paid for themselves several times over, and many are still running and can run for another 20+ years. Unfortunately the general public has been fed a steady diet of FUD from the O&G industry for so long that they have an army of followers to help spread it. Meanwhile, the average person is completely ignorant of the real risks in comparison to stuff they accept every day.

      So, like Germany, we will spend a shitload of money on the partial solution of solar and wind, and our overall CO2 emissions will not be significantly reduced. we will suffer a failure of will, insight, and commitment.

        This. And meanwhile China is kicking our ass and build a lot of nuclear;

        http://world-nuclear-news.org/... [world-nuclear-news.org]

        There is plenty of proof out there that plants can be built on time and on scedule if they are not parsed and strangled.

      • It's not unfortunate that natural gas is cheap, since it has also displaced a ton of oil and coal power. That has netted us a major reduction in carbon emissions.

        It's unfortunate that it is also displacing nuclear, especially since natural gas prices may rise again but nuclear will remain stable for decades. And yes, agreed about the FUD and the unfortunate result. But still, cheap natural gas is an environmental win.

  • come on, olkiluoto 3 is neeeaaarly ready. maybe. possibly.

    start of construction was 2005. fixed price contract with areva was 3 billion. estimated actual cost somewhere between 8.5 and 9 billion, with it open who pays the bill(Areva doesn't want to pay it and got smacked into pieces already anyways. Siemens was part of the original contract too).

    the lesson there is that don't buy construction from the french since their pricing assumes government handouts in both quality control and purely financial manners

    • No the main problem is EPR. The design was waaay too complicated. The other problem is builders with like no experience in reactor construction making mistakes and not following specifications.

  We used to be able to make nuclear plants

    by chuckugly ( 2030942 ) on Tuesday August 01, 2017 @11:48PM (#54923505)
    We used to be able to make nuclear plants, now we can't. Either we forgot how, or something else happened. Place your bets.

      My bet: something else happened. Specifically, we're not manufacturing large numbers of nuclear bombs anymore and so the incentive for having lots of nuclear plants has dried up.

      You remember back in the day, when they were predicting that nuclear plants would make electricity free? Do you remember why that was? It wasn't because nuclear plants were free, it was because the bombs were supposed to pay for the plants and the electricity was just a bonus.

      Let me rephrase this for you : it used to be cost efficient to generate electricity with nuclear plants, now it isn't.

    • We used to be able to make stuff, now we can't.

      There's nothing out of the ordinary in nuclear power. We have lost the ability to make most things with a reasonable cost.

    We do know how to make nuclear plants..

      by thesupraman ( 179040 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @04:29AM (#54924185)

      Actually, no.

      What happened is the NIMBYs and 'Green' movement (intentional use of quotes since they are usually clueless knee-jerkers who know sweet F.A about the actual environment) made the whole thing a political football resulting in 300-400% cost increases pushing it to the borderline of economic.

      'We' could quite happily produce them for a sensible price - and the Chinese are. All that needs to be done is not intentionally pushing the costs through the roof for no actual gain in safety, efficiency, or production.

      Actually, that is a tiny bit unfair, it is also caused by certain corporations who exist on government style cost-plus contracts using regulatory capture, and who cream billions of dollars by making things cost as much as possible.

      However, it is clear that exactly ZERO of the problem is the ability to actually produce cheap effective safe nuclear power. In fact what we are doing now is forcing the burning of more fossil fuels, and the lifespan extension of older and less efficient/safe reactors. Congratulations Greenpeace et.al.

        You can tell that this narrative about the Left ruining everything is nonsense by how it only ever applies to things that failed. If they were really that powerful we wouldn't be burning oil in our cars or scrapping Obamacare. And if it really worked the right wing NIMBYs would have blocked every wind farm from ever being built.

        The Chinese cancelled most of their new reactors, just finishing the ones they have already started, shortly after Fukushima. Not entirely due to safety concerns either,

        • You need to read more about it. The Chinese halted new reactor construction for like a year and a half after Fukushima. But they since resumed construction. Also, they basically changed a lot of the power plants that were supposed to use the AP1000 to use their Huanlong One reactor design because they do not want to pay royalties to Westinghouse. But the reactors are still going to get built.

    • Hippie environmentalists fought them tooth and nail, I assume because they prefer dumping carbon into the atmosphere. Then got older and joined the regulatory agencies.
    • We used to be able to walk on the moon too.

    • We can't make supersonic transport airplanes. Or Mach 3 reconnaissance planes anymore either. Or make a rocket that can go to the Moon. Life sucks.

