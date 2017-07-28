Samsung Ends Intel's 2-decade-plus Reign in Microchips (ap.org) 106
Intel has lost its long-held title as the world's top computer chip makerâ"at least by one important yardstick. From an Associated Press report: Intel's more than two decade reign as king of the silicon-based semiconductor ended Thursday when Samsung Electronics surpassed the U.S. manufacturer to become the leading maker of the computer chips that are a 21st century staple much as oil was in the past. Samsung reported record-high profit and sales in its earnings report for the April-June quarter, and while Intel's reported earnings beat forecasts, the U.S. company's entire revenue was smaller than sales from Samsung's chip division. Samsung said its semiconductor business recorded 8 trillion ($7.2 billion) in operating income on revenue of 17.6 trillion won ($15.8 billion) in the quarter. Intel said it earned $2.8 billion on sales of $14.8 billion.
They didn't have any actual fireworks on hand, they just turned on Note 7's and threw them in the air.
It doesn't count. When Samsung can produce chips that are as powerful and do as much as Intel's chips, then they will have taken the lead, not before then.
It's like saying Matchbox is the number one producer of cars in the world, even though they only make toy cars.
Similar to Mattel at one time (maybe stll, too lazy to check) being the world's largest manufacturer of women's clothing - for Barbie!
Pedantic note: Matchbox is also owned by Mattel (along with Hot Wheels).
Pedantic note: Matchbox is also owned by Mattel (along with Hot Wheels).
Hah, forgot that! It actually makes it even funnier ("brought to you by Mattel, the world's largest women's clothing and automobile manufacturer"). Also, just to make it clear, GGP is wrong, it really does count. It's not just about individual chips in head-to-head competition.
Intel losing to ARM, not just on mobile (Score:5, Informative)
Basically Intel is losing to ARM. But not just on mobile. They're also in trouble for tablets, and desktops are going to get real close. Bare Feats regularly does comparative synthetic benchmarks between Apple's tablets (ARM) and laptops (Intel). Last time was in June: http://barefeats.com/ipadpro20... [barefeats.com]
Below, Intel means 3.5GHz Dual-Core i7 processor + Iris Plus Graphics 650 GPU. And ARM means Apple's ARM-based 2.39GHz A10X processor. As you can see, these tablets are getting really close to laptop performance.
Single-Core (highest=fastest):
Intel: 4650
ARM: 3951
Multi-Core (highest=fastest):
Intel: 10261
ARM: 9332
GPU compute score (highest=fastest):
Intel: 26353
ARM: 27814
GFXBench Metal Manhattan (highest=fastest):
Intel: 37 FPS
ARM: 42 FPS
I for one, am really happy. Intel has needed some competition desperately. Now there's AMD, and there's ARM, and we as the consumers are getting more and better options.
http://www.pcworld.com/article/3006268/tablets/tested-why-the-ipad-pro-really-isnt-as-fast-a-laptop.html
This is a good article on why performance tests aren't always the best.
TL;DR:
Intel should have kept StrongARM.
I believe Intel had a royalty-free arrangement with ARM, Ltd. for some historical reasons carried over from DEC (patents trade?). It was a very sweet deal for Intel, and they sold it off to Marvell. Marvell hasn't had much success with the XScale business either, so in the end I guess Intel made the right call even if I don't understand why XScale has been a failure.
DEC worked with ARM to make StrongARM, then a cross-licensing deal was made between Intel and DEC after a lawsuit.
https://en.wikichip.org/wiki/d... [wikichip.org]
How can this be? (Score:2)
Samsung fabs Apple A#, as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM processors in addition to their own Exynos ARM. ARM processors in general are much less expensive/lower margin than x86.
If Samsung is only making a foundry manufacturing fee on Apple and Snapdragon, how can their "operating income" be larger than Intel? Exynos can't be that profitable.
Samsung also is a world leader in memory production, including to computers, phones, SSDs, .
I don't know if any of their display technology falls into this or if all of it does but if so then they are massive there too.
I don't know what other IC stuff they may do but they of course do lots of home electronics and a whole lot of non-electronic-focused stuff Korea too.
Win, win, win.
I have to wonder about the accuracy of these benchmarks. I deal with reasonably powerful ARM Cortex-A53 chips at work and, we generally develop on fairly modern Intel i7 desktop chips and then cross compile the code to the ARM chips. We always assume the A53 chip will do 1/10th the integer or floating point operations of the i7 chips. It's almost always true. If it takes 10 seconds to do some complex test on the i7, it's usually going to take 100 seconds to do it on the A53.
