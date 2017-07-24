World's First Floating Wind Farm Emerges Off Coast of Scotland (bbc.co.uk) 15
AmiMoJo writes: The world's first full-scale floating wind farm has started to take shape off the north-east coast of Scotland. The revolutionary technology will allow wind power to be harvested in waters too deep for the current conventional bottom-standing turbines. The manufacturer hopes to cash in on a boom in the technology, especially in Japan and the west coast of the U.S., where waters are deep. The tower, including the blades, stretches to 175m and weighs 11,500 tons. The price of energy from bottom-standing offshore wind farms has plummeted 32% since 2012, and is now four years ahead of the government's expected target. Another big price drop is expected, taking offshore wind to a much lower price than new nuclear power.
Well, we'll see how it works, right? We absolutely need these sorts of large-scale tests to definitively prove or disprove the viability of alternative energy projects such as these. Although some people still try, it's hard to argue with raw data gathered over five or ten years. Based on a relatively short history, we'll be able to see how much economic sense it makes to move ahead with larger projects. Note that you do have to account for economy of scale and a maturation of technology, of course.
The bird charity RSPB Scotland opposed the project - not because it dislikes the technology but because it believes too many offshore turbines in the area have already been approved. It fears thousands of sea birds may be killed by the offshore wind farms, although it admits that estimates are hugely uncertain because it is impossible to count bird corpses at sea.
Note that there's no mentioned of a time frame. I mean, "thousands" of birds a day? We should move them. "thousands" of birds a year? I'm a bit less concerned. "thousands" of birds a decade? C'mon. Not to mention the whole "thousands"...2000? 10,000? 100,000?
I'm just curious--is there a simple way to detect when a bird strikes one of these? Maybe have a microphone that listens for some kind of "thud" when one hits?