  Watch Pandora's Promise

    by Alan Evans ( 875505 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:14AM (#54923583)
    The NRC needs an overhaul. Modern designs are very safe and emit less radioactivity than burning coal. People are needlessly scared. People perceive threat wrong. They fear terrorist attacks and nuclear meltdowns but don't even know that smoking, heart disease and driving are considerably more likely to kill them.

    Re:Watch Pandora's Promise

      by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @01:03AM (#54923737)

      It's a control issue. With second hand smoke banned almost everywhere you're not very likely to die from it unless you're a smoker. And if you are a smoker, the consequences have been explained to you in great detail. Same with heart disease, the leading cause is obesity and it's no secret. People worry about being hit by drunk drivers, not so much their own mistakes. Terrorists and meltdowns are risks we can't easily manage or mitigate, they just exist. And I'm not sure I can fully rationally explain this, but stopping a murderer seems more important than stopping an accident even though they'll both cost a life. Maybe even if it's more than one. Something to do with everyone getting their fair chance at life, if lightning strikes so be it. But to have someone else take it away from you offends me on a whole other level.

      • Meltdowns are almost always a combination of bad reactor design + human error. Both of these can be mitigated.

        People seem to conveniently forget that france has generated > 50% of its grid electricity from nuclear for over 50 years without a single major incident.

          In theory yes, but in practice there are budgets and profitability to think about. Part of the reason why nuclear is now so expensive is because we realized that those "bordering on impossible" scenarios are actually not that unlikely and need to be addressed.

          People seem to conveniently forget that france has generated > 50% of its grid electricity from nuclear for over 50 years without a single major incident.

          Yes, it was a great welfare programme for the energy companies. The French electorate has got fed up giving them money though, which is why they are struggling to raise the funds to build plants in other countries like Hinkley C, and having to rely on

          • Yes, it was a great welfare programme for the energy companies. The French electorate has got fed up giving them money though, which is why they are struggling to raise the funds to build plants in other countries like Hinkley C, and having to rely on Chinese investment.

            No. The French electorate are a bunch of dumbasses. France has the cheapest electricity of any industrial nation in Europe. They're going to wreck one of the few competitive advantages their economy has with their dumb push into wind and nat

      • People worry about being hit by drunk drivers, not so much their own mistakes....

        And this mentality is exactly why I fear being killed by a distracted driver far more than any drunk driver. Every idiot behind the wheel holds a capability to become distracted, and a lot of them abuse it, particularly the younger generation of drivers who are addicted to social media.

        Terrorists and meltdowns are risks we can't easily manage or mitigate, they just exist.

        Terrorism is caused by many things, and can be defined many ways. A nuclear meltdown is caused by one thing, and an entire growing industry of power alternatives exist that fully mitigate the risk of a meltdown by essential

      • but who's in control when you're selling a physically addicting substance. You'll note that the overwhelming majority of smokers in America are young and low income. There is such a thing as taking advantage of people who are in a bad situation you know?

        I worry about my own mistakes. Lots of folks do. But lots of folks have so much on their plate it's all they can do to make it through another day.

    • Except that burning coal does not emit radioactivity.
      If at all (depending on the source of the coal), the ash can contain trace amounts of uranium and/or thorium. And that ash still can be (and is) used as building material or safely be deposited.

      Modern designs are very safe and emit less radioactivity than burning coal.

      Correct. The primary environmental issue isn't with the safety of the reactor. That's pretty well under control and unless someone severely screws up (which also happens), a modern reactor is reasonable safe. The real issue is with the nuclear waste for which we have still no proper solution. The best solution with can think of is to dig somewhere deep in a rock, dump it in there, poor concrete over it and pray for the best.

      We have no clue at all what will geologically happen in 100,000 years. We can predic

  Hmmm. They mention Westinghouse, but very late...

    by aslagle ( 441969 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:23AM (#54923607)
    The prime factor in this decision, the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, isn't mentioned in the article until you get halfway through. I guess factors such as these don't really fit the narrative of "nuclear bad".

    • Something like $10B in loses.

      No, but it does fit the narrative of 'nuclear unprofitable and uneconomic, even with government backed insurance and no paying for cleanup at end of life'.

      • The first reactors were always going to be more expensive and take longer to build. The supply chain needs to be primed.

        It's a new design. Even if a lot of the design risk was retired with the AP600 prototype that prototype wasn't full scale.

  • Originally scheduled to come online by 2018, the V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina had been plagued by disputes with regulators and numerous construction problems.

    This is by design. The left has seized this approach above all others to kill nuclear power plants.

    They have networks of friendly lawyers who file bogus suits before amenable judges. They have friendly regulators that change the rules midstream. The effect is delay, delay, delay. And that means cost, cost, cost. While tthe constru

    Re:Hmm, where have I heard that before?

      by Uberbah ( 647458 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @02:59AM (#54924001)

      This is by design. The left has seized this approach above all others to kill nuclear power plants.

