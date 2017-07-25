Motorola Unveils the Moto Z2 Force, a Smartphone With Double the Cameras and a Shatterproof Screen (theverge.com) 12
Motorola has announced a new flagship smartphone that will be available on every major U.S. carrier. Some of the noteworthy specifications include a nearly indestructible screen and dual rear-facing camera sensors. The Verge reports: The Moto Z2 Force is the closest thing to a flagship phone that Motorola has released this year, and it's got all the hardware specs to show for it: inside is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It runs Android 7.1 with a promised upgrade to Android O to come. That's all standard fare for an expensive 2017 smartphone, and the Z2 Force is certainly expensive at around $720. It's priced even higher on some carriers like AT&T ($810). This version is much thinner than last year's phone, but that sleek design comes with a significant sacrifice in battery capacity; the Z2 Force has a 2,730mAh battery compared to the 3,500mAh battery in the old Moto Z Force. Between this and the Moto Z2 Play, Motorola sure does seem obsessed with slimming things down lately, and what are we gaining? Oh, there's no headphone jack on this thing either. Be prepared to go wireless or live the dongle life.
Early adopters (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
most folks who 'buy' a $700+ phone don't really realize it because it's amortized over 2 years or so at $15 a month.
It's the only way a sane person could be convinced to shell out that much money for something only incrementally different every 2 years or so.
(as for me, i'll keep my used 5s until one of us dies, or Apple shits the bed with an iOS update that makes it unbearable to use)
Re: (Score:2)
I bought a RAZR HD in 2013 for ~AUD$700 (outright). It's still got better than a day's battery life for normal use. It's rarely used to play videos or games, mostly it's my pocket computer, for business email and web browsing, occasionally as a hotspot, and occasionally for music.
The one drawback - and it could be seen as a major problem although I haven't experienced anything that interferes with my work - is that the carrier hasn't provided any updates since kitkat. I'm *never* buying a carrier-branded ph
Good enough (Score:1)
Hence, first post.
Re: (Score:1)
Nobody cares about the latest lithography, most megapixels, fastest RAM, moah pixels, etc. The only specs that still matters nowadays is battery life.
Re: (Score:2)
In random order: battery life, display size, phone size and thickness, weight.
Re: (Score:2)
There's still plenty of room for improvement in the software, both OS and applications.
Thinner (Score:2)
OK, so they've made it thinner, reducing battery capacity in the process (and getting rid of the headphone socket), but then they put a large camera bulge on the back?
They'll sell more without a headphone jack? (Score:2)
They had me hooked to the intro till I read the following...
Oh, there's no headphone jack on this thing either.
Something isn't quite right at Motorola, sadly. I am out! Sorry!
Shattering. (Score:2)
Shatterproof? I'll believe it when I *don't* see it (shatter).
Again (Score:2)
I started with the Nexus One, moved onto the 1st gen Moto X when the Google phones got too large, and then moved onto the Xperia X Compact when the Motorola phones got