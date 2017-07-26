Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Software Hardware Technology

Qualcomm Opens Its Mobile Chip Deep Learning Framework To All (techcrunch.com) 1

Posted by BeauHD from the public-release dept.
randomErr shares a report from TechCrunch: Mobile chip maker Qualcomm wants to enable deep learning-based software development on all kinds of devices, which is why it created the Neural Processing Engine (NPE) for its Snapdragon-series mobile processors. The NPE software development kit is now available to all via the Qualcomm Developer Network, which marks the first public release of the SDK, and opens up a lot of potential for AI computing on a range of devices, including mobile phones, in-car platforms and more. The purpose of the framework is to make possible UX implementations like style transfers and filters (basically what Snapchat and Facebook do with their mobile app cameras) with more accurate applications on user photos, as well as other functions better handled by deep learning algorithms, like scene detection, facial recognition, object tracking and avoidance, as well as natural language processing. Basically anything you'd normally route to powerful cloud servers for advanced process, but done locally on device instead.

Qualcomm Opens Its Mobile Chip Deep Learning Framework To All More | Reply

Qualcomm Opens Its Mobile Chip Deep Learning Framework To All

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Humanity has the stars in its future, and that future is too important to be lost under the burden of juvenile folly and ignorant superstition. - Isaac Asimov

Close