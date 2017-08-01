Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Iphone Cellphones IOS Software Apple Hardware Technology

New iPhone To Have Tap to Wake, Attention Detection, and Virtual Home Button, Says Report (theverge.com) 59

Posted by BeauHD from the what-to-expect dept.
HomePod's firmware has revealed several new features coming to the upcoming iPhone, such as a tap to wake function, facial expression and attention detection, and virtual home button. "Apple accidentally released the firmware over the weekend resulting in a frenzy of analysis about previously unknown features," reports The Verge. From the report: Developers including Steve Troughton-Smith and Guilherme Rambo have been tweeting their findings, notably the discovery of the new iPhone's bezel-less screen design. They've also concluded that the resolution for the iPhone 8 could be as much of a visual leap forward from current-generation iPhones as the iPhone 4's Retina display was from the original iPhone. Apple is using codenames for both its face recognition feature and the bezel-less phone, called "Pearl ID" and "D22" respectively. A potential "attention detection" feature is also mentioned in the code, with some speculating that may mean the phone will remain silent for notifications if it knows you're looking at the screen already. Facial references such as "mouthstretch," "mouthsmile," and "mouthdimple" were also found, which are most likely a nod to Apple's rumored facial recognition feature that can even detect faces in the dark using infrared. A tap to wake feature has also been discovered, and should be similar to the Windows Phone function that allows users to double-tap the screen to wake the phone.

New iPhone To Have Tap to Wake, Attention Detection, and Virtual Home Button, Says Report More | Reply

New iPhone To Have Tap to Wake, Attention Detection, and Virtual Home Button, Says Report

Comments Filter:

  • So, basically... (Score:1, Insightful)

    by ChodaBoyUSA ( 2532764 )
    Apple still playing catch-up by copying Android devices. Got it!

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      No, when Android did it, it was stupid and unnecessary. Now that Apple is doing it, it's innovative and cool.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What you mean is playing leap frog. When you hate Apple, it's easy to ignore when they advance and only pay attention to when they are in an R&D phase. How's that Android Pay/Samsung Pay going? Pretty funny that Apple was so late to the game with NFC, but had the right strategy and transaction technologies to make it actually proliferate.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        This. Fucking fucktards are bitches about what phone they carry around to the point that they ignore the fundamentals on how technologies develop. It floors me that adults are acting like the 6th grade bitches and comparing what they got for Christmas as a token of their self esteem.

        Anyone can own a phone. Now show me what you do with it.

      • Samsung Pay works in far more places than Android Pay.
        Android Pay works in a bunch of places, just like Apple Pay does.

        I don't use any of them. I was using Android Pay because there was a promo to get $xx cash back for using it 10 times by June 30th or July 31st, but then my grocery store swapped their payment terminals and they support neither Android Pay nor Apple Pay (they're supposed to, it just doesn't fucking work). I didn't heat the quota, and didn't get the $xx cash back bonus. Fuck it.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by markdavis ( 642305 )

      Exactly. Been there, done that. Android first on all three.

      Other recent features-

      Fake Bokeh- already implemented on other phones.
      Full face screen- already implemented on other phones.
      Iris scan- already implemented on other phones.
      Lockscreen notifications- stolen from Android.
      Ambient display- stolen from Android.
      Traffic info- stolen from Google Maps on Android.
      Spam call detection- stolen from Android.
      AI with photo management- stolen from Android.
      Uninstalling stock apps- was already in Android.
      Notes collab

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        So Android stole a bunch of ideas from other technologies (none of these are original to Android) and you get your panties in a bunch about your best girl being molested by Apple? Fucking wow.

        • Re:So, basically... (Score:4, Insightful)

          by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Tuesday August 01, 2017 @07:58PM (#54922735)

          >"So Android stole a bunch of ideas from other technologies (none of these are original to Android) and you get your panties in a bunch about your best girl being molested by Apple? Fucking wow."

          Most everyone using Android phones KNOWS that companies constantly copy and cross-license and evolve. It just seems to be the Apple fans that mostly think that only Apple "innovates" and it becomes necessary to remind them that they copy just as much as anyone else does. If you like Apple products, that's great. And I am glad they exist, they have some great (but overly expensive) stuff. But those who go around acting like Apple stuff is God's gift to man often make me want to puke. Gotta make sure all those cases have the "cutout" so the Apple logo shows through to make sure everyone knows you have an iphone...

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

            Apple fans don't talk like that at all. You've set up a straw man, and you've been raping it ever since. Fuck off and decapitate yourself, you retarded pile of shit.

          • Re:So, basically... (Score:5, Insightful)

            by clonehappy ( 655530 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @12:52PM (#54926515)

            I am an Apple fan. I am under no impression that most things they do are at all innovative. What they do, however, is implement things very well that are sometimes half-assed on other platforms.

