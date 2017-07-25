China Forces Muslim Minority To Install Spyware On Their Phones (bleepingcomputer.com) 42
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: Chinese authorities in the province of Xinjiang are forcing locals of the Uyghur Muslim minority to install an app on their phones that will allow the government to scan their device for "terrorist propaganda," local media reports. In reality, the app creates MD5 hashes for the user's files and matches them against a database of known terrorist content. The app also makes copies of the user's Weibo and WeChat databases and uploads it to a government server, along with the user's IMEI, IMSI, and WiFi login information. The app is called Jingwang (Citizen Safety) and was developed by police forces from Urumqi, Xinjiang's capital. Authorities launched the app in April, and also included the ability to report suspicious activity to the police. At the start of July, Xinjiang officials started sending WeChat messages in Uyghur and Chinese to locals, asking them to install the app or face detainment of up to 10 days. Police have also stopped people on the street to check if they installed the app. Several were detained for refusing to install it. Locals are now sharing the locations of checkpoints online, so others can avoid getting arrested.
Erm... you should know that the Uighurs are not foreigners to the land but natives.
They have been Muslims for centuries and before the formation of the PRC were semi autonomous.
However they are seen as a threat as they are not part of the Han ethnic group that the current chinese government comes from.
The larger problem is that even the Han arent safe. It's not a racism issue, its a rights issue. China is still very much totalitarian.
Bullcrap. It is racism, and that is very much the "larger problem". Most of the racism doesn't even come from the government. It comes from the Han immigrants to Xinjiang. But in disputes between the Han and Uyghurs, the government will always side with the Han. If you walk down the street in Urumqi and look at the "Help Wanted" signs in the windows, 90% of them will say "Han Only" . The same is true for rental housing, and even schools. The Uyghurs are economically marginalized, and the government
If ISIS had a known presence in the USA like this, our government wouldn't be so open about it - they'd just spy - to hell with the Fourth Amendment (It's JUST a piece of goddamn paper!)
And we're not including the vigilantes that would do god knows what to them
So, you think ISIS would deserve to be tolerated if it had a presence in the US ?
Good luck with that, you clueless idiot.
These ISIS fuckers BEHEAD people.
The only treatment they deserve is annihilation.
Um, maybe it's the man-dress, AK-47 and car packed with 200 lbs of ANFO.
Just sayin'.
Bacon strips.
Re:How do they know if you're a Muslim?
Perhaps you've never heard of a guy named Saint Peter, who denied knowing Jesus Christ three times because he was afraid of the laws and/or rules of this world.
See, John 18:13-27
What if you deny it? How can they prove what you believe (or not?)
You are a Muslim if you are on the List of Muslims.
If you deny it then you are a Denier that is on the List of Muslims.
Everyone on the List installs the Spyware. Deniers too.
You can be added to the List of Muslims at any time.
multiple & burner phones, multiple partitions
At the end of the day, the easiest thing to do is have more than one phone. One at home and one for wandering about. One phone is safe and the other phone is a mobile alibi. The more incompetent authorities rely on the alibi phone, the more you can use it to create the digital record of a model citizen. Much the same as with social network, why one identity on a social network, one for the public, perfect employee and one for private. Keep in mind the value of a alibi phone of having it and maintaining it,
Re: (Score:3)
You've hit the nail on the head. This actually makes the position of the extremists arguably easier. Now you don't have to second guess whether or not your phone is being monitored, you can count on it and work around it. And the solution doesn't have to be fancy or technical: you just setup a set of code word/phrases via snail mail using everyday common phrases, and instead of sending "proceed with the next stage of the operat
Report
I'm living in this city. And yeah, they forced me to install their crazy china app. I deleted all my critical information such as photos from the phone before handed to the police.
This app is constantly sending my phone data to CN servers. I could filter them out using my VPN, but some of my friends are already caught by police for attemting "app decompile".
So I changed my phone. Install 2 OS on one phone.
1 is infected by china, and the other 1 is safe.
This system works like Veracrypt's Hidden OS. I made this for myself about 4 years ago.
You can switch OS1 and OS2 using smartphone's hardware button. I don't write details because I don't want chinese to fuck my phone.
I've already asked by the police to show me the app. When my phone was moved suddenly, it automatically switched to OS1.
Only I can use OS2.
Technology is not for a noob. Fight against them, digitally.
What if you don't have a cell phone?
MD5?!
MD5 has collisions like a mofo. Besides, this sure sounds like a universal, "we don't like this person and therefore they're a terrorist" type of situation. I would be interested in knowing just what the application is capable of because I get the feeling they can remotely upload/delete whatever they want to/from your phone.
Seems like a legit reason to not have a smartphone.
MD5 has collisions like a mofo. Besides, this sure sounds like a universal, "we don't like this person and therefore they're a terrorist" type of situation.
The ethnic conflict in China is not exactly the same as the terrorist situation we have here in the US. Almost 200 people died [wikipedia.org] as a result of riots by the Uyghur minority. There's also more recent and typical terrorist attacks such as this [wikipedia.org] and this [wikipedia.org], which also fans the flames. I can see why they're suspicious of muslims in general.
Seems like a legit reason to not have a smartphone.
Or you can side-load a cracked version that doesn't actually report anything, though I highly doubt terrorists are smart enough to actually do that. Plus, I'm pretty sure pirating
Windows
This might be the only time when it is worth it using Windows Phone. No one ever develops apps for that.
How's that most favored status working out?
And yeah, it does kinda piss me off that my country throws human rights out the window for cheap(ish) consumer goods. Especially when Motorola proved they could sell phones made in the US without slave labor profitably, just not _as_ profitably.... Meanwhile the Saudi's are getting ready to execute another batch of protestors. Crap.
well yes, do it here too !
Not just Muslims but all terrorists and troublemakers. College students and professors, hippies, hackers, union members, women, gays and anyone with an IQ above 70.
What's the icon look like?
Is it a yellow six-pointed star? [wikipedia.org]
Irresistable force meets immovable object
Islam is not just a religion, it is a legal structure, where atheism is punishable by death. Communism is incompatible with any faith. Now we see the two meet. There will be no winners here.