Most likely what is happening
Yeah, they're completely synthetic benchmarks so that must be kept in mind. Plus an Intel CPU has the whole PCI express stuff.
The decline of the Personal Computer/Desktop (Score:5, Insightful)
Microsoft and Intel for the past generation was king of computing, with their dominance in the x86 IBM (Compatible) Personal Computer.
Which had been people primary computing platform. This has been moved to mobile devices for most people primary computing.
Now Intel and what we call the PC isn't going to die, but be used more towards workstation and server jobs. There is plenty of business opportunity and long term growth in these markets. As long as Microsoft and Intel don't try to bring back the good old days of dominance again.
We still need faster computers and operating systems with mouse and keyboards for serious work. But email and web browsing is not longer a primary function, it will be on these workstations, just because people are using it for more important stuff.
Originally it was the UNIX workstations with custom graphics hardware that were king. Then in the late 1990's, they were competing against Windows NT with commodity hardware. Price competition for the low-end home PC used for Email and Web browsing/purchases drove prices down to below $600 and made the Windows licence the largest overhead:
https://linux.slashdot.org/sto... [slashdot.org]
Dual socket quad-SLI motherboards became the new high-end workstation (and many laptops), while netbooks, then smartphones became the new
For the workstation market they were.
However some of the real reasons for the decline, was that the Intel CPU's (Pentium) and the rise of higher end video cards. Started to make the standard Desktop PC perform better than a work station.
Microsoft dominance in the desktop, which allowed for compatibility with NT to cross over as well meaning your exe file will install and work on your workstation and the low end desktop at home. Also Microsoft marketing pushed their product as user friendly compared to Unix
UNIX pre-RISC was the bottom of the barrel. (Score:2)
It was, after all, designed as a stripped-down MULTICS that could run on constrained hardware.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Now Intel and what we call the PC isn't going to die, but be used more towards workstation and server jobs. There is plenty of business opportunity and long term growth in these markets. As long as Microsoft and Intel don't try to bring back the good old days of dominance again.
WinTel hasn't exactly given up the business desktop or the gaming desktop just yet. I think it'll be a long while before they retreat into the workstation/server market.
I wouldn't call it retreating, however I would like to see More Workstation based features in their systems. We need fast computers with less eye candy now, but with UI features that are helpful and productive.
Yes, I could do with a lot less eye candy.
Reign? (Score:2)
Reign? More like niagra!
Meekrow Cheep (Score:2)
In his brain. Those crazy Russians.
The time of the Tiny People (Score:3)
How? (Score:2)
What exactly did Samsung sell that helped them achieve this? Did they have the bulk of Qualcomm's fab orders? I saw somewhere that flash memory was one driver. While memories - both flash and DRAM do have volumes, they are also commodity priced, so that wouldn't exactly help them in terms of margins. Does Qualcomm's chips have higher margins than Intel's?
Intel might want to consider upping the ante on their Custom business, fabbing things for Qualcomm, Apple & others. They do have process ad
Samsung has at least 3 Fabs (Score:2)
List of semiconductor fabrication plants:: [wikipedia.org]
Sad (Score:2)
The following represents the tears I have shed:
Poor fellow. Looks like they shorted out his keyboard.
That was just Priebus cracking it in half over his ex-employer's head.
makerÃ" (Score:2)
makerawithahatdoublequote? Is that Portuguese?
Bad analogy (Score:2)
computer chips that are a 21st century staple much as oil was in the past
21st century societies are still much more able to stand a shortage of chip production than an oil shortage. You can carry on using your last year's mobile, but you cannot use last year's oil.
More competition... (Score:2)
I always welcome more competition...
Still wondering why Intel abandoned Atom though.
I know it wasn't doing particularly well, but sounds weird for them to completely step out of a market.
Thank you for proving that users logging in here via Facebook are pretty much fucking retarded.
It has a processor, that makes it a computer.
Thank you for proving that users logging in here via Facebook are pretty much fucking retarded.
Except the parent post is from someone logging in via twitter
Not my fault
/. can't display those icons correctly in my browser (all I see is the telltale blank space) so we get to place some of the retardation blame on /.!
ameyer17 and I can both see the icon just fine. The problem is with your browser, not
There also seems to be some deficiency in your understanding or patterns of thinking since you don't seem to understand which parts of your computer have which different areas of responsibility.
Well, you're also calling in from a 3rd party site and I have to say, you just look like an AOL user to me. I don't really care which site it is.
If he said Faceslave instead of Birdbrains, it is all the same around here.
"The problem is with your browser, not
/."
