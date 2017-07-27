AMD Launches Ryzen 3 Series Low Cost Processors Starting At $109 (hothardware.com) 25
Reader MojoKid writes: AMD is launching a new series of Ryzen processors today, the affordably priced Ryzen 3. Ryzen 3 will complement the previously launched Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 series of desktop processors, but will target entry-level price points. Ryzen 3 features the same die as its higher-end Ryzen 7 and 5 siblings, but has fewer active cores and symmetrical multi-threading (SMT) has been disabled. Ryzen 3 processors feature quad-core configurations, leverage the same socket and chip packaging and are also fully unlocked for easy overclocking. The Ryzen 3 1300X has a base clock of 3.5GHz, with a 3.6GHz all-core boost clock, a 3.7GHz two-core boost, and a max XFR boost clock of 3.9GHz. The Ryzen 3 1200's default clocks are decidedly lower. Its base and all-boost clocks are both only 3.1GHz, and its two-core boost tops out at 3.4GHz. XFR pushes its max single-core clock up to 3.45GHz. In the benchmarks, with multi-threaded workloads, the Ryzen 3's quad-core configuration generally gives it an edge over the dual-core / quad-thread Intel Core i3 and in some cases allows it to compete with more expensive Intel Core i5 chips. With single or lightly threaded workloads, however, Kaby Lake-based Core i3s are likely to pull ahead due to their increased IPC and typically higher clocks. Ryzen 3 1300X will retail for $129, while Ryzen 3 1200 will list for $109. Retail chips should be available today in the channel.
The 1200 looks to trade off too much performance for the $20 savings though, so I expect it to show up in every piece of crap low end computer in 6 months.
Actually, that's not true. It won't show up until the APU version comes out so the OEMs can pair up the shitty cpu with some shitty graphics a slow spinning hard drive and not enough RAM to make a computer that clueless people everywhere will b
Intel coffeelake will have i3 with four cores and i5 and i7 with six.
I assume the i7 8700K will be really nice, two generations newer than the 7800X so performance will likely have increased and it got six cores so I assume single-threaded performance may be close to i7 7700K and multi-threaded close to Ryzen 7 1700/1700X.
Best blend.
Do they support virtualization? (Score:2)
Intel's normal desktop chips are basically all the same performance (within an order of magnitude), so the main difference is the presence of various features, like virtualization.
Are the Ryzen chips the same?
These processors lack SMT though.
And they have actually cut cache access too.
Intel's normal desktop chips also support virtualization in most cases (I have an old core2duo laptop that happened to be one of the few that did NOT support VT-x, but even most of those did).
The Ryzen chips do support virtualization. I couldn't find a spec sheet off hand that lists it, but there's plenty of reference to it out there.
One of the big differences between Intel and AMD consumer chips is that Intel frequently disables ECC support, but AMD leaves it enabled and up to the motherboard manufacturer
SMT (Score:5, Informative)
SMT is "simultaneous multi-threading", not "symmetrical multi-threading".