      The same left that hasn't gotten a single policy past since Medicare/Medicaid since the 60's? Tthat couldn't get a Public Option through congress much less single payer? You're a complete idiot if you think the left has any power.

      They have networks of friendly lawyers who file bogus suits before amenable judges. They have friendly regulators that change the rules midstream. The effect is blah blah blah blah

      This is under the same government that DGAF about mass poisonings in leaded drinking water or DuPond runoff, that exports fracking to the world, and lets BP go on incompetently drilling of the coast after trying their best to run the Gulf of Mexico?

  Nuclear power is expensive

    by peppepz ( 1311345 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @02:35AM (#54923949)
    I find it ironic that nuclear power supporters here get condescending and accuse everyone else of being anti-scientific and of living in a fantasy world, all while pointing at worldwide conspiracies in order to explain why no one invests in nuclear energy anymore, without accepting the more simple and realistic explanation that the energy source they believe to be cheap, safe and clean is neither cheap, nor safe, nor clean. It's always only a couple years away from becoming such, but its's not just there yet. And it has been so since the 80s.

    Meanwhile in Russia...

      by Cyberax ( 705495 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @03:25AM (#54924041)
      Meanwhile, Russia is building 7 reactors right now: https://www.iaea.org/PRIS/Worl... [iaea.org] , and is collaborating with China. Russian nuclear export agency is also building reactors in Bangladesh and Thailand.

      Oh, but it's not all. Russia has the world's only power-generating fast-neutron reactor (BN-800) and is preparing to build the second generation (BN-1200) of this reactor type. All the while pursuing the revolutionary project of lead-cooled reactor (i.e. reactor cooled with molten lead as coolant) that will allow to achieve almost 100% closed loop within the territory of a power plant, including fuel reprocessing.

      Yep, US is way behind in nuclear technology, and it's entirely self-inflicted.

      • Meanwhile, Russia is building 7 reactors right now: https://www.iaea.org/PRIS/Worl... [iaea.org] , and is collaborating with China. Russian nuclear export agency is also building reactors in Bangladesh and Thailand.

        Maybe because Russia doesn't care that nuclear power isn't cheap, isn't clean and isn't safe (see the parent). For a dictator such as Putin, however, it is important to be able to brag about building numerous nuclear reactors. But millions of solar panels (either thermal or photo voltaic) on private homes are not so sexy, even if they are cheaper, cleaner and safer.

        Yep, US is way behind in nuclear technology, and it's entirely self-inflicted.

        Nuclear is the past, get over it.

        Russia has the world's only power-generating fast-neutron reactor (BN-800) and is preparing to build the second generation (BN-1200) of this reactor type.

        From Wikipedia:

        "In 2015, after several minor delays, problems at the recently completed BN-800 indicated a redesign was needed. Construction of the BN-1200 was put on "indefinite hold",[1] and Rosenergoatom has stated that no decision to continue will be made before 2019."

        That's why people aren't rushing to build these things. They are wonderful until someone notices that some unforeseen design flaw needs to be rectified, or some unforeseen stupidity mode comes to light, and suddenly it's delayed for a deca

      • Soviet construction quality was bad already [mywebs.su], current Russian construction quality is even worse [pikabu.ru]. I wouldn't bet on a speedy completion.

    • It's clearly the evil NRC's fault that new-gen reactors are so expensive, like in the UK, Finland etc....

    Re:Nuclear power is expensive

      by Afty0r ( 263037 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @05:56AM (#54924331)

      the energy source they believe to be cheap, safe and clean is neither cheap, nor safe, nor clean

      Actually, it certainly is SAFE and CLEAN - but you're right that it's not cheap. Not until you take into account the cost of the CO2 emitted by LNG-burning plants which are what you get if you don't choose nuclear. Then suddenly they look real cheap.

      But no-one is taking that into account...

    • Coal, nuclear. Goose, sauce, gander.

      Natural gas is killing both coal and nuclear.

    • But people in this country ARE living in a fantasy world and being anti-scientific, and it's been getting worse every year for decades. Organized religion makes that even worse. People are being indoctrinated to not trust science, real facts, and real truth, and to trust instead in delusional supernatural fantasies. Nuclear power is too complicated for most people to understand. Things that burn with flame like oil and coal are simple and easy for our caveman brains to understand. So is the sun. You do not

  • Where is Blindseer when you need him to debunk that article?

  • The US is a fearful country where the people have more power than the government (relative to China & Russia). Nobody wants it in their backyard. Even if construction costs were cut in half, it would still be an enormous uphill battle. I support safe nuclear energy production but realistically it's just very unlikely to ever happen here in light of the current state of affairs.