You must be new here.
"it is a much different breed of computer than desktops and laptops"
How so? My mobile phone runs all the same programs I use on my desktop system. The only real fundamental difference is a touchscreen versus keyboard and mouse input, and that's just truly a difference in peripherals.
/pedant mode on
A central processor, memory, data storage, and at least one external I/O interface (user, network, serial, whatever) combined, will make something a computer. A CPU by itself is just a CPU.
(and yes, a smartphone obviously qualifies as a computer)
/pedant mode off
You're an awful pedant, sorry.
First of all, the processor doesn't have to be central. That makes it easier to program, but it is not necessary.
Second, you said memory twice. You don't need multiple memory, you don't have to have auxiliary memory at all.
Third, you don't need "one external I/O interface," you in fact need at least one input, and also at least one output. They don't have to be combined, and in fact they rarely are at the hardware level. Also, "I/O" covers anything that is an input or an output
Arduino is a computer?
The microprocessor-based device that sits on your desktop that you've been calling a Personal Computer isn't a computer either. Computers fill huge rooms and are only used for very serious scientific work.
Desktops are not computers
.. No matter how many Gen Xers think they are...
The difference engine is not a computer, no matter how much Victorians think it is...
An abacus is not a computer, no matter how many Chinese - oh, wait... nevermind. Shit.
Well, to be absolutely precise, mobile phones contain computers.
HT83C51 and 8XC51FC found in microwaves and washing machines is MCS-51 compatible (8051, 8032, etc) and is by the broadest technical definition a computer, even if few would consider an ordinary microwave to be a computer.
A smartphone is a general purpose computing device just like a PC. The form factor doesn't matter. It's not like computers had keyboards or screens to begin with. Initially the were programmed with toggle switches and lights. Then keyboards and printers. Then keyboards and monitors.
I can agree that Smartphones blur the lines. But some of us old timers think of a general purpose computer as being an especially good replacement for a typewriter, and a phone is a terrible typewriter.
Re: (Score:2)
It's strange to have to point this out, but a smartphone can run programs internally without connecting to a server. It is not at all like a dumb terminal.
phones are not computers
.. no matter how many Millennials think they are...
Sure they are. An iPhone 4 could perform 1.6 Gigaflops. A Cray 2 (1985) could perform 1.9. IBM's Deep Blue (1997) was rated at 11.4 GFLOPS. A Samsung S5 was rated at 142. A three year old smartphone is more powerful than a supercomputer from 20 years ago. I'd say that what we call a phone today is more like a computer that you can make calls on. It's certainly nothing like the rotary dial phones I grew up with.
Just because I'm old and can't always relate to Millennials, doesn't make them automatically wrong. I'm pretty sure it's the same in your case as well.
This got me to thinking...
If you ported the entire BlueGene/L to the phone would it actually outperform the supercomputer, or is there some other factor that would end up being a limiting factor besides the raw FLOPS?
Pretty sure performance/watt would be so far off the scale that it wouldn't be considered the same ballpark, but I wonder about the actual top speed.
Building a gaming desktop today you may put in 125 million more times RAM than in the Atari 2600. Which to be fair could have another 256 bytes on cartridge.
3 TB HDD would be 750 million times the storage of the 4 kB cartridges.
Well if it has a FLOPS rating I'm guessing my microwave, dishwasher, washing machine, TV, car and well.... pretty much any other part of modern equipment I own is a computer. You might say general purpose computer but then you'd probably argue when or if they've crossed that line. If you don't got root, is it just a very flexible appliance? You probably have to nail down the definition first and when you've done that you'll probably figure out it's changed because language isn't static. I'd wager that 99% o
I sort of wish we could call smartphones and tablets "personal computers", and PCs as we know them could be re-designated as "workstations". To me, those monikers actually make a lot more sense. There's no real doubt that the "personal computer" for the modern masses is the smartphone, and the PC has been related to the platform where "work gets done".
I sort of wish we could call smartphones and tablets "personal computers", and PCs as we know them could be re-designated as "workstations". To me, those monikers actually make a lot more sense. There's no real doubt that the "personal computer" for the modern masses is the smartphone, and the PC has been related to the platform where "work gets done".
Kind of like back in the day "Home computers" vs "Personal Computers". Home computers were simpler and more appliance like. This is more similar to the user experience expected of smartphones and tablets. Which is ironic because PCs (in the Laptop / desktop sense) spend most of their time at home, while smartphones and tablets are typically always on the go.
What did you think apps were? Video calls to a giant library that holds up the correct 3x5 card depending what button you press?