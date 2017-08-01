New iPhone To Have Tap to Wake, Attention Detection, and Virtual Home Button, Says Report (theverge.com) 59
HomePod's firmware has revealed several new features coming to the upcoming iPhone, such as a tap to wake function, facial expression and attention detection, and virtual home button. "Apple accidentally released the firmware over the weekend resulting in a frenzy of analysis about previously unknown features," reports The Verge. From the report: Developers including Steve Troughton-Smith and Guilherme Rambo have been tweeting their findings, notably the discovery of the new iPhone's bezel-less screen design. They've also concluded that the resolution for the iPhone 8 could be as much of a visual leap forward from current-generation iPhones as the iPhone 4's Retina display was from the original iPhone. Apple is using codenames for both its face recognition feature and the bezel-less phone, called "Pearl ID" and "D22" respectively. A potential "attention detection" feature is also mentioned in the code, with some speculating that may mean the phone will remain silent for notifications if it knows you're looking at the screen already. Facial references such as "mouthstretch," "mouthsmile," and "mouthdimple" were also found, which are most likely a nod to Apple's rumored facial recognition feature that can even detect faces in the dark using infrared. A tap to wake feature has also been discovered, and should be similar to the Windows Phone function that allows users to double-tap the screen to wake the phone.
So, basically... (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
No, when Android did it, it was stupid and unnecessary. Now that Apple is doing it, it's innovative and cool.
Re: So, basically... (Score:2, Insightful)
Courageous, even.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
What you mean is playing leap frog. When you hate Apple, it's easy to ignore when they advance and only pay attention to when they are in an R&D phase. How's that Android Pay/Samsung Pay going? Pretty funny that Apple was so late to the game with NFC, but had the right strategy and transaction technologies to make it actually proliferate.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
This. Fucking fucktards are bitches about what phone they carry around to the point that they ignore the fundamentals on how technologies develop. It floors me that adults are acting like the 6th grade bitches and comparing what they got for Christmas as a token of their self esteem.
Anyone can own a phone. Now show me what you do with it.
Re: (Score:2)
Nintendo is the best because there's no Metroid on Xbox or Playstation.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Samsung Pay works in far more places than Android Pay.
Android Pay works in a bunch of places, just like Apple Pay does.
I don't use any of them. I was using Android Pay because there was a promo to get $xx cash back for using it 10 times by June 30th or July 31st, but then my grocery store swapped their payment terminals and they support neither Android Pay nor Apple Pay (they're supposed to, it just doesn't fucking work). I didn't heat the quota, and didn't get the $xx cash back bonus. Fuck it.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Exactly. Been there, done that. Android first on all three.
Other recent features-
Fake Bokeh- already implemented on other phones.
Full face screen- already implemented on other phones.
Iris scan- already implemented on other phones.
Lockscreen notifications- stolen from Android.
Ambient display- stolen from Android.
Traffic info- stolen from Google Maps on Android.
Spam call detection- stolen from Android.
AI with photo management- stolen from Android.
Uninstalling stock apps- was already in Android.
Notes collab
Re: (Score:1)
So Android stole a bunch of ideas from other technologies (none of these are original to Android) and you get your panties in a bunch about your best girl being molested by Apple? Fucking wow.
Re:So, basically... (Score:4, Insightful)
>"So Android stole a bunch of ideas from other technologies (none of these are original to Android) and you get your panties in a bunch about your best girl being molested by Apple? Fucking wow."
Most everyone using Android phones KNOWS that companies constantly copy and cross-license and evolve. It just seems to be the Apple fans that mostly think that only Apple "innovates" and it becomes necessary to remind them that they copy just as much as anyone else does. If you like Apple products, that's great. And I am glad they exist, they have some great (but overly expensive) stuff. But those who go around acting like Apple stuff is God's gift to man often make me want to puke. Gotta make sure all those cases have the "cutout" so the Apple logo shows through to make sure everyone knows you have an iphone...
Re: (Score:1)
Apple fans don't talk like that at all. You've set up a straw man, and you've been raping it ever since. Fuck off and decapitate yourself, you retarded pile of shit.
Re:So, basically... (Score:5, Insightful)
I am an Apple fan. I am under no impression that most things they do are at all innovative. What they do, however, is implement things very well that are sometimes half-assed on other platforms.
The reason I really enjoy my Apple devices isn't because they do anything that I can't do on other platforms, it's because things work consistently the way I'd expect, every time. If I want to hack things or run random binaries and experiment around with unproven technologies, I'll do it on my PC.
When I need an appliance that operates as expected when I need it to, it's Apple all the way. I know that isn't what you want to hear, but it's the truth.
Re: (Score:2)
The only people to make those arguments are the fucktards inhabiting slashdot, and other hellholes of that type. You are literally the most stupid and shit-headed person your parents ever met.
Re: So, basically... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
this is so ironic. maybe you don't remember the world before the iphone? i do.
there were clamshell/flip phones (dumb phones), and an experimental Windows smartphone that sucked. It didn't have a touchscreen, or gorilla glass, or accelerometers, or GPS receivers, or an app store, or real-time mapping directions, or a light sensor, or a digital camera.
then the iphone came out, and it had ALL of those, and it was futuristic! it blew people's minds.
then quickly Google bought Android and released it, and we
Re: (Score:1)
You clearly don't know what you are talking about. The production WIndows smartphone I had in 2005 had a GPS, touchscreen and digital camera, and there were certainly navigation apps available for it that could give you real-time mapping directions. It didn't have gorilla glass, because the touchscreen was resistive, but there was an LG phone out several months before the iPhone that had that. It also didn't use accelerometers (which first emerged in a Korea market only Samsung phone around that same time
"accidentally released" (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Can you point to any actual proof of this happening? Hyping products up before they hit the market, especially when they hit the market and are sold out instantly, is usually counter productive.
