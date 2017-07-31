AMD Unveils Radeon RX Vega Series Consumer Graphics Cards Starting At $399 (hothardware.com) 26
MojoKid writes: AMD has officially lifted the veil on its new Radeon RX consumer graphics line-up, featuring the company's next-generation Vega GPU architecture. Initially, there are four cards in the Radeon RX Vega line-up, the standard air-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64, a Radeon RX Vega 64 Limited Edition with stylized metal fan shroud, the liquid-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid, and the lower-cost Radeon RX Vega 56. At the heart of all Radeon RX Vega series cards is the Vega 10 GPU which is comprised of roughly 12.5 billion transistors and is manufactured using a 14nm FinFET LPP process. Vega 10 can reliably reach the 1.7GHz range, whereas AMD's previous gen Fiji hovered around 1GHz. The base GPU clock speed of the air-cooled Vega 64 is 1,247MHz with a boost clock of 1,546MHz. There is 8GB of HBM2 memory on-board that offers up peak bandwidth of 484GB/s. All told, the Radeon RX Vega 64 is capable of 25.3 TFLOPs (half-precision) of compute performance. The Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid-Cooled Edition has the same GPU configuration, but with higher base and boost clocks -- 1,406MHz and 1,677MHz, respectively. The lower cost Radeon RX Vega 56 features the same Vega 10 GPU, but 8 of its CUs have been disabled and its clocks are somewhat lower. Although AMD touts a number of efficiency improvements, the Vega RX series requires some serious power. Vega 56 board power is in the 210 Watt range, while the top-end liquid-cooled card hits 345 Watts. AMD claims top-end Vega cards will be competitive with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080 series of cards. AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics cards are expected to ship on August 14th.
210 Watts?! (Score:3)
When their "low-end" graphics card requires low-end gamers to buy a bigger power supply as the first step, something is wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Keep in mind this is a $399 "low end" graphics card. We're not talking a maintsream card here, but still a card targetted toward enthusiasts and gamers. Big big difference compared to a truly "low end" mainstream card.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, a lot of articles never list the damn prices so it's hard to understand who the products are for.
Re: 210 Watts?! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's just for the GPU core. The total power draw of the card approaches 300 W for the normal full (64 CU) version, and 350 for the water-cooled full version.
Re: (Score:2)
Discount prices at the end of the mining hype (Score:2)
Lots of AMD GPUs will then be sold on the second-hand market, also putting pressure on the prices of new GPUs.
Re: Discount prices at the end of the mining hype (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Etherium can't be mined with ASICs.
Sure it can. It's just that no one has bothered to make ASICs with memory sizes suited to mining Ethereum.
Why?
1) The difficulty spikes are such that an ASIC that is profitable one day can be worse than useless the next day. With Bitcoin, you get a more gradual and more predictable difficulty change, and ASICs lose profitability pretty much in lock step along with it. Ethereum ASIC profitability would drop off a cliff once you run out of memory.
2) Because that same development money is better (and more sa
Remember when... (Score:4, Insightful)
Remember when advertisements for graphics cards talked about what the card could show you rather than how many transistors it had and the processor speed?
What I want to know about a new card is what picture it can put out and to how many monitors of what connection type.
This sounds more like it's advertising a CPU than a graphics card.
Uh, no... (Score:2)
That's not a "Consumer Graphics Card". That's a gaming enthusiast card. Consumer cards top out at $150 or so, and do not draw 210W. Hell, most "Consumer Grade" PCs don't even have 8GB of RAM.
Re: (Score:2)
So gamers aren't consumers?
The difference between these cards are targetted toward end users. Sure it's targetted toward a specific sub-set of end users, but it's still meant to be sold in individual quantities to end users.
The Vega Frontier edition was meant to be targetted towards science and research, and maybe crypto-miners(?). Those are generally not consumer. I don't disagree that this is a gaming enthusiast line right now, but it's still meant for consumers and not institutions/professionals.
Why? (Score:1)
also $550 THREADRIPPER quad ram and 64 pci-e (Score:2)
also $550 THREADRIPPER quad channel ram and 64 pci-e intel can't touch that.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm waiting for 32 core Threadripper parts with 8 channels for RAM and 128 lanes of PCIe. The server parts (Epyc) have this, and the Threadripper parts are nearly identical. They even have 4 dies under the heatspreader just like the Epyc parts. (Each die has 2 "CCX" modules which each have 4 cores.)
Some clarifications (Score:2)
Mind that "unveils" in this case means a paper launch and the actual video cards will be released after August, 14, 2017. Or even later considering the number of delays to this point.
Given everything that we already know about this AMD's GPU generation one can only wonder why they release these GPUs at all. Underpowered, consuming twice as much power as the nearest competition (~350W vs 180W), costing too much to produce (HBM2) and most likely resulting in a huge write off when the company desperately nee