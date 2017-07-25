Toyota's New Solid-State Battery Could Make Its Way To Cars By 2020 (techcrunch.com) 14
According to the Wall Street Journal, Toyota is in production engineering for a solid state battery, which uses a solid electrolyte instead of the conventional semi-liquid version used in today's lithium-ion batteries. The company said it aims to put the new tech in production electric vehicles as early as 2020. TechCrunch reports: The improved battery technology would make it possible to create smaller, more lightweight lithium-ion batteries for use in EVs, that could also potentially boost the total charge capacity and result in longer-range vehicles. Another improvement for this type of battery would be longer overall usable life, which would make it possible to both use the vehicles they're installed in for longer, and add potential for product recycling and alternative post-vehicle life (some companies are already looking into putting EV batteries into use in home and commercial energy storage, for example).
Cool story, Bro. Except the reason we don't have solid electrolyte batteries is because the blow themselves to smithereens (along with everything around them) if you attempt to charge them at low temperature. They also suffer from serious sinusoidal deplanaration if their cardinal grammeters are not absolutely perfectly synchronized. To top it all off, a solid electrolyte battery can't even convert energy through the modial interaction between magnetoreluctance and capacitive duractance, leaving us with the
I'm not sure if what you said is true or 100% made-up bullshit. Now I understand why they don't put more work into Star
Actually, I read about a solid state battery being developed in a lab not too long ago. Can't remember where... gettin old is a biatch
The last one I can recall is the lithium glass battery [npr.org].
Sounds like a lot of problems.
Best to go with dilithium crystals.
Ask a Weeping Angel. They know what it means. - The Doctor.
Wow Darrell, are you a detective?