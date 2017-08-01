Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Brandon Hill, writing for HotHardware: AMD isn't the only hardware company making waves this week at SIGGRAPH 2017. NVIDIA is looking to bolster its position in the professional graphics arena with a few new breakthroughs. The first of which is the addition of two new external graphics solutions that are targeted at professional artists and designers who primarily work with notebooks. NVIDIA is making it possible for these professionals to use either Pascal-based TITAN xP or Quadro graphics cards within an external GPU (eGPU) enclosure. NVIDIA will be partnering with a number of hardware partners including Bizon, Magma, and Sonnet, who will make compatible solutions available in September. NVIDIA is also playing up two of its strengths in artifice intelligence (AI) by launching the OptiX 5.0 SDK. With version 5.0, the OptiX is gaining ray tracing support to help speed up processing with regards to visual designs. This new release also adds GPU-accelerated motion blur along with AI-enhanced denoising capabilities.

  • I have one of those Magma boxes at work and have considered shoving a graphics card in there just to see what happens, but I don't have time to just play.

    Dell has something akin to that which looks really awesome to me and it has mostly good feedback [dell.com], but it's a proprietary cable so it limits what you can do with it.

    Thunderbolt 2, like my Magma box supports, just doesn't have the bandwidth to really do 3D right, but it's great for desktop.

    Now - to get Intel to release their death-grip on Thunderbolt so AMD

    • Running an akitio node with a GTX 970 (TB3) -- gotta say it actually handles 1440p gaming fairly well. True, it's not yet a cost effective solution (probably cheaper to just build a mid-range tower) -- and there is a performance penalty (benchmarks indicate it's about 10-20% performance hit versus running the card over a pcie 16x slot) but if you've got the laptop, and a spare card, definitely breathes some extra life as far as 3d performance into a notebook.

      Definitely agree though, I think Intel has been

  • WHY? (Score:2)

    by Khyber ( 864651 )

    Didn't nVidia claim their notebook GPUs were desktop class but with a lower clock instead of half the core count to make up for the power efficiency?

    What's the fucking point of eGPUs now, unless you're using an APPLE PRODUCT?