Re: (Score:1)
"Tap to wake" would definitely be useful (Score:2)
But "raise to wake" works pretty well already.
Courage! No fingerprint scanner (Score:1)
Wonder if Apple is showing "courage" by tossing the fingerprint scanner in return for facial recognition. I've had Android devices that did facial recognition, even with the option of blinking eyes before the phone would unlock. It worked, but wasn't really convenient.
Re:Courage! No fingerprint scanner (Score:5, Informative)
With android all you need is a photograph of the persons face to unlock.
Not so secure, eh?
How much you want to bet Apple gets it right, again?
I don't think it will be as simple to crack this as it was to crack that Android feature. Apple is reportedly adding a 3D scanner which is a key component when doing hard-to-crack facial recognition and which would defeat something as simple as snapping a photo of your mark with your iPad (you being an evil Apple user of course) and then using it to unlock his Android phone. So let's just wait and see how Apple does with this. They seem to have done OK with their fingerprint scanner, at least I have not seen any reports of mobile phone thieves lifting people's fingerprints off their stolen iPhones on an industrial scale and then spending a few hours making latex fingerprint casts and using them to unlock iPhones. In the mean time, if it really pans out that Apple is adding a 3D scanner to the iPhone I can't wait to see what other things that scanner can do. If it can scan a face it should be able to scan objects which opens up interesting possibilities for 3D printing. At the very least, if this feature turns out to be reasonably hard to crack it would make for a quick and easy to use one half of a very effective two factor login procedure.
Re: (Score:2)
With android all you need is a photograph of the persons face to unlock.
With Android you need no such thing. With a select set of phones from a select set of manufactures you do.
How much you want to bet Apple gets it right, again?
Yep. It is very easy to copy successful implementations of a feature. Apple will get far more right now that they have stopped innovating and let the rest of the market do the heavy lifting for them.
Except the headphone jack, they are on the forefront of that brilliant move.
Re: (Score:2)
I care less about how this impacts unlocking the phone... what's more important is how they'll handle Apple Pay if there's no fingerprint scanner.
Re: Oh cool (Score:1)
Volume versus the bleeding edge (Score:5, Insightful)
One of the things that people forget when they complain that the iPhone isn't always on the bleeding edge is the supply chain issues. It's not that Apple cannot make a bleeding edge phone that works great. The "problem" they have is that they sell 200 million phones a year. So any feature they add to the iPhone they have to be able to source potentially 200 million copies of that hardware. For bleeding edge stuff that's often just not possible. That's not to say Apple couldn't be more aggressive than they have been but just remember the supply chain issues when you sell that many of any product.
Re:Volume versus the bleeding edge (Score:4, Insightful)
One of the things that people forget when they complain that the iPhone isn't always on the bleeding edge is the supply chain issues.
They don't sell 200 million of the iphone 7 plus 256GB though; nor even 200 million iphone 7 plus.
The iphone 7 plus is just 40% of all iphone 7 sales. iphone *7* sales, not iphone sales which also include 6S, 6S Plus, and SE. The SE by itself is around 25% of all iphone sales. So the iphone 7 plus is just 40% of iphone 7 which is likely less than half all iphone sales; so we're down to 30-40 million units a year. That's a lot, but Samsung flagship phones all achieved those kinds of numbers.
If they want to get some bleeding edge tech on their phones, they can just restrict it to their top line SKUs, or introduce an even higher end sku where supply chain issues would be an issue. (But simply bundling anything supply chain constrained with their largest storage skus would more than do it. They make up just a fraction of the total unit sell through; and would bring the numbers down comfortably into the low millions.
Re: (Score:2)
I whole heartedly agree with this statement that they could ship more bleeding edge because the true unit/model is much lower, however, after hardware you must think about software.
Can you show me a better mobile device vendor than Apple when it comes to keeping their older generation devices up-to-date and still functional?
With all the new hardware comes new software to support it, if every generation has half a dozen new nik-naks or a dozen semi-new nik-naks but operating just every so differently, well,
Re: (Score:2)
How long until this is offered through an API, to detect whether you're paying attention to ads?
Day 0, duh. That's the primary purpose of this feature.
Re: (Score:2)
Now we'll really be able to punch the monkey!
Re: (Score:2)
I've had that feature since I was about two years old. Strangely enough, nearing 45, that feature seems to be hit-or-miss for the last few years. Still waiting for a firmware upgrade.
Re: Again on the bleeding edge. (Score:1)
New iPhone, bah (Score:2)
How about a decent LCD display for the MacBook Air? No need for retina, just something better than TN for crying out loud. I already hear replies: get a MacBook! Well, the MacBook sucks. It's too expensive, way too slow, there's only two USB-C ports that fit a real-world usage in 2027 and their new butterfly keyboard sucks, v2 even more so.
Oh, and stop being so cheap with the freakin' RAM. Give us an option for 16GB in the MacBook Air.