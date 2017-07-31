Football-Playing Robots Compete At RoboCup 2017 (phys.org) 10
An anonymous reader quotes Phys.org: With steely focus, player number 3 scored a stunning opening goal in the first few minutes of the high-stakes football match between a dominant Bordeaux and their plucky Chinese opponents. But as the crowds cheered, the pint-sized player, known as Arya, showed none of the customary swagger of triumphant strikers. In fact, robot number 3 and its teammates showed no emotion at all as they continued to exterminate their rivals' hopes of victory at RoboCup 2017 in Japan. The game, which Bordeaux won 4-0, was one of the gripping final matches in a four-day event that saw about 3,000 researchers and engineering students from 40 countries displaying the prowess of their latest robotic inventions on the football pitch.
Ranging in design from humanoids with human faces to more skeletal contraptions, the robots were programmed to be self-directed and played strategically without being given instructions. The robots "see" using a camera installed in their heads, while installed with artificial intelligence to recognise the spacing and objects in the sight... [A]bility to play as a team was the "winning factor" in Bordeaux University's triumph, according to associate professor Olivier Ly, who acted as coach and positioned his team's players. "We developed lots of features on the team play... The robots play together, try to do some passes," he said.
Robot teamwork "was a completely unresearched area for computer engineers" when the competition started 20 years ago, according to the president of the RoboCup Federation.
Ranging in design from humanoids with human faces to more skeletal contraptions, the robots were programmed to be self-directed and played strategically without being given instructions. The robots "see" using a camera installed in their heads, while installed with artificial intelligence to recognise the spacing and objects in the sight... [A]bility to play as a team was the "winning factor" in Bordeaux University's triumph, according to associate professor Olivier Ly, who acted as coach and positioned his team's players. "We developed lots of features on the team play... The robots play together, try to do some passes," he said.
Robot teamwork "was a completely unresearched area for computer engineers" when the competition started 20 years ago, according to the president of the RoboCup Federation.
what were the game odds? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
this gets real when money is wagered
Obviously you'll be betting in Bit-Coin
Re: (Score:2)
Smarter and most likely also cheaper.
Another job about to be taken away by robotics. Though I can't say that I pity the "victims" this time around.
Paging Sam Slade (Score:1)
Hilarity ensues...
It's not real until they learn to dive. (Score:4, Funny)
It's not real football until Jose Mourinho trains the robots to fall over when they're approached.
Video of the first goal (Score:3)
Stunning might be a little bit of an exaggeration.
https://youtu.be/BUxqFlrvkQk?t=15582 [youtu.be]
(hopefully that is the right match)
Need Rugby Robots (Score:1)