Google Enters Race For Nuclear Fusion Technology (theguardian.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Google and a leading nuclear fusion company have developed a new computer algorithm which has significantly speeded up experiments on plasmas, the ultra-hot balls of gas at the heart of the energy technology. Tri Alpha Energy, which is backed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, has raised over $500 million in investment. It has worked with Google Research to create what they call the Optometrist algorithm. This enables high-powered computation to be combined with human judgement to find new and better solutions to complex problems. Working with Google enabled experiment's on Tri Alpha Energy's C2-U machine to progress much faster, with operations that took a month speeded up to just a few hours. The algorithm revealed unexpected ways of operating the plasma, with the research published on Tuesday in the journal Scientific Reports. The team achieved a 50% reduction in energy losses from the system and a resulting increase in total plasma energy, which must reach a critical threshold for fusion to occur.
Re: (Score:2)
Umbrella Corporation (Score:1)
I'm just waiting for them to build a hive complex somewhere under the bay area.
So Google is now working on: (Score:3)
Fusion reactor
Curing cancer
Life extension (fountain of youth)
Driverless cars
Flying cars
Sentient AI
Did I miss anything?
Re: (Score:2)
Does Sergei Brin own a cat?
Google Nukes . . . (Score:2)
Well, that ought to finally put an end to those meddlesome European kids and their lawsuits!
Google has nukes!
Don't like way Google runs their business in your country!?
Eat neutrons, baby!
Well, great, except for one thing (Score:3)
Google's corporate attention span is roughly equivalent to that of a hyperactive two year old.