Bluetooth Battery Level Indicators May Soon Be Coming To Android (androidandme.com) 4
The folks over at XDA Developers are reporting that Android may be getting a new feature that could help users identify how much battery life is remaining in their Bluetooth wireless headphones. The feature for "[retrieving] battery level information of [a] remote device" was discovered in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Android and Me reports: This hasn't made it to final release just yet, but when it does, it will make it easy for users to quickly ascertain how much battery life is remaining in the Bluetooth headphones that are connected to their device. It doesn't just mean support for Bluetooth headphones, either, as Bluetooth speakers and other accessories that run on battery power will be supported, too. Unfortunately there's no telling on when this feature will see the light of day for the public. There's no set timeframe between a feature that's part of the AOSP and rolling out in a final, public release of the mobile operating system. Some manufacturers have already built support for this feature into their phones, including OnePlus, Samsung, and LG. So while it might not be a completely brand new feature on Android, it would still be good for the Android platform as a whole to support the feature in the stock build.
My ancient LG had this (Score:2)
Beats X (Score:2)
One of the (many) things I am loving about my Beats X is my iPhone telling me the exact battery percentage on both.
Old News? (Score:1)
Now it's accuracy is a whole other matter, but again, it was like $30 at BestBuy so I'm pretty sure that parts normal. Come to think of it, I have some crappy near forgotten Mpow work out headphones that