            The reason I really enjoy my Apple devices isn't because they do anything that I can't do on other platforms, it's because things work consistently the way I'd expect, every time. If I want to hack things or run random binaries and experiment around with unproven technologies, I'll do it on my PC.

            When I need an appliance that operates as expected when I need it to, it's Apple all the way. I know that isn't what you want to hear, but it's the truth.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

        The only people to make those arguments are the fucktards inhabiting slashdot, and other hellholes of that type. You are literally the most stupid and shit-headed person your parents ever met.

        • You need to get out more. In my experience, the more technical illiterate a person is, the more they think the iPhone walks on water. Some of them don't even know there's something other than iPhones.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      this is so ironic. maybe you don't remember the world before the iphone? i do.

      there were clamshell/flip phones (dumb phones), and an experimental Windows smartphone that sucked. It didn't have a touchscreen, or gorilla glass, or accelerometers, or GPS receivers, or an app store, or real-time mapping directions, or a light sensor, or a digital camera.

      then the iphone came out, and it had ALL of those, and it was futuristic! it blew people's minds.

      then quickly Google bought Android and released it, and we

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You clearly don't know what you are talking about. The production WIndows smartphone I had in 2005 had a GPS, touchscreen and digital camera, and there were certainly navigation apps available for it that could give you real-time mapping directions. It didn't have gorilla glass, because the touchscreen was resistive, but there was an LG phone out several months before the iPhone that had that. It also didn't use accelerometers (which first emerged in a Korea market only Samsung phone around that same time

  • I seem to recall Apple benefiting greatly from the hype generated by accidental releases of specs or code in the past, and this makes me wonder if Apple isn't releasing such details, as Popeye would put it, "Akskidently on poipose."

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Can you point to any actual proof of this happening? Hyping products up before they hit the market, especially when they hit the market and are sold out instantly, is usually counter productive.

    • 'leak' or 'accidentally released' are just new words for 'official press release'

  • But "raise to wake" works pretty well already.

  • Courage! No fingerprint scanner (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wonder if Apple is showing "courage" by tossing the fingerprint scanner in return for facial recognition. I've had Android devices that did facial recognition, even with the option of blinking eyes before the phone would unlock. It worked, but wasn't really convenient.

    • I care less about how this impacts unlocking the phone... what's more important is how they'll handle Apple Pay if there's no fingerprint scanner.

  • Volume versus the bleeding edge (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Tuesday August 01, 2017 @06:41PM (#54922403)

    One of the things that people forget when they complain that the iPhone isn't always on the bleeding edge is the supply chain issues. It's not that Apple cannot make a bleeding edge phone that works great. The "problem" they have is that they sell 200 million phones a year. So any feature they add to the iPhone they have to be able to source potentially 200 million copies of that hardware. For bleeding edge stuff that's often just not possible. That's not to say Apple couldn't be more aggressive than they have been but just remember the supply chain issues when you sell that many of any product.

    • Re:Volume versus the bleeding edge (Score:4, Insightful)

      by vux984 ( 928602 ) on Tuesday August 01, 2017 @07:49PM (#54922685)

      One of the things that people forget when they complain that the iPhone isn't always on the bleeding edge is the supply chain issues.

      They don't sell 200 million of the iphone 7 plus 256GB though; nor even 200 million iphone 7 plus.

      The iphone 7 plus is just 40% of all iphone 7 sales. iphone *7* sales, not iphone sales which also include 6S, 6S Plus, and SE. The SE by itself is around 25% of all iphone sales. So the iphone 7 plus is just 40% of iphone 7 which is likely less than half all iphone sales; so we're down to 30-40 million units a year. That's a lot, but Samsung flagship phones all achieved those kinds of numbers.

      If they want to get some bleeding edge tech on their phones, they can just restrict it to their top line SKUs, or introduce an even higher end sku where supply chain issues would be an issue. (But simply bundling anything supply chain constrained with their largest storage skus would more than do it. They make up just a fraction of the total unit sell through; and would bring the numbers down comfortably into the low millions.

      • I whole heartedly agree with this statement that they could ship more bleeding edge because the true unit/model is much lower, however, after hardware you must think about software.

        Can you show me a better mobile device vendor than Apple when it comes to keeping their older generation devices up-to-date and still functional?

        With all the new hardware comes new software to support it, if every generation has half a dozen new nik-naks or a dozen semi-new nik-naks but operating just every so differently, well,

  • How about a decent LCD display for the MacBook Air? No need for retina, just something better than TN for crying out loud. I already hear replies: get a MacBook! Well, the MacBook sucks. It's too expensive, way too slow, there's only two USB-C ports that fit a real-world usage in 2027 and their new butterfly keyboard sucks, v2 even more so.

    Oh, and stop being so cheap with the freakin' RAM. Give us an option for 16GB in the MacBook Air.

Slashdot Top Deals

I took a fish head to the movies and I didn't have to pay. -- Fish Heads, Saturday Night Live, 1977.

Close