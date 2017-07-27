The Inside Story of the Lily Drone's Collapse (wired.com) 16
New submitter mirandakatz writes: Lily Robotics had everything: Two charismatic young founders; millions in funding; and a product that promised to change the world -- or, at the very least, transform photography. But over 60,000 customers are still waiting for their Lily Drones, and the company is now being sued by the San Francisco District Attorney's office for false advertising. As it turns out, Lily Robotics never actually had the right tools to create the product it was selling -- and it all came crashing down. At Backchannel, Jessica Pishko has the untold story of how such a promising company went so wrong.
From the report: "The magic of the Lily Drone was in its concept: It was a product you could unpack and throw -- so easy, Antoine Balaresque, the cofounder and CEO of Lily Robotics, wrote in emails, that even an old person could do it. But translating that idea into a tangible product proved difficult, and the storytelling that made the Lily Drone so tantalizing to consumers ultimately factored into its downfall. In one of his presentations, Balaresque presented a PowerPoint slide with the sentence, 'Humans have a fundamental need to put themselves in the center of stories.' It appeared to be a quote he made up, but the idea that human nature needs stories is fundamental. Stories are how we make sense of our lives. But while a good story can get you funding and acclaim, ultimately it isn't enough."
These idiots need to get over their cult of personality world view.
This company did not have everything, it had a few good ideas and the willingness to lie through their teeth about their ability to deliver on that.
Having two 'charismatic young founders' doesn't give you much. A few flashy ideas and the ability to spin a good story even if you have to lie through your teeth is not the basis of a good business.
The primary failure here is the failure of these young charismatic founders to have been responsib
Ideas are a dime a dozen.
I just thought of something; a drone that can fly in the air and dive below water. Or how about one that has automatically composes and edits in dramatic music based on the camera view. Or a drone that can link up with another drone to create 3D video from weird perspectives. Or a drone with a built-in baloon so it can stay in the air much longer. Or... you get the drift.
All you need now is a snazzy video with a prototype that at least *appears* to work and boom, millions in funding to burn through until you finally have to admit you can't deliver, and the balloon pops.
this isn't an accounting scam.
this is just lying about tech that you lie that you have and then asking money from people. this is a pretty old scam.
they are most often nowadays sold with personality cult and shit like that. for example the ceo might(usually does) say stuff like that "because i'm not an engineer i'm not limited by what they think as possible".
the amazing thing is that people give money to these things, solar roadways, ultrasonic charging etc.
So this company was funded purely on a 'story' no 'working prototype' at all...only after they get a piss pot of money do they even try to figure out how to build it simply to discover the 'tools' (e.g. 'technology' didn't exist)...wow, anyone investing in this shouldn't get their money back as far as I'm concerned.
actually the founders should be debted.
because this is just another case of saying that you have magic tech and then not having it.
..besides the tech wouldn't even have been so magical. delivering a photography drone would have been shit easy. ...not a good one, but hey, even a crappy product would have made it not a fraud.
Surely the correct way to go about this is:
1. Idea for product.
2. Design product.
3. Build product.
4. Test product.
5. Sell product.
6. Profit.
with repeats on 3 & 4 as required.
Any operation that puts 5 before 3 & 4 must be considered suspect.