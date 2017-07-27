Researchers Discover Critical Security Flaws Found In Nuke Plant Radiation Monitors (securityweek.com) 6
wiredmikey writes from a report via Security Week: Researchers have discovered multiple unpatched vulnerabilities in radiation monitoring devices that could be leveraged by attackers to reduce personnel safety, delay detection of radiation leaks, or help international smuggling of radioactive material. Ruben Santamarta, a security consultant at Seattle-based IOActive, at the Black Hat conference on Wednesday, saying that radiation monitors supplied by Ludlum, Mirion and Digi contain multiple vulnerabilities. There are many kinds of radiation monitors used in many different environments. IOActive concentrated its research on portal monitors, used at airports and seaports; and area monitors, used at Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs). However, little effort was required for the portal monitors: "the initial analysis revealed a complete lack of security in these devices, so further testing wasn't necessary to identify significant vulnerabilities," Santamarta explained in his report (PDF). In the Ludlum Model 53 personnel portal, IOActive found a backdoor password, which could be used to bypass authentication and take control of the device, preventing the triggering of proper alarms.
Backdoors Never Accidental
Automated radiation detection equipment that basically measures how big fines companies will pay when managing nuclear materials, back doors and no security, now that shit never happens by accident. Only question needed to be asked, how much money can be saved by not alerting the authorities of mismanagement, of letting them know investigations and prosecutions should occur and of opening up a cheating company taking stupid short cuts to civil suits. This device and the company need a proper investigation a