New iPhone To Have Tap to Wake, Attention Detection, and Virtual Home Button, Says Report

HomePod's firmware has revealed several new features coming to the upcoming iPhone, such as a tap to wake function, facial expression and attention detection, and virtual home button. "Apple accidentally released the firmware over the weekend resulting in a frenzy of analysis about previously unknown features," reports The Verge. From the report: Developers including Steve Troughton-Smith and Guilherme Rambo have been tweeting their findings, notably the discovery of the new iPhone's bezel-less screen design. They've also concluded that the resolution for the iPhone 8 could be as much of a visual leap forward from current-generation iPhones as the iPhone 4's Retina display was from the original iPhone. Apple is using codenames for both its face recognition feature and the bezel-less phone, called "Pearl ID" and "D22" respectively. A potential "attention detection" feature is also mentioned in the code, with some speculating that may mean the phone will remain silent for notifications if it knows you're looking at the screen already. Facial references such as "mouthstretch," "mouthsmile," and "mouthdimple" were also found, which are most likely a nod to Apple's rumored facial recognition feature that can even detect faces in the dark using infrared. A tap to wake feature has also been discovered, and should be similar to the Windows Phone function that allows users to double-tap the screen to wake the phone.

  • Apple still playing catch-up by copying Android devices. Got it!

      elrous0

      No, when Android did it, it was stupid and unnecessary. Now that Apple is doing it, it's innovative and cool.

    • Exactly. Been there, done that. Android first on all three.

      Other recent features-

      Fake Bokeh- already implemented on other phones.
      Full face screen- already implemented on other phones.
      Iris scan- already implemented on other phones.
      Lockscreen notifications- stolen from Android.
      Ambient display- stolen from Android.
      Traffic info- stolen from Google Maps on Android.
      Spam call detection- stolen from Android.
      AI with photo management- stolen from Android.
      Uninstalling stock apps- was already in Android.
      Notes collab

  • I seem to recall Apple benefiting greatly from the hype generated by accidental releases of specs or code in the past, and this makes me wonder if Apple isn't releasing such details, as Popeye would put it, "Akskidently on poipose."

      Can you point to any actual proof of this happening? Hyping products up before they hit the market, especially when they hit the market and are sold out instantly, is usually counter productive.

  • But "raise to wake" works pretty well already.

  Volume versus the bleeding edge

    sjbe on Tuesday August 01, 2017 @06:41PM

    One of the things that people forget when they complain that the iPhone isn't always on the bleeding edge is the supply chain issues. It's not that Apple cannot make a bleeding edge phone that works great. The "problem" they have is that they sell 200 million phones a year. So any feature they add to the iPhone they have to be able to source potentially 200 million copies of that hardware. For bleeding edge stuff that's often just not possible. That's not to say Apple couldn't be more aggressive than they have been but just remember the supply chain issues when you sell that many of any product.

